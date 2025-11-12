WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Result OUT at wbjeeb.in; Direct link to Download Scorecard Here

Key Points
- WBJEE Board released the WBJEE JENPAS UG Result 2025 today, November 12, 2025.
- The Final Answer Key was also released along with the results.
- Candidates can check the results at wbjeeb.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.
WBJEE JENPAS UG Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE JENPAS Undergraduate Exam 2025 Result 2025 today, November 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the results online at wbjeeb.nic.in. The board released the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Final Answer key today, November 12, 2025. Candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth to check their results online.
WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|WBJEEB UG Final Answer Key 2025
|Exam name
|WBJEEB JENPAS (UG)
|Board name
|West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|wbjeeb.nic.in
|Programmes
|Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences
|Exam date
|October 18, 2025
|Rank card release date
|November 12, 2025
|Login credentials
|
Application Number
Date of birth
How to check the JENPAS UG 2025 Final Answer Key?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the rank card online:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/
- Under the ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘Rank Card for JENPAS(UG) 2025’
- Enter your credentials and log in
- In the dashboard, click on the link for WBJEE JENPAS 2025 rank card
- Check your details and download your rank card
DIRECT LINK - JENPAS UG Result 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation