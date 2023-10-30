XAT Mock Test 2024 To Be Held on November 5, Know How To Take Second Practice Test Here

XAT 2024 Second Mock Test: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will be conducting the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) second mock test on November 5, 2023. As per the details available, only registered candidates can appear for the official XAT mock test for second round. They can still apply online till November 3 at the official website: xatonline.in.

However, the extended last date to fill up the XAT application form is December 31, 2023. The mock exam is conducted for the candidates so that they can get an idea on about the paper pattern. The second XAT mock exam is held to help them prepare for the exam as well as ensure that they are familiar with the paper pattern.

XAT Registration 2024 - Direct Link (Available Now)

XAT 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the last date to register to appear for XAT second mock test:

Events Dates Last date to register for XAT second mock test November 3, 2023 XAT mock test November 5, 2023

How To Take Second XAT 2024 Mock Test?

Candidates who register for the XAT before the specified deadline will be eligible to appear for the second mock test. They will receive their login credentials for the mock test a day before the exam. Go through the steps to know how to appear for XAT second mock test:

Step 1: Go to the official website: xatonline.in

Step 2: Search and click on the XAT 2024 second mock test link, on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked login credentials

Step 5: The mock test will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take the test and candidates will get to the pattern of exam

XAT Exam Cities 2024

The XAT will be conducted in the following cities: Agra, Ahmedabad, Amravati, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, and others. As per the schedule, the XAT 2024 exam will be held on January 7.

Also Read: XAT 2024 Registration Ongoing; Check Important Points To Fill Xavier Aptitude Test Application Form