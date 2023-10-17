XAT 2024 Mock Test on October 28, Register Soon at xatonline.in

XAT Mock Test 2024: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has announced that it will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) mock test on October 28, 2023. Only registered candidates can appear for XAT mock test. They can still apply online till October 25 at the official website: xatonline.in.

To familiarize the candidates with the entrance test paper pattern, the XAT mock test will be conducted. This will equip candidates with the readiness needed to tackle challenges that demand strategic planning and adaptive thinking. As per the dates announced, the XAT 2024 is scheduled to be held on January 7.

How to appear for XAT Mock Test 2024?

Candidates who wish to appear for the mock test must register online by the specified date. They can go through the steps to know how to participate in XAT 2024 mock test:

Step 1: Go to the official website: xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on register and enter all the asked details

Step 3: Login by the system-generated registration ID

Step 4: On the new page, enter the personal information, submit the required documents and pay the fees

Step 5: Submit the XAT 2024 application form and take a printout for future references

XAT 2024 Exam Pattern

Based on the paper pattern, the mock test will be conducted. XAT includes five sections which are bifurcated into three parts. The first part consists of Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision-making, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation for which applicants are allotted 175 minutes.

The second part consists of keyboard testing with a time slot of 5 minutes. The third part consists of Essay Writing and General Awareness with a time slot of 30 minutes. Therefore, a total of 210 minutes (3.5 hours) are assigned to the candidates to finish the complete exam.

About XAT

The XAT is a national-level management entrance test conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur across the country for admissions to its various MBA and PGDM programmes. Apart from XLRI and other XAMI member colleges, over 160 B-schools accept XAT scores for admission to their post-graduate management programmes.

