MICAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Apply till November 20

MICAT 2024 Registration: Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad has started the phase 1 registration today: September 18, 2023. Interested ones can apply on the official website: mica.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply is November 20, 2023. The MICAT 2024 exam for phases 1 and 2 will be held on December 2 and January 27, 2024, respectively.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have appeared in one of the management exams as follows:-CAT/ XAT/ GMAT to apply for MICAT 2024. After passing the exam, they must appear in the Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

MICAT 2024 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for MICAT 2024?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mica.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

MICAT 2024 Registration Important dates

Check out the list of mandatory events below:

Events Dates Registration start date September 18, 2023 Last date to apply November 20, 2023, at 11:50 PM MICAT 2024 exam date December 2, 2023

MICAT 2024 Exam Pattern

Check out the paper pattern below:

Section A- Psychometric

Section B- Descriptive Test

Section C-

Verbal ability

Divergent and Convergent Thinking

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

General Awareness

MICA composite score weightage

Selection Criteria Weightage CAT/XAT/GMAT 20% MICAT 30% GE 20% PI 30%

