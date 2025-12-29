XAT Admit Card 2025 has been released officially on 26th December 2024. The candidates who have applied for the exam can now download the hall ticket online from xatonline.in.The exam is being held on 5th January 2025. The admit card download link will be active until the examination day. Read all information about XAT admit card on this page here.
XAT Admit Card 2026 has been released on 25 December 2025 on the official website xatonline.com. The candidates who have applied for the exam can now download the hall ticket online from the website. The exam is being held on 4 January 2026. The admit card download link will be active until the examination day. Read all information about the XAT admit card on this page.
XAT Admit Card 2026
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI or formerly Xavier Labour Relations Institute) has released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) admit card on its website on 20th December 2025. The candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the call letter from the XAT website or the direct link shared here. All the registered candidates can download their XAT admit cards from the official website. To download the XAT admit card 2026, they will need to use their login credentials. The admit card will be available till XAT exam day, i.e. up to 4th January 2026.
. The candidates need to carry a printout of the XAT admit card to appear for one of the top MBA exams in the country. The admit card has instructions related to the exam. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry a printout of the admit card to the examination hall.
XAT Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The direct link to download the XAT admit card 2026 has been given below here. Candidates have to log in using their XAT exam registration IDs to download the hall ticket.
XAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date
XAT admit card 2026 release date is 20th December 2025. Here are important dates for the major events of the XAT exam.
|
XAT Events
|
XAT 2026 Dates
|
XAT 2026 registration form date
|
10 July , 2025
|
XAT 2026 registration last date
|
5 December, 2025
|
XAT 2026 admit card date
|
20 December 2025
|
XAT 2026 exam date
|
4 January 2026
How to Download XAT 2026 Admit Card?
The XAT 2026 Admit card is an important document that is required at the time of appearing in the exam. Aspirants must download the XAT Admit card to appear in the XAT Entrance exam. Follow these steps to download the admit card from the official website of XLRI:
Step 1: Visit the home page of the official website "xatonline.in"
Step 2: At the top right corner of the page, a 'Login' button is provided.
Step 3: Click on the 'Login' button, and a screen will appear as shown below:
Step 4: Provide your User ID and Password allotted at the time of XAT registration.
Step 5: Click on the 'Login' button.
Step 6: A dashboard will appear, wherein you click on the 'Hall Ticket' tab.
Step 7: Click on the valid date of the assessment, i.e. XAT exam date and year
Step 8: After selecting the XAT assessment year, click on the 'Download' button.
Step 9: A PDF version of the XAT 2026 Admit card will appear on the screen. Download it, and keep it aside for the exam day.
*It should be noted that the XAT office will not be sending admit cards to the candidates.
What to check in your XAT 2026 Admit Card?
After downloading your XAT admit card from xatonline.in, check if these details are mentioned on your XAT hall ticket:-
- XAT 2026 Registration number
- Your Name & Address
- Your name, DOB,
- Exam day instructions
Carry your photo ID in its original form to the XAT test centre.
XAT 2026 Exam Pattern
XAT is an online test that is conducted for a duration of 180 minutes, i.e., 3 hrs. The exam will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on 4th January 2026.
The XAT 2026 exam shall consist of the following sections:
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning
- Decision Making
- GK (The marks of General Knowledge will not be used for determining the percentile and cut off at the first stage of selection)
How to Correct Errors in XAT Admit Card 2026?
In case there is an error in the XAT 2026 admit card, candidates have to contact the XAT 2026 helpdesk for assistance.
Contact XAT helpdesk on:
- Toll-free: 1800 209 0835 (Monday to Sunday 08:00 am - 08:00 pm)
- Phone: +91 657 665 3203 /3204 / 3205
- Fax: +91-657-2227814