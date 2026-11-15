UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 at upessc.up.gov.in: Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket
UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) for 1,936 Assistant Professor posts. The written exam is scheduled to be held across 81 centers located in six divisional headquarters on November 19 and 20, 2026. Check the steps to download the hall ticket and more details here.
UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026. The written exam for the 1,936 Assistant Professor posts in non-government aided colleges in Uttar Pradesh to be held on November 19 and 20, 2026. The written exam will be conducted across 81 centers located in six divisional headquarters of the state. Earlier, the exam authority had released the City Slip on November 08, 2026, on the official website.
Once released, candidates will be able to download the Admit Card for the UP Assistant Professor position through the candidates' login section on the official website www.upessc.up.gov.in.
UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 Date
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has not disclosed any specific date for the release of UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 19 and 20, 2026. As per general practice, the exam authority is expected to release the admit card today on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket by visiting the link provided on the homepage of the Commission's website and entering the required details.
UPESSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Once available, candidates can download the UPESSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 from the official website by clicking on the "Admit Card Download" button. You will have to use your login credentials, including Registration Number/Mobile Number and Date of Birth, to access the link. You can download the UP Assistant Professor City Slip 2026 directly through the link given below-
|UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026
|Download Link (Active soon)
UPESSC Assistant Professor Exam 2026 Pattern
The selection for the Assistant Professor will be based on a total of 360 marks, comprising a written examination and an interview round. The exam will be held across 6 divisional headquarters of the state, including Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily i.e. morning (09:30 AM to 11:30 AM) and afternoon (02:30 PM to 04:30 PM). Check the details of the exam pattern below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Written Examination
|360 marks
|Total Questions
|
120
|Exam mode
|Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
|General Knowledge
|
30 questions
|Relevant Subject
|
90 questions
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.