India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check Results, Most Runs, Wickets and All Major Records

India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the 5th and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. India batted first and managed to post a total of 209 runs despite the flop show by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Coming out to chase the target, the New Zealand side, which included several inexperienced names in its setup, failed to chase the target and was bowled out for 187 runs.

With this victory, India also snapped New Zealand's impressive streak of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series wins on home soil, which had lasted for 7 years.

In this article, check out every detail of the series, from most runs and wickets to major records broken.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Match Results

India won the first 2 matches of the series by the Duckworth-Lewis method. The third game in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain. In the fourth game, New Zealand made a sensational comeback, crushing India by 244 runs in a record-breaking win, followed by India's 22-run victory in the final ODI.