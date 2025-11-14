WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Counselling: Registration, Choice Filling Window Open at wbjeeb.nic.in; Details Here

Key Points
- WBJEEB JENPAS UG Counselling 2025 registration has begun today, November 14, 2025.
- Candidates can register online until November 18, 2025.
- Registration is available at the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEEB JENPAS UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences - Undergraduate (JENPAS UG) Counselling 2025 registrations today, November 14, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates have until November 18, 2025 to register online for the exam counselling.
WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|WBJEEB UG Final Answer Key 2025
|Exam name
|WBJEEB Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences (JENPAS UG)
|Board name
|West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|wbjeeb.nic.in
|Programmes
|Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Exam date
|October 18, 2025
|JENPAS Answer key release date
|November 12, 2025
|Rank card release date
|November 12, 2025
|Registration dates
|November 14 - 18, 2025
|Login credentials
|Application number Date of birth
|Registration fee
|INR 500
How to Register for WBJEEB JENPAS UG Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
- On the homepage, under ‘Examinations’, click on ‘JENPAS-UG’
- Scroll to ‘Candidates Activity Board’ click on ‘Online Registration & Choice Filling for JENPAS(UG) Counselling 2025’
- Enter your Roll Number and Password
- Solve the case-sensitive captcha and submit to create an account
- Feed your JENPAS 2025 rank and personal information and academic details
- Pay the counselling registration fee
- Select your preferred institutes and courses
- Review your application and submit
- Save the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - WBJEEB JENPAS UG Counselling 2025 Registration
