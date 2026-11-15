APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026 Released: Check Revised Exam Dates
APSSB has revised the NMTE Exam Schedule 2026. The examination will now be held on November 29 and 30. Check the post-wise exam dates and timings.
APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), Itanagar, has released the revised exam schedule for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) on its official website. As per the short notice released, the Board has decided to conduct the single-day examination scheduled earlier on November 29, which will now be held on two days i.e., November 29 and November 30, 2026.
All candidates who are part of the selection process for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) can download the detailed notification PDF from the official website of APSSB: https://apssb.nic.in.
Through the recruitment drive, the authority is set to fill various Non-Ministerial Technical posts, including Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Laboratory Technicians, Pharmacists (Allopathy), Drivers, Constable MT Drivers, and others.
APSSB NMTE Exam Date 2026:PDF Download Link
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has uploaded the detailed PDF notice and revised exam schedule for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) on its official website-https://apssb.nic.in/.You can download the detailed schedule pdf notice directly through the link given below-
|APSSB NMTE Exam Date 2026
|Click Here
APSSB NMTE Exam Date 2026 Key Highlights
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), Itanagar, has uploaded the detailed revised exam schedule for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination (NMTE), 2026. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), Itanagar
|Exam Name
|Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE)
|Notification Date
|09/10/2026
|Schedule Notice No.
|APSSB-13/9/2026/1500
|Earlier Exam Date
|November 29 , 026
|Revised Exam Dates
|November 29 and November 30, 2026.
|Papers
|Common Paper (100 marks) and Technical Papers concerned (100 marks)
|Official Website
|apssb.nic.in
How to Download APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026 PDF?
Candidates who applied successfully for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) can download the detailed exam schedule through the official website. Alternatively, the pdf can also be downloaded after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official APSSB website at apssb.nic.in.
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Open the Notice section on the home page of the official website.
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Click on the notice displayed as "NMTE 2026 Schedule of Examination".
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Open the PDF and check the date, time, and paper for your post.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
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