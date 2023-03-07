MAH MBA CET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, Make Changes Till March 8

MAH MBA CET 2023: As per recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the application correction window for MAH CET MBA 2023 today on March 7 in online mode. Registered candidates can make corrections in the MAH CET MBA application at the official website - mbacet2023.mahacet.org. They need to log in with their user ID and password and edit their MAH MBA CET application 2023.

The state CET Cell has allowed candidates to make necessary changes in their name, date of birth, photograph and signature through the MAH MBA CET application correction facility. As per the schedule, the Maharashtra CET for MBA will be conducted on March 18 and 19, 2023 in online mode.

MAH MBA CET 2023 Application Correction Facility - Direct Link (Available Now)

MAH MBA CET 2023 Application Correction Date

This year, the duration for application form submission and correction processes is short. This might happen because the State CET wants to restore the pre-pandemic exam cycle. In 2021 and 2022, the MAH CET MBA/MMS were conducted in August and September, way too late in the academic session. Check dates below -

Events Dates Maharashtra CET MBA Application Correction Window March 7, 2023 Last date to make changes in MAH MBA application correction window March 8, 2023 MAH CET MBA March 18 and 19, 2023

How To Make Changes in MAH MBA CET Application 2023?

All the registered candidates can make necessary changes in their Maharashtra CET 2023 application form in online mode. They need to visit the official website to edit MAH MBA CET form. Check below the steps to know how to make changes in Maharashtra CET MBA form -

1st Step - Go to the official website - mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

2nd Step -On the homepage, click on registered candidate login.

3rd Step - Log in with the application number and password.

4th Step - Make necessary changes and go through the details.

5th Step - Submit the MAH MBA CET 2023 application form.

6th Step - Also, download the confirmation page for further reference.

Also Read: CMAT 2023: Registration Dates Extended, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in