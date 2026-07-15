XAT Eligibility Criteria 2027: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Work Experience

Find out the XAT 2027 exam eligibility criteria. Get complete details about XAT educational qualification, age limit, and number of attempts here.
XAT Eligibility Criteria 2027
XAT 2027 eligiblity criteria is that the student should have a graduation degree from a recognised university. XLRI Jamshedpur has announced the XAT 2027 eligibility criteria in the official notification. These criteria outline the minimum requirements candidates must meet to be eligible for the XAT 2027, including academic qualifications, minimum marks in qualifying exams, age limits, and more. Only applications from candidates who satisfy these eligibility conditions will be considered valid. Read this article for detailed information on age limits, educational qualifications, and other criteria.
XAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Age, Qualification
Eligiblity requirements are defined in the official XAT exam notification which was released on July 9, 2026. Candidates can download the XAT 2027 eligibility details from the official website i.e. xatonline.in and check if they qualify to take the MBA entrance test.
Age Limit: There is no age limit for XAT 2027 aspirants
Academic Qualification: Candidates wishing to appear for XAT 2027 exam must hold a valid:
- Graduation / Bachelor’s degree (minimum 3-year format) from a recognised university.
- Professional Degree like CA, CS or ICWA are also accepted.
- Can be pursuing a graduate degree in the final year
XAT Exam Eligibility for NRIs: Domestic candidates aiming for admission to the MBA/PGDM programs for the 2027-29 session must take the XAT exam. In contrast, NRI and foreign candidates are eligible to apply using their valid GMAT scores and are not required to take XAT.
Direct Link to Apply for XAT 2027: https://applications.xatonline.in/
Course-Wise XAT Eligibility Criteria 2027 for XLRI Jamshedpur
General Management Programme
- Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum duration of three years.
- A minimum of five years of managerial or supervisory experience in the public, private, or non-governmental sectors is required.
- Candidates can apply using either their XAT entrance exam score or GMAT score.
Human Resource Management and Business Management
- A bachelor’s degree of at least three years from any recognized university is required
- Final-year students can also apply, provided they complete their bachelor’s degree by June 10, 2027