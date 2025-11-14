IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Counselling: Registration, Choice Filling Window Open at wbjeeb.nic.in; Details Here

Nov 14, 2025

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Counselling 2025 registration has begun today, November 14, 2025. Candidates can register online until November 18, 2025, at the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Key Points

  • WBJEEB JENPAS UG Counselling 2025 registration has begun today, November 14, 2025.
  • Candidates can register online until November 18, 2025.
  • Registration is available at the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences - Undergraduate (JENPAS UG) Counselling 2025 registrations today, November 14, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates have until November 18, 2025 to register online for the exam counselling. 

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  WBJEEB UG Final Answer Key 2025
Exam name  WBJEEB Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences (JENPAS UG)
Board name  West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  wbjeeb.nic.in
Programmes  Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing
Level  Undergraduate (UG)
Exam date  October 18, 2025
JENPAS Answer key release date  November 12, 2025
Rank card release date  November 12, 2025 
Registration dates  November 14 - 18, 2025
Login credentials  Application number Date of birth
Registration fee  INR 500

How to Register for WBJEEB JENPAS UG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, under ‘Examinations’, click on ‘JENPAS-UG’
  3. Scroll to ‘Candidates Activity Board’ click on ‘Online Registration & Choice Filling for JENPAS(UG) Counselling 2025’
  4. Enter your Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case-sensitive captcha and submit to create an account 
  6. Feed your JENPAS 2025 rank and personal information and academic details
  7. Pay the counselling registration fee
  8. Select your preferred institutes and courses
  9. Review your application and submit 
  10. Save the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - WBJEEB JENPAS UG Counselling 2025 Registration

