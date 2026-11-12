CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027, including the latest marking scheme, unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment, question paper design and exam preparation tips for 2026-27.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Chemistry syllabus and assessment structure for Class 11 students for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Annual Examination 2027 should understand the latest examination pattern, unit-wise marks distribution, practical assessment and marking scheme to prepare effectively.
Chemistry is an important subject for students pursuing the Science stream, particularly those preparing for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET. Understanding the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27 will help students identify the weightage of different units, plan their revision schedule and focus on both theoretical concepts and practical skills.
The Class 11 annual examination is generally conducted by individual CBSE-affiliated schools rather than directly by the Board. However, schools follow the CBSE-prescribed curriculum and assessment framework while preparing question papers and conducting examinations.
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry examination in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
Chemistry
|
Subject Code
|
043
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Theory Examination
|
70 Marks
|
Practical Examination
|
30 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Practical Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Question Paper Type
|
Theory and Numerical-Based
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Marks Distribution 2027: Unit-Wise Weightage
According to the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2026-27, the theory examination carries 70 marks, distributed across nine units. Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques has the highest weightage of 11 marks, followed by Hydrocarbons with 10 marks.
Students can check the complete unit-wise marks distribution below.
|
S. No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
1
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
7
|
2
|
Structure of Atom
|
9
|
3
|
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
6
|
4
|
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
7
|
5
|
Chemical Thermodynamics
|
9
|
6
|
Equilibrium
|
7
|
7
|
Redox Reactions
|
4
|
8
|
Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques
|
11
|
9
|
Hydrocarbons
|
10
|
Total Theory Marks
|
70
|
Practical Examination
|
30
|
Grand Total
|
100
Important: CBSE has not prescribed chapter-wise weightage for the Class 11 Chemistry examination. The marks mentioned above represent unit-wise weightage. Students should prepare all prescribed chapters instead of focusing only on selected topics.
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Question Paper Design 2027
The CBSE Class 11 Chemistry question paper is designed to assess students' conceptual understanding, application skills and analytical abilities. The official curriculum specifies three major assessment categories for the 70-mark theory examination.
The distribution is given below:
|
Question Typology
|
Marks
|
Weightage
|
Remembering and Understanding
|
28
|
40%
|
Applying
|
21
|
30%
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating
|
21
|
30%
|
Total
|
70
|
100%
Understanding the Question Categories
1. Remembering and Understanding (28 Marks)
This category evaluates students' understanding of fundamental chemical concepts, definitions, scientific terms, laws and principles. Questions may test knowledge of chemical reactions, atomic structure, periodic properties and basic concepts of organic and inorganic chemistry.
2. Applying (21 Marks)
Application-based questions assess students' ability to use chemical concepts, formulas and scientific principles to solve numerical and conceptual problems. These may include questions based on mole concepts, chemical equilibrium, thermodynamics and stoichiometric calculations.
3. Analysing, Evaluating and Creating (21 Marks)
This category focuses on higher-order thinking skills. Students may be required to analyse chemical reactions, interpret experimental observations, evaluate scientific information and apply concepts to unfamiliar situations.
Important Question Paper Guidelines
Students should keep the following CBSE examination guidelines in mind:
- There will be no overall choice in the question paper.
- Internal choices covering 33% of the questions will be provided in all sections.
- Schools may make suitable internal variations while preparing different question paper templates.
- No fixed chapter-wise weightage has been prescribed.
- The paper will assess remembering, understanding, application, analysis, evaluation and creative thinking.
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Practical Exam 2027: Marking Scheme
Apart from the 70-mark theory examination, students must appear for a 30-mark practical examination. Practical assessment evaluates their laboratory skills, ability to conduct experiments, maintain records and understand chemical reactions through hands-on activities.
The practical examination marking scheme is given below.
|
Practical Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Volumetric Analysis
|
8
|
Salt Analysis
|
8
|
Content-Based Experiment
|
6
|
Project Work
|
4
|
Class Record and Viva
|
4
|
Total
|
30
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Chapters
The CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus includes topics from physical, inorganic and organic chemistry. Students should understand the chapters covered under each unit to prepare a systematic study schedule.
|
Unit
|
Important Chapters and Topics
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
Mole Concept, Atomic and Molecular Masses, Stoichiometry, Laws of Chemical Combination
|
Structure of Atom
|
Atomic Models, Bohr's Model, Quantum Mechanical Model
|
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
Modern Periodic Law, Electronic Configuration, Periodic Trends
|
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
Ionic Bonding, Covalent Bonding, VSEPR Theory, Hybridisation, Molecular Orbital Theory
|
Chemical Thermodynamics
|
Thermodynamic Terms, Enthalpy, Calorimetry, Gibbs Energy
|
Equilibrium
|
Chemical Equilibrium, Equilibrium Constant, Ionic Equilibrium, Buffer Solutions
|
Redox Reactions
|
Oxidation, Reduction, Oxidation Number, Electron Transfer
|
Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques
|
Nomenclature, Isomerism, Organic Reaction Mechanism, Purification and Qualitative Analysis
|
Hydrocarbons
|
Alkanes, Alkenes, Alkynes and Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2027
Chemistry requires a combination of conceptual understanding, numerical practice, memorisation and laboratory experience. Students can follow these preparation strategies to improve their performance in the annual examination.
1. Understand the complete syllabus: Go through all nine units prescribed in the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2026-27 before starting preparation.
2. Prioritise high-weightage units: Organic Chemistry carries 11 marks, while Hydrocarbons carries 10 marks. Allocate sufficient preparation time to these units.
3. Practise NCERT questions: Read the NCERT Chemistry textbooks carefully and solve all in-text questions, solved examples and exercises.
4. Focus on numerical problems: Practise calculations from Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry, Thermodynamics and Equilibrium to improve accuracy.
5. Revise important reactions: Prepare a separate notebook for important chemical reactions, formulas, definitions and organic chemistry mechanisms.
6. Prepare practical records: Complete laboratory records and understand the procedures, observations and chemical reactions involved in prescribed experiments.
7. Solve sample question papers: Practise previous school examination papers and sample questions within the three-hour time limit to improve speed and time management.
Also Check:
|CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27
|CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2027
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.