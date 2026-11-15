India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check Results, Most Runs, Wickets and All Major Records
India defeated New Zealand in the 5-match ODI series. Check the complete results, highest run-scorers, leading wicket-takers, Player of the Series and major records from the tournament.
India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the 5th and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. India batted first and managed to post a total of 209 runs despite the flop show by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Coming out to chase the target, the New Zealand side, which included several inexperienced names in its setup, failed to chase the target and was bowled out for 187 runs.
With this victory, India also snapped New Zealand's impressive streak of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series wins on home soil, which had lasted for 7 years.
In this article, check out every detail of the series, from most runs and wickets to major records broken.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Match Results
India won the first 2 matches of the series by the Duckworth-Lewis method. The third game in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain. In the fourth game, New Zealand made a sensational comeback, crushing India by 244 runs in a record-breaking win, followed by India's 22-run victory in the final ODI.
Below are the details of the series:
|
Match
|
Result
|
1st ODI, Auckland
|
India won by 5 wickets (DLS method)
|
2nd ODI, Wellington
|
India won by 4 runs (DLS method)
|
3rd ODI, Hamilton
|
Match abandoned due to rain
|
4th ODI, Mount Maunganui
|
New Zealand won by 244 runs
|
5th ODI, Mount Maunganui
|
India won by 22 runs
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Most Runs
Despite relatively low-scoring games, a few players impressed with their batting performances. At the top of the chart was Will Young, who scored 140 runs in 3 matches, including a brilliant century.
He was followed by Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell. All 3 players were New Zealand batters.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
Highest Score
|
Will Young
|
NZ
|
3
|
140
|
46.67
|
102.94
|
125
|
Tim Seifert
|
NZ
|
3
|
96
|
32.00
|
100.00
|
58
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
NZ
|
2
|
83
|
41.50
|
57.24
|
55
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Most Wickets
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Average
|
Gurnoor Brar
|
3
|
9
|
15.89
|
Jacob Duffy
|
3
|
9
|
16.00
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
4
|
8
|
21.38
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Player of the Series
India's Gurnoor Brar was named Player of the Series after taking 9 wickets during the series.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Major Records
New Zealand's 11 Consecutive Home ODI Series Wins Streak Ends
India ended New Zealand's impressive streak of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series victories on home soil. The Black Caps had maintained this 7-year winning run before India's 3-1 series victory in 2026.
Lowest Targets Defended for IND vs NZ in ODIs
|
Target
|
Venue
|
Year
|
163
|
Perth
|
1980
|
190
|
Launceston
|
1986
|
210
|
Mount Maunganui
|
2026
|
216
|
Napier
|
2009
|
221
|
Sharjah
|
1998
|
222
|
Wellington
|
1990
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com