West Bengal HS Result 2026: WBCHSE 3rd Semester Result Expected Soon, Check Updates

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to announce the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) 3rd Semester Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the Class 12 Semester 3 examinations are waiting for the declaration of their results. Once released, candidates will be able to check their marks online through the official websites, wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in. According to the council’s annual working plan, the WBCHSE HS Semester 3 result was scheduled to be published by the second week of November 2026. However, the council has not confirmed the exact result date and time yet. Students should wait for an official notification before relying on any specific date or announcement. The Semester 3 examinations were conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026. Some examinations originally scheduled for October 5, 6 and 7 were postponed to October 12, 13 and 14 due to elections in two constituencies.

WBCHSE HS 3rd Semester Result 2026: Latest Updates The council released the final answer keys for the Semester 3 examinations on November 6, 2026, after reviewing the objections submitted by students against the provisional answer keys. With the answer key process completed, students are now awaiting the result announcement. Candidates will need their examination roll number and registration number to access their results. The online marksheet will provide details of their performance in the examination. Students should keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute difficulties. WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Passing Marks As per the WBCHSE examination rules, students must secure at least 30% marks in five mandatory subjects to qualify. These include two language subjects and any three elective subjects. Students must also secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in theory and practical or project examinations, wherever applicable.