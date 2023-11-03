KMAT 2023 Admit Card Out at kmatindia.com, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has issued the admit cards for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 exam today, November 3, 2023, for the candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into MBA, PGDM or MCA programmes. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets by filling out the required details from the official website - kmatindia.com.
The admit cards for the Karnataka KMAT exam 2023 are now available for the candidates. The examination authority will conduct the KMAT entrance exam on November 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.
KMAT Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
Details Mentioned on KMAT Admit Card 2023
After downloading the KMAT admit card 2023, candidates are advised to go through all the details provided on it carefully. The Karnataka MAT admit card includes the below-given details.
- Name of the candidate
- Photograph and signature of the candidate
- Exam date, time and venue details
- KMAT 2023 exam day important guidelines
KMAT Exam Pattern 2023
The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test will be conducted in a paper-based test with a total of 120 questions divided into three sections i.e. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Logical & Abstract Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates can check the KMAT syllabus 2023 in the table below:
|
Test
|
Number of questions
|
Language Comprehension
|
40
|
Mathematical Skills
|
40
|
Basic Aptitude
|
40
|
Total
|
120
How to download the Karnataka KMAT 2023 hall ticket?
Candidates appearing for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) can follow the below-given steps to download the KMAT Admit Card 2023 online.
Step 1: Visit KMAT’s official website - kmatindia.com
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the KMAT 2023 admit card
Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked
Step 5: The KMAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it
Step 7: Download it for future use
Also Read: Delhi School Holiday Announced For Two Days Due Poor AIQ, Check Details Here