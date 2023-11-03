KMAT 2023 Admit Card Out at kmatindia.com, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has issued the admit cards for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 exam today, November 3, 2023, for the candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into MBA, PGDM or MCA programmes. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets by filling out the required details from the official website - kmatindia.com.

The admit cards for the Karnataka KMAT exam 2023 are now available for the candidates. The examination authority will conduct the KMAT entrance exam on November 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

Details Mentioned on KMAT Admit Card 2023

After downloading the KMAT admit card 2023, candidates are advised to go through all the details provided on it carefully. The Karnataka MAT admit card includes the below-given details.

Name of the candidate

Photograph and signature of the candidate

Exam date, time and venue details

KMAT 2023 exam day important guidelines

KMAT Exam Pattern 2023

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test will be conducted in a paper-based test with a total of 120 questions divided into three sections i.e. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Logical & Abstract Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates can check the KMAT syllabus 2023 in the table below:

Test Number of questions Language Comprehension 40 Mathematical Skills 40 Basic Aptitude 40 Total 120

How to download the Karnataka KMAT 2023 hall ticket?

Candidates appearing for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) can follow the below-given steps to download the KMAT Admit Card 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit KMAT’s official website - kmatindia.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the KMAT 2023 admit card

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked

Step 5: The KMAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Download it for future use

