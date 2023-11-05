XAT 2024 Second Mock Test Today at xatonline.in; Check Required Login Credentials Here

  1. Home
XAT 2024: XLRI will conduct the second mock test of the Xavier Aptitude Test today on: November 5 for registered candidates. To appear for the official XAT mock test, candidates have to use the login credentials shared by the officials. Get direct link here

Updated: Nov 5, 2023 12:23 IST
XAT 2024: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) second mock test today. Only those who have registered till November 3, can appear for the official XAT mock test for second round. 

The exam authority has sent the login credentials for the XAT 2024 mock test to the registered email and mobile numbers of the students. The second XAT mock exam is held to help them prepare for the exam as well as ensure that they are familiar with the paper pattern.

XAT Second Mock Test 2024 - Direct Link (Available Now)

XAT 2024 Dates 

Candidates can check the table to know the last date to register to appear for the XAT second mock test: 

Events 

Dates 

XAT mock test 

November 5, 2023 

XAT admit card 

December 20, 2023

XAT 2024 

January 7, 2024 (2 to 5.10 PM)

How To Take Second XAT 2024 Second Mock Test? 

The login credentials have been shared with them by the official body a day before the exam. Go through the steps to know how to appear for XAT second mock test: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: xatonline.in

Step 2: Search and click on the XAT 2024 second mock test link, on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the asked login credentials 

Step 5: The mock test will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Take the test and candidates will get to the pattern of exam 

What is the Required Login Credentials for XAT Mock Test? 

It is expected that the credentials required to take the XAT mock test are Email ID and Password. However, it is not confirmed, as the officials have sent the login credentials to registered email ID and mobile numbers. With the help of mock test  candidates will get the opportunity to get familiarised with the XAT 2024 exam format by appearing in the mock test.

XAT 2024

XAT is conducted for admission to various PG management programmes of the XLRI Jamshedpur, and XLRI and XAMI member colleges. The scores are also accepted by over 160 B-schools. Following the XAT, candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores. Those clearing the cutoff criteria will be invited for the group discussion (GD), personal interview (PI), and written ability test (WAT) rounds. 

