CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF is available for download. Check the latest chapter-wise syllabus, unit-wise marks distribution, practical syllabus, and direct PDF download link for the 2026-27 academic session.
The CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026-27 has been released for students beginning the new academic session. The updated syllabus outlines the complete course structure, chapter-wise topics, practical components, and unit-wise marks distribution to help students prepare effectively for annual examinations as well as competitive exams like NEET and CUET. The theory paper carries 70 marks, while 30 marks are allotted for practicals and internal assessment. Students can download the latest syllabus PDF and use it to create a systematic study plan for the entire academic year.
CBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Division
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Unit
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Title
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Marks
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I
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Diversity of Living Organisms
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15
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II
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Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals
|
10
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III
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Cell: Structure and Function
|
15
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IV
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Plant Physiology
|
12
|
V
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Human Physiology
|
18
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Total
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70
CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2026-27
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Evaluation Scheme
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Marks
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One Major Experiment Part A (Experiment No- 1,3,7,8)
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5 Marks
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One Minor Experiment Part A (Experiment No- 6,9,10,11,12,13)
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4 Marks
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Slide Preparation Part A (Experiment No- 2,4,5)
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5 Marks
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Spotting Part B
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7 Marks
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Practical Record + Viva Voce
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(Credit to the student’s
work over the academic session may be given)
|
4 Marks
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Project Record + Viva Voce
|
5 Marks
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Total
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30 Marks
CBSE Class 11th Biology 2026-27 Detailed Syllabus
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Unit-I: Diversity of Living Organisms
|Chapter 1: The Living World
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Biodiversity; Need for classification; three domains of life; taxonomy and systematics; concept of species and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature
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Chapter-2: Biological Classification
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Five kingdom classification; Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista and Fungi into major groups; Lichens, Viruses and Viroids.
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Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom
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Classification of plants into major groups; Salient and distinguishing features, and a few examples of Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnospermae and Angiosperms.
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Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom
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Salient features and classification of animals, non-chordates up to phylum level and chordates up to class level (salient features and a few examples of each category). (No live animals or specimens should be displayed.)
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Unit-II Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals
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Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
Morphology of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed. Description of family Solanaceae
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Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
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Anatomy and functions of tissue systems in dicots and monocots.
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Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals
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Morphology, Anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of the frog.
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Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function
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Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life
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Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life, structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant cell and animal cell; cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall; cell organelles - structure and function; endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles, mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles (ultrastructure and function); nucleus.
|
Chapter-9: Biomolecules
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Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules, structure and function of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, and nucleic acids; Enzyme - types, properties, and enzyme action. (Topics excluded: Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer, Dynamic State of Body Constituents Concept of Metabolism, Metabolic Basis of Living, The Living State)
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Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division
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Cell cycle, mitosis, meiosis and their significance
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Unit-IV Plant Physiology
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Chapter-11: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
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Photosynthesis as a means of autotrophic nutrition; site of photosynthesis, pigments involved in photosynthesis (elementary idea); photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis; cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation; chemiosmotic hypothesis; photorespiration; C3 and C4 pathways; factors affecting photosynthesis.
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Chapter-12: Respiration in Plants
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Exchange of gases; cellular respiration - glycolysis, fermentation (anaerobic), TCA cycle and electron transport system (aerobic); energy relations - number of ATP molecules generated; amphibolic pathways; respiratory quotient.
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Chapter-13: Plant Growth and Development
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Seed germination; phases of plant growth and plant growth rate; conditions of growth; differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation; sequence of developmental processes in a plant cell; plant growth regulators - auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, ABA.
|
Unit-V Human Physiology
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Chapter-14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases
Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans - exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume; disorders related to respiration - asthma, emphysema, occupational respiratory disorders.
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Chapter-15: Body Fluids and Circulation
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Composition of blood, blood groups, coagulation of blood; composition of lymph and its function; human circulatory system - Structure of human heart and blood vessels; cardiac cycle, cardiac output, ECG; double circulation; regulation of cardiac activity; disorders of circulatory system - hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, heart failure.
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Chapter-16: Excretory Products and Their Elimination
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Modes of excretion - ammonotelism, ureotelism, uricotelism; human excretory system – structure and function; urine formation, osmoregulation; regulation of kidney function - renin- angiotensin, atrial natriuretic factor, ADH and diabetes insipidus; role of other organs in excretion; disorders - uremia, renal failure, renal calculi, nephritis; dialysis and artificial kidney, kidney transplant.
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Chapter-17: Locomotion and Movement
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Types of movement - ciliary, flagellar, muscular; skeletal muscle, contractile proteins and muscle contraction; skeletal system and its functions; joints; disorders of muscular and skeletal systems - myasthenia gravis, tetany, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, osteoporosis, gout.
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Chapter-18: Neural Control and Coordination
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Neuron and nerves; Nervous system in humans - central nervous system; peripheral nervous system and visceral nervous system; generation and conduction of nerve impulse
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Chapter- 19: Chemical Coordination and Integration
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Endocrine glands and hormones; human endocrine system - hypothalamus, pituitary, pineal, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, pancreas, gonads; mechanism of hormone action (elementary idea); role of hormones as messengers and regulators, hypo - and hyperactivity and related disorders; dwarfism, acromegaly, cretinism, goiter, exophthalmic goitre, diabetes, Addison's disease.
Check: CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here
The CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026-27 serves as the foundation for higher studies in medical and life sciences. Understanding the latest syllabus and marking scheme at the beginning of the session can help students prioritize important topics and improve their preparation strategy. Candidates are advised to download the official PDF, follow the prescribed curriculum, and regularly revise each unit to perform well in school examinations and future entrance tests.
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