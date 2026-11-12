CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Chemistry syllabus and assessment structure for Class 11 students for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Annual Examination 2027 should understand the latest examination pattern, unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and marking scheme to prepare effectively. Chemistry is an important subject for students pursuing the Science stream, particularly those preparing for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET. Understanding the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27 will help students identify the weightage of different units, plan their revision schedule and focus on both theoretical concepts and practical skills. The Class 11 annual examination is generally conducted by individual CBSE-affiliated schools rather than directly by the Board. However, schools follow the CBSE-prescribed curriculum and assessment framework while preparing question papers and conducting examinations.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry examination in the table below. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education Class 11 Subject Chemistry Subject Code 043 Academic Session 2026-27 Theory Examination 70 Marks Practical Examination 30 Marks Total Marks 100 Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours Practical Exam Duration 2 Hours Exam Mode Offline Question Paper Type Theory and Numerical-Based CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Marks Distribution 2027: Unit-Wise Weightage According to the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2026-27, the theory examination carries 70 marks, distributed across nine units. Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques has the highest weightage of 11 marks, followed by Hydrocarbons with 10 marks.

Students can check the complete unit-wise marks distribution below. S. No. Units Marks 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 7 2 Structure of Atom 9 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 6 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 7 5 Chemical Thermodynamics 9 6 Equilibrium 7 7 Redox Reactions 4 8 Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques 11 9 Hydrocarbons 10 Total Theory Marks 70 Practical Examination 30 Grand Total 100 Important: CBSE has not prescribed chapter-wise weightage for the Class 11 Chemistry examination. The marks mentioned above represent unit-wise weightage. Students should prepare all prescribed chapters instead of focusing only on selected topics.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Question Paper Design 2027 The CBSE Class 11 Chemistry question paper is designed to assess students' conceptual understanding, application skills and analytical abilities. The official curriculum specifies three major assessment categories for the 70-mark theory examination. The distribution is given below: Question Typology Marks Weightage Remembering and Understanding 28 40% Applying 21 30% Analysing, Evaluating and Creating 21 30% Total 70 100% Understanding the Question Categories 1. Remembering and Understanding (28 Marks) This category evaluates students' understanding of fundamental chemical concepts, definitions, scientific terms, laws and principles. Questions may test knowledge of chemical reactions, atomic structure, periodic properties and basic concepts of organic and inorganic chemistry.

2. Applying (21 Marks) Application-based questions assess students' ability to use chemical concepts, formulas and scientific principles to solve numerical and conceptual problems. These may include questions based on mole concepts, chemical equilibrium, thermodynamics and stoichiometric calculations. 3. Analysing, Evaluating and Creating (21 Marks) This category focuses on higher-order thinking skills. Students may be required to analyse chemical reactions, interpret experimental observations, evaluate scientific information and apply concepts to unfamiliar situations. Important Question Paper Guidelines Students should keep the following CBSE examination guidelines in mind: There will be no overall choice in the question paper.

Internal choices covering 33% of the questions will be provided in all sections.

Schools may make suitable internal variations while preparing different question paper templates.

No fixed chapter-wise weightage has been prescribed.

The paper will assess remembering, understanding, application, analysis, evaluation and creative thinking.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Practical Exam 2027: Marking Scheme Apart from the 70-mark theory examination, students must appear for a 30-mark practical examination. Practical assessment evaluates their laboratory skills, ability to conduct experiments, maintain records and understand chemical reactions through hands-on activities. The practical examination marking scheme is given below. Practical Assessment Component Marks Volumetric Analysis 8 Salt Analysis 8 Content-Based Experiment 6 Project Work 4 Class Record and Viva 4 Total 30 CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Chapters The CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus includes topics from physical, inorganic and organic chemistry. Students should understand the chapters covered under each unit to prepare a systematic study schedule.

Unit Important Chapters and Topics Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Mole Concept, Atomic and Molecular Masses, Stoichiometry, Laws of Chemical Combination Structure of Atom Atomic Models, Bohr's Model, Quantum Mechanical Model Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Modern Periodic Law, Electronic Configuration, Periodic Trends Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Ionic Bonding, Covalent Bonding, VSEPR Theory, Hybridisation, Molecular Orbital Theory Chemical Thermodynamics Thermodynamic Terms, Enthalpy, Calorimetry, Gibbs Energy Equilibrium Chemical Equilibrium, Equilibrium Constant, Ionic Equilibrium, Buffer Solutions Redox Reactions Oxidation, Reduction, Oxidation Number, Electron Transfer Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques Nomenclature, Isomerism, Organic Reaction Mechanism, Purification and Qualitative Analysis Hydrocarbons Alkanes, Alkenes, Alkynes and Aromatic Hydrocarbons