CAT Admit Card 2023 Updates: Check Release Date and Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on October 25, 2023. As per the dates announced, the CAT admit card will be available for download from 5 PM onwards at the official website: iimcat.ac.in. They need to use their CAT registration ID and password to download the hall ticket online.
As per the schedule released, the CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26. The MBA entrance exam will be held in three slots: Slot 1- 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 AM, CAT slot 2- 12:30 to 2:30 PM and Slot 3 to 4:30 to 6:30 PM.
CAT Admit Card 2023 Download Link
Candidates can go through the overview table to know the important details and get the direct download link of the CAT admit card:
|
Particulars
|
Highlights
|
CAT admit card release date
|
October 25, 2023, Wednesday
|
CAT admit card 2023 updates time
|
5:00 PM
|
CAT exam date
|
November 26, 2023, Sunday
|
CAT exam time
|
Slot 1- 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 AM
Slot 2- 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Slot 3- 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|
Admit card status
|
Not ye released
|
Credentials required to download exam admit card
|
CAT Login ID and Password
|
CAT admit card download link on the website
|
iimcat.ac.in
|
Helpline number
|
1800-2090-830
How to download CAT Admit Card 2023?
Candidates must note that the hall ticket will be slot-specific. The exam timings and slot will be mentioned on it. Therefore, they need to check the details mentioned on it soon after downloading the admit card. They can go through the steps to know how to download:
Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registered candidate login link
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter user ID and password
Step 5: The CAT admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download, save and take a printout for future references
Documents to carry along with CAT 2023 Admit Card
Along with their admit card, candidates will also have to carry one of the following documents as a valid photo ID:
- Aadhaar card
- Voter ID
- PAN card
- College/ University ID
- Passport
- Driving license
Also Read: MICAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Apply till November 20