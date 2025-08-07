IBSAT registration 2025 is ongoing on the IBSAT official website which is general.ibsindia.org. Candidates who are interested in applying for the IBSAT exam can fill out the IBSAT registration form till December 2025. Candidates can check the process to fill the IBSAT application form as well as other important details, online particulars for IBSAT registration fees payment, and the offline application process below.
IBSAT Registration 2025
IBSAT registration 2025 is ongoing on the IBSAT official website, which is admissions.ibsindia.org. The candidates who wish to pursue MBA/PGPM from IBS colleges across this country can apply online for IBSAT exam. The IBSAT registration began on 1st July and shall continue until December 2025.
Before one applies for IBSAT 2025 exam, one should be aware of IBSAT eligibility criteria. The exam will be held on 27th and 28th December 2025 in remote proctored mode. Know what the steps are to fill IBSAT online form, important dates, and documents required to upload in the form.
IBSAT Registration 2025 Date
The IBSAT 2025 registration has started on the IBSAT website for admission into MBA program. The candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria can fill the application form from 1st July onwards. Here are the important dates related to the IBSAT apply online.
|
IBSAT Events
|
IBSAT Exam Date 2025 Registration
|
IBSAT 2025 registration commencement
|
July 1, 2025
|
IBSAT 2025 registration last date
|
December 2025
|
IBSAT exam date 2025
|
December 27 and 28, 2025
|
IBSAT result 2025
|
First week of January 2025
|
IBSAT selection briefing
|
Second week of January 2025
|
IBSAT 2025 selection process dates
|
During February/March 2025
IBSAT 2025 Registration
All the eligible and interested candidates can do the IBSAT 2025 registration either in online mode or offline mode. IBSAT Bulletin can be purchased through one of the following methods by payment of Rs 1800. The IBSAT bulletin can be purchased from any of the marketing offices of IBSAT.
How to apply online for IBSAT 2025 Exam?
There’s one common application form to apply for the IBSAT 2025 exam for MBA/PGPM college programmes across the 9 IBS colleges/institutes. The IBSAT application form can be filled out online from the official website The steps to fill out the IBSAT application form are as follows:
Step 1: Visit the IBSAT official website and click on the 'Admissions' link that appears at the top of the homepage. Then click on the 'Apply Online' link.
Step 2: The first step is to fill in your personal details along with your permanent and present address, mobile phone number, and other relevant details. All this information is required to be filled in on the 1st page.
Step 3: In the second step, review and make changes in the IBSAT application form, if required.
Step 4: The third step is to make the payment. The cost of the application is Rs. 1800/-. You can make fee payments via an Internet-enabled banking facility/ Credit card/ Debit Card and click on the 'Submit' button after putting the ban details online.
Step 5: After the payment is done successfully, you will reach the final step where you will get an acknowledgement signifying that you have completed the IBSAT application process and are eligible to download the IBSAT Admit Card.
What is IBSAT Form Fee 2025?
Candidates who apply for the IBSAT exam 2025 must ensure that they pay the application fee to get the forms accepted. The IBSAT form fee is given below in the table.
|Category of the candidate
|Application Fee
|General/OBC
|Rs. 1800/-
|SC/ ST/ PwD
|Rs. 1800/-
What details to fill in IBSAT 2025 Application form?
The details that are needed to be mentioned in the IBSAT 2025 Application form are given below:
|Details
|Filling Criteria
|Name of the Applicant
|Enter the name in not more than 50 characters
|Gender of the Applicant
|Choose gender among Male, Female, or Transgender
|Category
|Choose your category from the drop-down list
|Postal Address
|Enter a valid postal address
|Citizenship
|Enter nationality
|Academic Record
|Enter your qualification of School/Intermediate and Degree in detail
|Graduation Details
|Fill in the details such as Name of the University and College
|Photograph
|Upload a recent color photograph
|Selection Process Venue & Date
|Choose nearby venue from the provided options
|Test Score
|Enter other test scores such as CAT, GMAT, IELTS if applicable
What happens after submitting the IBSAT application form?
Once the registration process is completed, the authorities will issue the IBSAT admit card. Only those registered candidates who have paid the application fee of INR 1800 will be eligible to download the admit card. To access the IBSAT 2025 admit card, candidates must log in using their credentials.
IBSAT Registration 2025: Important Points to Remember
Candidates must take care of the instructions mentioned below to register for IBSAT 2025 exam.
1. Read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the exam.
2. Candidates will get the time of 20-30 minutes to complete the online registration process. This includes time taken in application fee payment as well.
3. Before applying for the exam, make sure you have a valid email address, telephone number, and address.
4. Keep ready your mark sheets of X, XII, Graduation, and any other professional qualifications.
5. Keep a color photograph ready in jpeg or gif format (size should not exceed 25KB). You need to upload it at the time of registration.
List of Colleges Accepting IBSAT Score
Here is the list of MBA colleges accepting IBSAT exam scores 2025:
|IBS Hyderabad
|IBS Kolkata
|IBS Pune
|IBS Bengaluru
|IBS Ahmedabad
|IBS Gurgaon
|IBS Mumbai
|IBS Dehradun
|IBS Jaipur
|
