ISC Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper Options, Duration & Marks Distribution

ISC Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Art exam for the academic session of 2026-27, leading to the ISC Board Examination Year 2027, is distinctly structured as a purely practical and creative test without any written theory paper at all. Awarded out of 100 marks, the exam mandates candidates to opt and sit for any two out of six specified studio and craft papers, with each of the two chosen papers contributing equal weightage of 50 marks each.

This format helps candidates in tailoring the exam according to their artistic aptitudes in varied fields. There are six choices available in total: Drawing or Painting from Still Life (Paper 1), Drawing or Painting from Nature (Paper 2), Drawing or Painting of a Living Person (Paper 3), Original Imaginative Composition in Colour (Paper 4), and Crafts 'A' comprising graphic design and calligraphy (Paper 5), each being conducted as a three-hour studio paper, along with Crafts 'B' (Paper 6) assessing the candidates’ year’s portfolio in three-dimensional/textile craftwork.