MAH MBA CET 2027: Syllabus (Out), Notification, Registration, Eligibility, Date, Pattern and Cut Off
MAH CET 2027 Exam
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) will conduct the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2027 for admission to management programmes across Maharashtra. According to the tentative examination schedule released for the 2027–28 academic session, the first attempt will be conducted from January 28 to 30, 2027, while the second attempt is scheduled for April 1 to 3, 2027. The first attempt is compulsory for candidates, whereas the second attempt is optional. Candidates appearing for both attempts will have their higher percentile score considered for admission.
The MAH MBA CET 2027 will be conducted in computer-based mode in over 30 cities across Maharashtra and 12 major cities across India.The State CET Cell has released the examination syllabus and marking scheme, introducing a revised paper structure of 150 questions carrying 150 marks, to be completed in 120 minutes. The exam will assess candidates across Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Get more details on the MAH MBA CET exam on this page.
MAH MBA CET 2027 Highlights
Check the table below for the important details and highlights of the MAH MBA CET examination 2027.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Maharashtra MBA/MMS Common Entrance Test
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Short Exam Name
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MAH MBA CET
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Conducting Body
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State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
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Exam Frequency
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Twice a year
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Academic Session
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2027–28
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Courses Covered
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MBA, MMS, PGDM and PGCM
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Exam Type
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State-level Management Entrance Examination
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Duration
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120 minutes
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Total Marks
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150
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Total Questions
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150
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Question Type
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Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
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Medium of Examination
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English
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Marking Scheme
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One mark for each correct answer
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Negative Marking
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No negative marking
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First Attempt
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January 28–30, 2027 (Tentative)
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Second Attempt
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April 1–3, 2027 (Tentative)
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Official Website
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cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH MBA CET 2027 Exam Dates
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the tentative examination schedule for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2027. The examination will be conducted in two attempts for the 2027–28 academic session. Candidates must appear for the first attempt and second as well; however, the second attempt is optional. Check the table below for MAH MBA CET 2027 important dates.
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Events
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Important Dates
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Examination Schedule
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November 16, 2026
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Application Form
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To be Announced
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Registration Last Date
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To be Announced
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Application Fee Payment
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To be Announced
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Correction Window
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To be Announced
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MAH MBA CET 2027 First Attempt Admit Card
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To be Announced
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MAH MBA CET 2027 First Attempt Exam Date
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January 28–30, 2027 (Tentative)
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Second Attempt Admit Card
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To be Announced
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Second Attempt Exam Date
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April 1–3, 2027 (Tentative)
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Result
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To be Announced
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MAH MBA CET 2027 CAP Counselling
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To be Announced
What is MAH MBA CET?
MAH MBA CET stands for Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test. Officially known as MAH MBA/MMS CET, it is a state-level management entrance examination conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.The examination is used for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by participating institutions across Maharashtra. For the 2027–28 academic session, the common entrance examination will cover MBA, MMS, Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) programmes.
Candidates who qualify for the examination can participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), subject to the applicable eligibility requirements and admission rules. The examination scores are used for admission to the following types of institutions in Maharashtra:
- All Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes.
- University Departments of Management Education.
- University-Managed Management Education Institutes.
- All unaided management education institutes covered under the applicable Maharashtra admission regulations.
Candidates seeking admission through other accepted national-level management entrance examinations must check the applicable CAP admission brochure for the list of recognised examinations and eligibility conditions.
MAH MBA CET 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates planning to appear for the MAH MBA CET 2027 must fulfil the educational qualification and other eligibility requirements prescribed by the Maharashtra State CET Cell. the eligibility details are mentioned below.
- Candidates must have passed a minimum three-year bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
- Candidates belonging to the Open category must have secured at least 50% aggregate marks in their qualifying degree.
- Candidates belonging to Backward Class categories, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories of Maharashtra State must have secured at least 45% aggregate marks, as applicable under the admission rules.
- Candidates appearing for the final-year examination of their bachelor's degree are also eligible to appear for the entrance examination.
MAH MBA CET 2027 Application Process
The MAH MBA CET 2027 application process will be conducted online through the official website of the Maharashtra State CET Cell. Candidates will have to register, complete the application form, upload the required documents and pay the prescribed examination fee. The application dates and registration link are yet to be announced. Once the application window opens, candidates can follow the steps below to complete their registration:
- Visit the official Maharashtra State CET Cell website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
- Find and click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2027 registration link.
- Select the new registration option and read the instructions displayed on the screen.
- Enter the required details, including the candidate's name, mobile number and email address.
- Complete the registration process and note down the generated application number and login credentials.
- Log in using the registered credentials and proceed to fill out the application form.
- Enter the required personal, educational, category and domicile details.
- Upload the photograph, signature and other documents in the prescribed format.
- Select the preferred examination city or centre, as available in the application form.
- Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
- Review all the details carefully and submit the application form.
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
MAH MBA CET 2027 Application Fee
The MAH MBA CET application fee varies depending on the candidate's category. Candidates must pay the prescribed fee while filling out the online application form to complete their registration. The payment can be made through the online payment modes available on the official website.
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Category
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MAH MBA CET 2026 Application Fee
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Open Category, Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) and J&K Migrant Candidates
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â‚¹1,500 for one attempt
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Backward Class Categories, EWS and PwD Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State, and eligible Orphan and Transgender Candidates
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â‚¹1,300 for one attempt
Note: Candidates opting for both attempts in the 2026 examination cycle were required to pay â‚¹3,000 for the Open/OMS category and â‚¹2,600 for the eligible reserved categories.
MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2027
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the revised MAH MBA CET 2027 exam pattern and marking scheme. Unlike the previous examination pattern of 200 questions carrying 200 marks, the 2027 examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 150 marks.
Candidates will get 120 minutes to complete the computer-based examination. The paper will have four sections: Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.One mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.The detailed MAH MBA CET 2027 exam pattern is provided below.
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MAH MBA CET 2027 Sections
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Number of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Logical Reasoning
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60
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60
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Abstract Reasoning
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10
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10
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Quantitative Aptitude
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40
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40
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Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
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40
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40
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Total
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150
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150
MAH MBA CET 2027 Syllabus
The MAH MBA CET 2027 syllabus covers four major sections designed to assess candidates' reasoning ability, numerical aptitude and English language skills. The examination includes questions on logical and abstract reasoning, quantitative aptitude, verbal ability and reading comprehension.
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the syllabus for the 2027 examination. Candidates should understand the topics covered in each section to prepare an effective study plan. The major sections and their syllabus details are provided below.
1. Logical Reasoning
This section assesses candidates' ability to think logically, analyse information and solve problems accurately. Questions may be based on verbal reasoning, logical situations, figures and diagrams.
2. Abstract Reasoning
This section tests candidates' ability to identify patterns, understand relationships between figures and interpret visual information. Candidates may encounter questions based on diagrams, sequences and figure-based reasoning.
3. Quantitative Aptitude
This section evaluates candidates' numerical ability and mathematical problem-solving skills. Questions may cover numerical calculations, arithmetic concepts, percentages, ratios and proportions, along with the interpretation of tables, graphs and charts.
4. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
This section evaluates candidates' understanding of the English language, vocabulary, grammar and reading skills. It may include reading comprehension passages, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, vocabulary-based questions and the appropriate use of words and expressions.
Download: MAH MBA Official Syllabus 2027 PDF
MAH MBA CET Cut Offs
The MAH MBA CET cut-off is the minimum percentile required by candidates to secure admission to participating management institutes. The cut-offs vary depending on the institute, course, candidate category, seat type and CAP admission round.
The cut-off for MAH MBA CET 2027 will be released during the Centralised Admission Process after the examination and declaration of results.
For reference, the following table provides the MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP Round 1 All India cut-off percentiles for selected management institutes. These figures can help candidates understand the competition for admission to leading colleges.
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Name of the College/Institute
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MAH MBA CET 2026 Cut Off (Percentile)
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Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
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99.99
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Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai
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99.96
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Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai
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99.93
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Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), Pune
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99.84
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Xavier Institute of Management and Research (XIMR), Mumbai
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99.83
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S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies, Mumbai
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99.76
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COEP Technological University, Pune
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99.74
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Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
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99.23
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MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
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99.14
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Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, Mumbai
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98.62
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Indira College of Engineering and Management, Pune
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97.36
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Rizvi Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai
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97.15
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Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai
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96.99
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Alkesh Dinesh Modi Institute for Financial and Management Studies, Mumbai
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96.37
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St. Francis Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
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95.35
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Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai
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95.17
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Indira Global School of Business, Pune
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94.39
Top Colleges Accepting MAH MBA CET Score
The MAH MBA CET score is accepted by several management institutes across Maharashtra for admission to MBA and MMS programmes through the applicable admission process. The participating institutes include government colleges, university departments, university-managed institutions and unaided management institutes. Some of the prominent colleges and institutes accepting MAH MBA CET scores include:
- Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai.
- Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai.
- Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai.
- Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University (PUMBA), Pune.
- Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Management Studies and Research, Navi Mumbai.
- Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune.
- S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies, Mumbai.
- Xavier Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.
- Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.
- MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai.
- Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, Mumbai.
- Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai.
- Rizvi Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai.
- Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai.
- Alkesh Dinesh Modi Institute for Financial and Management Studies, Mumbai.
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