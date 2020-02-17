IPMAT Indore 2020 Registration begins - Know application process, fees, mode of payment, important dates

IIM Indore begins the registration for Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 from 17th February 2020 for the candidates seeking admission to the 5 year Integrated Program in Management (IPM). The application form for IPMAT 2020 is available online and the registration can be done till March 30, 2020 as per the schedule mentioned on the official website of IIM Indore.

IPMAT 2020 is scheduled to take place on 30th April in online format during the 2 hour window from 10am to 12pm across all the test centers in India. Find out complete registration details about IPMAT 2020 exam here:

IPMAT 2020 Application Process

The candidates can fill the application form of IPMAT 2020 in the online mode and can check the steps that are listed below.

Step 1 - Visit the official website, iimidr.ac.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, visit the 'Quick Links' section and click on '5 Year IPM' option. You will be redirected to another window

Step 3 - Under the ' DOMESTIC APPLICANTS' section that is available on 5-year IPM page, click on 'Online registration to get User Id and Password for IPM AT 2020 (For new applicants)'. You will be again redirected to another window.

Step 4 - Now register for the IPMAT 2020 to generate your unique IPMAT User Id and Password. Alternatively, you can also click on the direct link provided here and register for the IPMAT exam.

IPMAT 2020 Registration - Direct Link

Step 5 - Re-login to the 'Candidate Login' page available here. It is for the applicants who are already registered.

IPMAT 2020 - Direct Link to Candidate Login page

Step 6 - Upload the documents as required for the IPMAT 2020 registration

Step 7 - Pay IPMAT 2020 application fee

Step 8 - Take print out of the application form and keep it safe for future reference.

IPMAT 2020 Application Fees

Candidates interested to apply for the IPMAT 2020 exam are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 4,130/- (Rupees Four Thousand One Hundred Thirty only, inclusive of GST @18%) / Rs. 2,065/- (Rupees Two Thousand Sixty Five only, inclusive of GST @18% for SC/ST/PwD category candidates).

IPMAT Candidate Category Application fee (INR) General Candidate 4130/- SC/ST/PwD Candidate 2065/-

Applicants should also note that once the application fee is paid, it is non-refundable and non-transferrable.

Documents Required for IPMAT 2020 Registration

Candidates belonging to NC‐OBC, SC, ST and PwD categories need to produce valid Caste certificate(s)

Candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) need to produce a valid document

Scanned passport size photograph

Scanned copy of signatures

Scanned copy of address proof (Aadhar Card, Passport etc)

Scanned copy of Exam Certificates (Xth and XIIth class)

For more information on IPMAT 2020 and other related MBA entrance exams, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!