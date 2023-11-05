XAT 2024 Second Mock Test Today at xatonline.in; Check Required Login Credentials Here

XAT 2024: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) second mock test today. Only those who have registered till November 3, can appear for the official XAT mock test for second round.

The exam authority has sent the login credentials for the XAT 2024 mock test to the registered email and mobile numbers of the students. The second XAT mock exam is held to help them prepare for the exam as well as ensure that they are familiar with the paper pattern.

XAT 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the last date to register to appear for the XAT second mock test:

Events Dates XAT mock test November 5, 2023 XAT admit card December 20, 2023 XAT 2024 January 7, 2024 (2 to 5.10 PM)

How To Take Second XAT 2024 Second Mock Test?

The login credentials have been shared with them by the official body a day before the exam. Go through the steps to know how to appear for XAT second mock test:

Step 1: Go to the official website: xatonline.in

Step 2: Search and click on the XAT 2024 second mock test link, on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked login credentials

Step 5: The mock test will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take the test and candidates will get to the pattern of exam

What is the Required Login Credentials for XAT Mock Test?

It is expected that the credentials required to take the XAT mock test are Email ID and Password. However, it is not confirmed, as the officials have sent the login credentials to registered email ID and mobile numbers. With the help of mock test candidates will get the opportunity to get familiarised with the XAT 2024 exam format by appearing in the mock test.

XAT 2024

XAT is conducted for admission to various PG management programmes of the XLRI Jamshedpur, and XLRI and XAMI member colleges. The scores are also accepted by over 160 B-schools. Following the XAT, candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores. Those clearing the cutoff criteria will be invited for the group discussion (GD), personal interview (PI), and written ability test (WAT) rounds.

