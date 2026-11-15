West Bengal HS Result 2026: WBCHSE 3rd Semester Result Expected Soon, Check Updates
WBCHSE is expected to announce the Class 12 Semester 3 Result 2026 soon. Students can check the latest result updates, expected date, passing marks and direct link.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to announce the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) 3rd Semester Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the Class 12 Semester 3 examinations are waiting for the declaration of their results. Once released, candidates will be able to check their marks online through the official websites, wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.
According to the council’s annual working plan, the WBCHSE HS Semester 3 result was scheduled to be published by the second week of November 2026. However, the council has not confirmed the exact result date and time yet. Students should wait for an official notification before relying on any specific date or announcement.
The Semester 3 examinations were conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026. Some examinations originally scheduled for October 5, 6 and 7 were postponed to October 12, 13 and 14 due to elections in two constituencies.
WBCHSE HS 3rd Semester Result 2026: Latest Updates
The council released the final answer keys for the Semester 3 examinations on November 6, 2026, after reviewing the objections submitted by students against the provisional answer keys. With the answer key process completed, students are now awaiting the result announcement.
Candidates will need their examination roll number and registration number to access their results. The online marksheet will provide details of their performance in the examination. Students should keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute difficulties.
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Passing Marks
As per the WBCHSE examination rules, students must secure at least 30% marks in five mandatory subjects to qualify. These include two language subjects and any three elective subjects. Students must also secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in theory and practical or project examinations, wherever applicable.
The council follows a best-of-five system for the mandatory subjects. Students who do not clear a subject in Semester 3 can appear for the supplementary examination as per the council’s schedule.
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Official Websites
Students will be able to access their results through the following official websites once the result link is activated:
- wbchse.wb.gov.in
- result.wb.gov.in
How to Check West Bengal HS Result 2026
Once the WBCHSE activates the result link, students can follow these steps:
1. Visit the official result website, result.wb.gov.in.
2. Find and click on the WBCHSE HS 3rd Semester Result 2026 link.
3. Enter your examination roll number and registration number.
4. Submit the login details.
5. The West Bengal HS Semester 3 result will appear on the screen.
6. Check the marks and other details mentioned in the result.
7. Download the provisional marksheet and save it for future reference.
Students are advised to check the official WBCHSE website regularly for updates regarding the result date, time and declaration process.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.