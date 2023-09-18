MICAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Apply till November 20

MICAT 2024 Registration: Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad has started the phase 1 registration today: September 18, 2023. Interested ones can apply on the official website: mica.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply is November 20, 2023. The MICAT 2024 exam for phases 1 and 2 will be held on December 2 and January 27, 2024, respectively.
As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have appeared in one of the management exams as follows:-CAT/ XAT/ GMAT to apply for MICAT 2024. After passing the exam, they must appear in the Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.
MICAT 2024 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Apply for MICAT 2024?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: mica.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available
Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
MICAT 2024 Registration Important dates
Check out the list of mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration start date
|
September 18, 2023
|
Last date to apply
|
November 20, 2023, at 11:50 PM
|
MICAT 2024 exam date
|
December 2, 2023
MICAT 2024 Exam Pattern
Check out the paper pattern below:
Section A- Psychometric
Section B- Descriptive Test
Section C-
- Verbal ability
- Divergent and Convergent Thinking
- Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation
- General Awareness
MICA composite score weightage
|
Selection Criteria
|
Weightage
|
CAT/XAT/GMAT
|
20%
|
MICAT
|
30%
|
GE
|
20%
|
PI
|
30%
