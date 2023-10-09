CAT Admit Card 2023 Updates: Check Release Date and Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on October 25, 2023. As per the dates announced, the CAT admit card will be available for download from 5 PM onwards at the official website: iimcat.ac.in. They need to use their CAT registration ID and password to download the hall ticket online.

As per the schedule released, the CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26. The MBA entrance exam will be held in three slots: Slot 1- 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 AM, CAT slot 2- 12:30 to 2:30 PM and Slot 3 to 4:30 to 6:30 PM.

CAT Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Candidates can go through the overview table to know the important details and get the direct download link of the CAT admit card:

Particulars Highlights CAT admit card release date October 25, 2023, Wednesday CAT admit card 2023 updates time 5:00 PM CAT exam date November 26, 2023, Sunday CAT exam time Slot 1- 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 AM Slot 2- 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Slot 3- 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Admit card status Not ye released Credentials required to download exam admit card CAT Login ID and Password CAT admit card download link on the website iimcat.ac.in Helpline number 1800-2090-830

How to download CAT Admit Card 2023?

Candidates must note that the hall ticket will be slot-specific. The exam timings and slot will be mentioned on it. Therefore, they need to check the details mentioned on it soon after downloading the admit card. They can go through the steps to know how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registered candidate login link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter user ID and password

Step 5: The CAT admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, save and take a printout for future references

Documents to carry along with CAT 2023 Admit Card

Along with their admit card, candidates will also have to carry one of the following documents as a valid photo ID:

Aadhaar card

Voter ID

PAN card

College/ University ID

Passport

Driving license

Also Read: MICAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Apply till November 20