XAT 2024 Registration Ongoing; Check Important Points To Fill Xavier Aptitude Test Application Form

XAT Registration: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the application window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on October 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply can do it online through the official website: xatonline.in. Those candidates who have completed their graduation in any discipline or are in the final year are eligible to apply for XAT 2024. Also, XLRI has announced that it will conduct the XAT mock test on October 28, 2023. Only registered candidates can appear for XAT mock test.

How To Register for XAT 2023?

Xavier Admission Test online form has to be filled in online mode. While filling XAT form, candidates also have to pay the registration fees. They can go through the steps to know how to register for XAT 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Register tab

Step 3: Fill in all the details and set a password

Step 4: Now, login using the registered email ID and password

Step 5: Fill in all the personal and academic details and upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and submit the form

What Documents Required for XAT 2024 Registration?

The specified documents are needed while filling out the XAT application form. Check the list of documents required for XAT registration below:

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Graduation marksheet

Personal Email ID and mobile phone number

Proof of Date of Birth

Address proof

Aadhaar card

Category certificate (if applicable)

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Debit/credit card for application fee payment

Check Important Points To Fill XAT Application Form

Candidates have to fill up the form only in online mode

XAT Registration Fee (without late fee): is Rs 2100. However, those who are interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each

There are no separate XAT registration fees for SC candidates

Candidates can select up to three cities for allotment of XAT exam centre

On successful payment of XAT exam fees, an e-receipt will be generated. Non-generation of 'E-Receipt' indicates payment failure

Candidates should take a print out of the payment confirmation page for future correspondence with XAT office

