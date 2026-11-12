Nearly 600 US Colleges Urge DHS to Scrap $70,000 OPT Fee, Warn of Massive Talent Drain to UK & Canada

A proposed US immigration rule that would impose a $70,000 fee on universities for recommending an international student for initial Optional Practical Training (OPT), alongside an additional $30,000 charge for subsequent recommendations, could severely deter foreign enrollment and also destroy America’s standing as a premier global education hub, higher education leaders have warned. In formal public comments submitted to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the President’s Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, a coalition representing nearly 600 US colleges and universities, strongly opposed the proposal published on October 8, 2026, requesting the administration to withdraw the rule in its entirety.

Dismantling Practical Training & Hurting Domestic Campuses

Under the proposed framework, institutions would have to pay heavy fees upfront before recommending F-1 students for post-graduation work authorisation. Universities would either have to absorb tens of millions of dollars in new costs or pass the charges on to students or prospective employers, effectively turning practical work experience into a barrier based on financial means.