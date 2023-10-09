CAT Admit Card 2023 Updates: Check Release Date and Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

  1. Home
CAT Admit Card 2023: IIM Lucknow will issue the hall ticket of CAT for all the registered candidates online on October 25, 2023. Candidates can download the CAT admit card at the official website: iimcat.ac.in. Check admit card release time here

Updated: Oct 9, 2023 16:29 IST
CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on October 25, 2023. As per the dates announced, the CAT admit card will be available for download from 5 PM onwards at the official website: iimcat.ac.in. They need to use their CAT registration ID and password to download the hall ticket online. 

As per the schedule released, the CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26. The MBA entrance exam will be held in three slots: Slot 1- 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 AM, CAT slot 2- 12:30 to 2:30 PM and Slot 3 to 4:30 to 6:30 PM. 

CAT Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Candidates can go through the overview table to know the important details and get the direct download link of the CAT admit card: 

Particulars 

Highlights 

CAT admit card release date

October 25, 2023, Wednesday

CAT admit card 2023 updates time

5:00 PM

CAT exam date

November 26, 2023, Sunday

CAT exam time

Slot 1- 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 AM

Slot 2- 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Slot 3- 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Admit card status

Not ye released

Credentials required to download exam admit card

CAT Login ID and Password

CAT admit card download link on the website

iimcat.ac.in

Helpline number

1800-2090-830

How to download CAT Admit Card 2023?

Candidates must note that the hall ticket will be slot-specific. The exam timings and slot will be mentioned on it. Therefore, they need to check the details mentioned on it soon after downloading the admit card. They can go through the steps to know how to download: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registered candidate login link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter user ID and password 

Step 5: The CAT admit card will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download, save and take a printout for future references 

Documents to carry along with CAT 2023 Admit Card 

Along with their admit card, candidates will also have to carry one of the following documents as a valid photo ID: 

  • Aadhaar card
  • Voter ID
  • PAN card
  • College/ University ID
  • Passport
  • Driving license

