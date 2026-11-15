ISC Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper Options, Duration & Marks Distribution
ISC Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Art exam for 2026-27 is a purely practical 100-mark assessment with no written theory paper. Candidates select two out of six prescribed papers (50 marks each): three-hour studio exams in Still Life, Nature, Living Person, Imaginative Composition, or Crafts 'A', or year-long coursework in Crafts 'B'.
ISC Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Art exam for the academic session of 2026-27, leading to the ISC Board Examination Year 2027, is distinctly structured as a purely practical and creative test without any written theory paper at all. Awarded out of 100 marks, the exam mandates candidates to opt and sit for any two out of six specified studio and craft papers, with each of the two chosen papers contributing equal weightage of 50 marks each.
This format helps candidates in tailoring the exam according to their artistic aptitudes in varied fields. There are six choices available in total: Drawing or Painting from Still Life (Paper 1), Drawing or Painting from Nature (Paper 2), Drawing or Painting of a Living Person (Paper 3), Original Imaginative Composition in Colour (Paper 4), and Crafts 'A' comprising graphic design and calligraphy (Paper 5), each being conducted as a three-hour studio paper, along with Crafts 'B' (Paper 6) assessing the candidates’ year’s portfolio in three-dimensional/textile craftwork.
Also Read:ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27
ISC Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overall Marks & Paper Selection Structure
Below are the overall marks & paper selection structure related to the ISC Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2026-27:
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Component
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Paper Selection
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Marks
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Duration
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Evaluation Mode
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First Chosen Paper
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Any 1 from Papers 1–6
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50 Marks
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3 Hours (Papers 1–5) / Coursework (Paper 6)
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External CISCE Examiner (or Internal + Visiting Examiner for Paper 6)
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Second Chosen Paper
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Any 1 other from Papers 1–6
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50 Marks
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3 Hours (Papers 1–5) / Coursework (Paper 6)
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External CISCE Examiner (or Internal + Visiting Examiner for Paper 6)
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Total
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Any 2 Papers
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100 Marks
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—
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—
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Total Marks:100 Marks
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Compulsory Requirement: Candidates must select and appear for any two papers out of Papers 1 to 6.
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Weightage Split: Each chosen paper carries 50 marks (50 + 50 = 100 Marks).
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ISC Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2026-27: Detailed Paper Options, Syllabus Scope & Duration
The combination that students opt for is dependent on their artistic strengths, such as drawing from observation, portrait painting, imaginative painting, graphic design, and three-dimensional work.
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Paper No.
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Paper Title
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Duration
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Marks
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Core Assessment Scope & Medium
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Paper 1
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Drawing or Painting from Still Life
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3 Hours
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50
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Observational study of a group of arranged artificial and natural objects (e.g., vessels, drapery, fruits, books) focusing on proportion, perspective, light, shade, and texture.
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Paper 2
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Drawing or Painting from Nature
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3 Hours
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50
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Detailed botanical or natural specimen study (flowers, foliage, branches, shells, or natural outdoor scenes) emphasizing organic form, structure, colour accuracy, and detail.
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Paper 3
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Drawing or Painting of a Living Person
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3 Hours
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50
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Live figure or portrait study of a seated/standing model, testing human anatomy, proportions, posture, facial expression, and tonal rendering.
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Paper 4
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Original Imaginative Composition in Colour
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3 Hours
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50
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Creative pictorial composition based on one of several given themes/subjects (everyday life, social themes, festivals, or narratives). Note: Topics are distributed one week before the exam for preliminary sketching, though only the final work is executed in the exam hall.
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Paper 5
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Crafts 'A' (Graphic Design & Calligraphy)
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3 Hours
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50
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Two-dimensional applied design tasks—such as poster design, book cover, greeting card, repeat textile/wallpaper pattern, or decorative calligraphy/lettering.
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Paper 6
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Crafts 'B' (Coursework / Craft Portfolio)
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Academic Year
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50
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Submission of two completed craftworks produced during Class XII (e.g., pottery, sculpture, wood/metal carving, batik, tie-and-dye, weaving, or embroidery), accompanied by preliminary design sheets.
ISC Class 12 Art Exam Pattern 2026-27: General Examination Rules & Evaluation Criteria
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Allowed Media (Papers 1–5): Watercolours, poster paints, tempera, gouache, acrylics, oil pastel, charcoal, graphite pencils, and pen-and-ink on full imperial/half imperial sheets of drawing paper (at least 38 cm × 28 cm).
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Split of Marks for Paper 6 Assessment: While Papers 1 to 5 are directly marked by CISCE at their centralized marking centers, Paper 6 is assessed for 50 marks in terms of a combined evaluation system, in which the Subject Teacher awards 25 marks and a CISCE-appointed Visiting Examiner awards the other 25 marks.
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Important Parameters for Marking: Examiners mark artworks based on their composition/layout, proportion and perspective, tonal values (shadows and lights), color harmony, technique in handling the media, and originality in interpretation.
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