IPMAT
IPMAT 2027 will be conducted on April 24, 2027. The exam will be held in the computer based test format across different exam cities in the country. IIM Indore will likely begin the IPMAT Indore registration 2027 in the second week of February 2027. The question paper will be divided into three sections, i.e. Verbal Ability, Quantitative Aptitude (SA) and Quantitative Aptitude (MCQ). The difficulty level of the exam is usually moderate to difficult. Scroll down to know all about the IPMAT 2027 exam.
What is IPMAT Exam?
Indian Institute of Management, Indore, conducts the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) for admission to the five-year integrated management programme. It is a national level management entrance exam conducted by IIM Indore and is accepted by IIM Indore and other institutes such as IIM Shillong, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Amritsar, etc. The exam tests the candidate's aptitude and logical reasoning abilities. Students who have completed Class 12 or are awaiting for the results can apply for the IPMAT exam. The programme is a combination of UG and PG degrees.
Every year abouit 35,000 aspirants appear for the IPMAT exam and compete for the 150 IPM seats in IIM Indore. The IPMAT exam scores are accepted by colleges such as TAPMI, NALSAR, IIFT Kaikananda, etc., apart from IIM Indore.
IPMAT 2027 Highlights
Check the table below to get the IPMAT 2027 exam highlights:
|Features
|Details
|Full Form
|Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test
|Conducting Body
|Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I)
|Frequency
|Once a year
|Exam Mode
|Computer based test mode
|Duration
|2 hours
|Number of Questions
|90 to 100
|Total Marks
|360 to 400
|Sections
|
3 Sections
Quantitative Aptitude (Short-Answers)
Quantitative Aptitude (MCQs)
Verbal Ability (MCQs)
|Number of Seats
|150
|Courses Offered
|
Five-year integrated programme in Management- [BA (Business Analytics) + MBA]
|Official Website
|www.iimidr.ac.in
IPMAT 2027 Dates and Events
Check the table below to know the important dates and events for IPMAT 2027 exam:
|Events
|Dates
|Application Form Release Date
|Second week of February 2027
|Last date of registration
|Last week of February 2027
|Admit card release date
|Second week of April 2027
|IPMAT 2027 exam date
|April 24, 2027
IPMAT Eligibility Criteria 2027
Candidates seeking admission through the IPMAT exam should meet the following IPM eligibility criteria:
A minimum of 60% aggregate in Class 12 and Class 10 or equivalent exam
A minimum of 55% aggregare in Calss 10 and Class 12 for reserved category candidates
Candidates should have passed Class 12 in 2025, 2026 or appearing in 2027
IPMAT Eligibility Criteria 2027: Age Limit
Check the table below to know the category-wise age limit for IPMAT exam 2027:
|Category
|Age Limit
|General and NC OBC
|20 years
|SC, ST, PwD
|22 years
|Foreign Nationals
|Born after August 2007
IPMAT 2027 Application Process
IIM Indore IPM registration 2027 will begin on the official website, i.e. iimidr.ac.in. Candidates can visit the website to fill the application form online. Read below to know the step by step IPMAT registration process 2027:
- Go to the official website of IIM Indore, i.e. www.iimidr.ac.in
- Create a new user profile and generate a User ID and Password
- Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Note: Aspirants who are from the reserved categories are required to submit valid, self-attested certificates of their reservation category.
IPMAT 2027 Application Fee
Check the table below to know the category-wise IPMAT application fee 2027:
|Category
|General / OBC / EWS
|General/ OBC/ EWS
|â‚¹4,130
|SC / ST / PwD
|â‚¹2,065
IPMAT Syllabus 2027
Check the table below to know the important topics of IPMAT Indore syllabus 2027:
|Section
|Important Topics
|Verbal Ability
|Parts of Speech, Reading Comprehension, Analogy, Etymology and Roots, Confusing Words, Fillers, Phrasal Verbs, Idioms, Paracompletion, Para Jumbles, Grammar
|Quantitative Aptitude (MCQs)
|Logarithms, Progression with Log, Height, Speed and Distance, Profit and Loss, Trigonometry, Coordinate Geometry, Set Theory. Permutations and Combinations, Data Arrangement, Simple and Compound Interest, Algebra, Geometry, Speed, Time and Distance, Modulus Function
|Quantitative Aptitude (SA)
|Set Theory, Percentage, Log, Interests, Matrices, Mensuration, Number System, Quadratic Equation, Ratio, Function, Mean, Median and Mode
How to Prepare for IPMAT Indore Exam 2027?
Candidates preparing for the IPMAT exam should know that speed is an important player if they want to score well in the exam. IPM AT is one of the most difficult entrance exams and requires enough attention and practice to fetch a good score. Mentioned below are a few preparation tips for IPMAT Indore exam 2027:
- Cover the complete IPMAT Indore syllabus 2027 and revise important topics before the exam
- Practice IPM mock tests and sample papers regularly
- Refer to the best books for IPMAT and previous year question papers
Top Colleges Accepting IPMAT Scores 2027
Following are the colleges accepting IPMAT 2027 scores along with the course fee:
|Name of the College
|Course Fee (in INR)
|IIM Indore
|INR 35 Lakh
|IIM Shillong
|INR 11.43 lakh
|Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur
|INR 22.74 lakh
|Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi
|INR 15.63 lakh
|Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar
|INR 19.20 lakh
|IIFT Kaikananda
|INR 30 lakh
|NIRMA University
|INR 16.3 lakh
|Department of Management, NALSAR University
|INR 10.75 lakh
|NICMAR University
|INR 19.75 lakh
|Alliance University
|INR 9 lakh
|TA Pai Management Institute
|INR 18.8 lakh
Also Read: IIM Admissions After Class 12
IPMAT Result and Selection Process 2027
IPMAT 2027 result will be released online at IIM Indore website. Candidates will be required to download the IPMAT scorecard using their login details generated at the time of registration. IPMAT selection process includes scores of IPMAT exam and the Personal Interview round. The final selection into the IPM programme is based on Composite Scores (CS):
|Components
|Weightage
|IPMAT 2027 exam
|65%
|PI Round
|35%
|Total
|100%
IPMAT 2027 Cut Off (Expected)
Check the expected IPM cutoff 2027:
|Category
|QA (SA)
|QA (MCQ)
|Verbal Ability
|Overall IPM Cutoff 2027 (expected)
|General
|26 to 30
|22 to 32
|109 to 113
|240 to 250
|EWS
|14 to 18
|15 to 19
|77 to 81
|106 to 118
|NC-OBC
|14 to 18
|12 to 16
|68 to 72
|94 to 106
|SC
|10-14
|8 to 12
|56 to 60
|74 to 86
|ST
|06-10
|6-10
|47-51
|59-71