CMAT 2023: Registration Dates Extended, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2023 Registrations: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for the CMAT 2023 registrations. According to the revised schedule, the last date for candidates to complete the CMAT 2023 registrations is March 13, 2023. Candidates who are yet to submit the applications for the Common Management Admission Test can visit the official website until the given time period to complete the registration and application process.

The CMAT 2023 exam dates are yet to be announced by the NTA. the exams are however scheduled to be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates interested in applying for the admissions to the management programmes can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency and complete the registration and application process.

CMAT 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the CMAT 2023 registration and application process through the direct link available here.

Along with the CMAT 2023 registration dates, the NTA has also extended the CMAT application correction window. According to the revised schedule, the CMAT 2023 application correction window will be open from March 14 to 16, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the CMAT 2023 exams earlier and require to make corrections in the CMAT 2023 application form can make the necessary corrections through the link provided.

CMAT 2023 Registrations - How to Apply

The CMAT 2023 registration and application process has to be completed online. Those students who have not yet completed the registration and application process can do so by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the CMAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2023 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link provided

Step 4: Login using the CMAT 2023 registration details

Step 5: Fill in the CMAT 2023 application form

Step 6: Submit the CMAT 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

