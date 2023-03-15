Pondicherry University Admission 2023 Application Deadline for Integrated PG Programmes Extended

Pondicherry University PG Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, Pondicherry University has extended the application deadline for Integrated Postgraduate Programmes till March 30, 2023. The admission to Integrated PG Programmes will be done through Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2023. Interested candidates must apply on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in by March 30, 2023, up to 9.50 pm.

The official statement of the same reads, “The last date for submission of online application for CUET(UG) – 2023 is extended upto 30.03.2023 for the 5-Year Integrated PG Programmes offered by the Pondicherry University based on the Common Universities Entrance Test CUET (UG) - 2023 by National Testing Agency (NTA).”

Pondicherry University Admission 2023 Schedule

Event Date Deadline for submission of Application Form March 30, 2023, up to 9.50 pm Deadline for Fee Payment March 30, 2023, up to 11.50 pm Application Correction Window April 1 to 3, 2023 Announcement of the City of Examination April 30, 2023

Pondicherry University Admission 2023 Official Notice

As per the official notification, those candidates who have already submitted their Application Form successfully are also eligible to choose more Subjects (Tests) / Courses (Programmes) / Universities / Institutions / Autonomous Colleges / Organizations. The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests.

However, an additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that the fee once paid will not be refunded.

As per the notice, “the candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate.”

