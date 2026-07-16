XAT 2027 application form released on July 15, 2026, at xatonline.in website. Candidates seeking admissions to MBA colleges can apply for XAT exam before the last date of registration. In order to complete the XAT registration process, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria required to take admissions into the participating B schools of the country.
XAT application form 2027 released on July 15, 2026. The last date of XAT 2027 registration is December 6, 2026. Candidates interested in pursuing MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur or other 250+ XAT accepting colleges can register for XAT 2027 by completing the registration process on the official website at xatonline.in.
XAT 2027 will be conducted in the computer based test format in over 110 online exam centres. Read below to know about XAT registration 2027 in detail.
How to Register for XAT 2027?
Below we have specified the step by step registration process for XAT 2027 exam.
Step 1: Visit the Official Website
Go to XAT portal –xatonline.in and click on the “New Registration” link
Step 2: Create an Account
Fill in name, email ID, mobile number, and set a password. Submit to receive XAT ID and password via email/SMS.
Step 3: Fill the Application Form
Log in using login details and enter the following details:
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Personal details (DOB, gender, address, etc.)
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Academic qualifications (Class 10, 12, graduation, etc.)
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Work experience (if any)
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Choice of XLRI programme (optional)
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Preferred test city, candidates can select upto 2
Step 4: Upload Documents
Upload scanned copies of:
Step 5: Pay the Application Fee
You can pay the fee via:
Direct Link to Apply for XAT Exam 2027
Following is the direct link to apply for XAT exam 2027: https://applications.xatonline.in/
XAT 2027 Application Fee
It is mandatory for all the candidates to pay the XAT application fee. The fee has to be paid in online mode or viua Demand Draft/IDBI challan. Only then the registration is successful. The XAT fee is given below in the table.
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Particulars
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Fees
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XAT Registration Fee
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Rs.2000
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XLRI Program Fee (per program)
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Rs.200
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Indian candidates via GMAT (PGDM-GM)
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Rs.2,600
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Foreign/NRI candidates via GMAT
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Rs.5,000
Who Can Apply Online for XAT 2027?
Only those candidates who fulfill the XAT eligibility criteria can fill out the XLRI XAT registration form 2027. Given below is the eligibility criteria to fill out XAT online form.
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Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree (minimum 3 years) from a recognized university
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Final-year students completing their degree by June 2027 are also eligible.
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There is no minimum percentage requirement in graduation.
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There is no age limit for appearing in the exam.
XAT 2027: Courses Offered
While filling form, candidates can choose to apply for one or more programmes offered by XLRI. Programme fee for each programme is an additional INR 200.
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PGDM in Business Management (BM)
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PGDM in Human Resource Management (HRM)
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PGDM in General Management Programme (GMP)
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PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Creation (IEV)