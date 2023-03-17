MAH MBA CET Exam 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date Here, Admit Card Expected Soon

MAH MBA CET Exam 2023 Date: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the postponed the exam date of MBA Common Entrance Test (MBA CET) 2023. As per the revised date, the MAH MBA CET 2023 entrance exam will now be conducted on March 25 and 26, 2023. Earlier, Chandrakant Patil, the Higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra Tweeted regarding the revised date of MAH MBA/MMS CET exam. Earlier, the MHT CET exam 2023 for MBA, MMS was scheduled to be held on March 18 and 19, 2023.

Now, it is expected that the state CET cell will soon release the MBA CET 2023 admit card. Candidates can download their MAH MBA CET admit card 2023 from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. They need to use their login credentials to download the Maharashtra CET hall ticket 2023 for MBA exam.

MAH MBA CET Exam 2023 Revised Date Tweet

Chandrakant Patil, the Higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra, tweeted - "For the academic year 2023-24, the Maha-MBA/MMS CET 2023 entrance exam will be held on March 25-26 instead of March 18-19 for admission to MBA/MMS professional post-graduate degree courses through the State Common Entrance Examination Board. However, students should register for it." Check Tweet below -

MAH MBA CET Exam 2023 Admit Card

According to the notification from the Maharashtra state CET cell, the exam has been rescheduled on March 25 and 26, 2023, following an extension of the registration deadline requested by parents and students. Therefore, Maharashtra MBA CET admit card 2023 is expected to be available by next week. Candidates can download MAH MBA CET admit card 2023 in online mode at cetcell.mahacet.org.

How To Download MAH MBA CET Exam 2023 Admit Card?

To appear in the exam, candidates have to download the Maharashtra CET MBA admit card. They can download it by using the required credentials in the login window. They can check the steps to download MAH CET Admit Card for MBA -

1st Step - Go to the official website Maharashtra CET - cetcell.mahacet.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the MAH MBA CET 2023 download link.

3rd Step - Login with Application Number and Password.

4th Step - Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card.

5th Step - Take a printout for future reference.

