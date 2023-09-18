  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MICAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Apply till November 20

MICAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Apply till November 20

MICAT 2024 Registration has been started today. Interested candidates can apply at mica.ac.in. Check out the steps to apply, important dates, and exam pattern here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 18, 2023 19:13 IST
MICAT 2024 Registration
MICAT 2024 Registration

MICAT 2024 Registration: Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad has started the phase 1 registration today: September 18, 2023. Interested ones can apply on the official website: mica.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply is November 20, 2023. The MICAT 2024 exam for phases 1 and 2 will be held on December 2 and January 27, 2024, respectively. 

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have appeared in one of the management exams as follows:-CAT/ XAT/ GMAT to apply for MICAT 2024. After passing the exam, they must appear in the Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds. 

MICAT 2024 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for MICAT 2024?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mica.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

MICAT 2024 Registration Important dates

Check out the list of mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Registration start date

September 18, 2023

Last date to apply

November 20, 2023, at 11:50 PM

MICAT 2024 exam date

December 2, 2023

MICAT 2024 Exam Pattern

Check out the paper pattern below:

Section A- Psychometric

Section B- Descriptive Test

Section C-

  •   Verbal ability
  • Divergent and Convergent Thinking
  • Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation
  • General Awareness

MICA composite score weightage

Selection Criteria

Weightage

CAT/XAT/GMAT

20%

MICAT

30%

GE

20%

PI

30%

Also Read: AKTU One View Result 2023 Out, Check Even Semester MCA final year marks at aktu.ac.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023