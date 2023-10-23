XAT 2024 Registration Ongoing; Check Important Points To Fill Xavier Aptitude Test Application Form

XAT Registration: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the application window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on October 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply can do it online through the official website: xatonline.in. Those candidates who have completed their graduation in any discipline or are in the final year are eligible to apply for XAT 2024. Also, XLRI has announced that it will conduct the XAT mock test on October 28, 2023. Only registered candidates can appear for XAT mock test.
XAT Registration 2024 Form - Direct Link (Available Now)
How To Register for XAT 2023?
Xavier Admission Test online form has to be filled in online mode. While filling XAT form, candidates also have to pay the registration fees. They can go through the steps to know how to register for XAT 2024:
Step 1: Go to the official website: xatonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Register tab
Step 3: Fill in all the details and set a password
Step 4: Now, login using the registered email ID and password
Step 5: Fill in all the personal and academic details and upload the required documents
Step 6: Pay the registration fee and submit the form
What Documents Required for XAT 2024 Registration?
The specified documents are needed while filling out the XAT application form. Check the list of documents required for XAT registration below:
- Class 10 marksheet
- Class 12 marksheet
- Graduation marksheet
- Personal Email ID and mobile phone number
- Proof of Date of Birth
- Address proof
- Aadhaar card
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Scanned photograph
- Scanned signature
- Debit/credit card for application fee payment
Check Important Points To Fill XAT Application Form
- Candidates have to fill up the form only in online mode
- XAT Registration Fee (without late fee): is Rs 2100. However, those who are interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each
- There are no separate XAT registration fees for SC candidates
- Candidates can select up to three cities for allotment of XAT exam centre
- On successful payment of XAT exam fees, an e-receipt will be generated. Non-generation of 'E-Receipt' indicates payment failure
- Candidates should take a print out of the payment confirmation page for future correspondence with XAT office
