WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Result OUT at wbjeeb.in; Direct link to Download Scorecard Here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Nov 12, 2025, 18:50 IST

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the WBJEE JENPAS UG Result 2025 and Final Answer Key today, November 12, 2025. Candidates can check the results online at wbjeeb.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

Key Points

  • The Final Answer Key was also released along with the results.
  • Candidates can check the results at wbjeeb.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

WBJEE JENPAS UG Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE JENPAS Undergraduate Exam 2025 Result 2025 today, November 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the results online at wbjeeb.nic.in. The board released the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Final Answer key today, November 12, 2025. Candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth to check their results online.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  WBJEEB UG Final Answer Key 2025
Exam name  WBJEEB JENPAS (UG)
Board name  West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  wbjeeb.nic.in
Programmes  Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences 
Exam date  October 18, 2025
Rank card release date  November 12, 2025 
Login credentials 

Application Number 

Date of birth

How to check the JENPAS UG 2025 Final Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the rank card online:

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/
  2. Under the ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘Rank Card for JENPAS(UG) 2025’
  3. Enter your credentials and log in 
  4. In the dashboard, click on the link for WBJEE JENPAS 2025 rank card
  5. Check your details and download your rank card

DIRECT LINK - JENPAS UG Result 2025

