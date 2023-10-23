CAT 2023 Admit Card: Know Release Date, Test Centres, and Exam Pattern Here

CAT 2023 Admit Card Date: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is going to release the admit card for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 7, 2023, from 5:00 PM onwards. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: iimcat.ac.in by entering login credentials.

According to the IIM CAT 2023 Schedule, the examination is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023. Candidates must carry their hall ticket to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside.

IIM CAT 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates CAT 2023 Admit Card Date November 7, 2023 (5:00 PM onwards) CAT Exam Date 2023 November 26, 2023

How to Download CAT 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: CAT 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes

IIM CAT 2023 Test Centres

The admission test will be conducted in centres spread across 155 test cities. The name of the test centre will be written on the CAT 2023 Admit Card. It should be noted that IIMs have the right to add/remove, change or cancel any test centre/city or change the test time and date according to them.

CAT 2023 Key Highlights

Check out the important points regarding the exam below:

CAT2023 will be administered in three sessions in 155 cities.

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

Professor Sanjeet Singh from IIM Lucknow is the CAT 2023 exam convener.

Over 3,00,000 candidates are likely to appear for the exam this year.

CAT Exam Pattern 2023

The CAT exam pattern consists of three sections - VARC, DILR, and QA. Every section has 40 minutes. The paper will have both MCQ and SAQ (also called TITA).

Particulars Details CAT 2023 sections VARC, DILR, and QA Time Duration of CAT section-wise 40 minutes per section (Total 120 minutes) Language of question paper English Total number of questions 66 Type of questions MCQs and Non-MCQs Total marks in CAT Exam 198 CAT 2023 Marking Scheme Each question will carry 3 marks 1 mark will be reduced for every wrong answer No negative marking for Non-MCQs

