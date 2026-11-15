UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 at upessc.up.gov.in: Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026. The written exam for the 1,936 Assistant Professor posts in non-government aided colleges in Uttar Pradesh to be held on November 19 and 20, 2026. The written exam will be conducted across 81 centers located in six divisional headquarters of the state. Earlier, the exam authority had released the City Slip on November 08, 2026, on the official website.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the Admit Card for the UP Assistant Professor position through the candidates' login section on the official website www.upessc.up.gov.in.

UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 Date

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has not disclosed any specific date for the release of UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 19 and 20, 2026. As per general practice, the exam authority is expected to release the admit card today on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket by visiting the link provided on the homepage of the Commission's website and entering the required details.