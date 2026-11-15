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India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check Results, Most Runs, Wickets and All Major Records

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 15:55 IST

India defeated New Zealand in the 5-match ODI series. Check the complete results, highest run-scorers, leading wicket-takers, Player of the Series and major records from the tournament.

Image Source: BCCI
Image Source: BCCI

India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the 5th and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. India batted first and managed to post a total of 209 runs despite the flop show by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Coming out to chase the target, the New Zealand side, which included several inexperienced names in its setup, failed to chase the target and was bowled out for 187 runs.

With this victory, India also snapped New Zealand's impressive streak of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series wins on home soil, which had lasted for 7 years.

In this article, check out every detail of the series, from most runs and wickets to major records broken.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Match Results

India won the first 2 matches of the series by the Duckworth-Lewis method. The third game in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain. In the fourth game, New Zealand made a sensational comeback, crushing India by 244 runs in a record-breaking win, followed by India's 22-run victory in the final ODI.

Below are the details of the series:

Match

Result

1st ODI, Auckland

India won by 5 wickets (DLS method)

2nd ODI, Wellington

India won by 4 runs (DLS method)

3rd ODI, Hamilton

Match abandoned due to rain

4th ODI, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand won by 244 runs

5th ODI, Mount Maunganui

India won by 22 runs

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Most Runs

Despite relatively low-scoring games, a few players impressed with their batting performances. At the top of the chart was Will Young, who scored 140 runs in 3 matches, including a brilliant century.

He was followed by Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell. All 3 players were New Zealand batters.

Player

Team

Matches

Runs

Average

Strike Rate

Highest Score

Will Young

NZ

3

140

46.67

102.94

125

Tim Seifert

NZ

3

96

32.00

100.00

58

Daryl Mitchell

NZ

2

83

41.50

57.24

55

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Most Wickets

Player

Matches

Wickets

Average

Gurnoor Brar

3

9

15.89

Jacob Duffy

3

9

16.00

Arshdeep Singh

4

8

21.38

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Player of the Series

India's Gurnoor Brar was named Player of the Series after taking 9 wickets during the series.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Major Records

New Zealand's 11 Consecutive Home ODI Series Wins Streak Ends

India ended New Zealand's impressive streak of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series victories on home soil. The Black Caps had maintained this 7-year winning run before India's 3-1 series victory in 2026.

 

Lowest Targets Defended for IND vs NZ in ODIs

Target

Venue

Year

163

Perth

1980

190

Launceston

1986

210

Mount Maunganui

2026

216

Napier

2009

221

Sharjah

1998

222

Wellington

1990

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 15:55 IST
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