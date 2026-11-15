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APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026 Released: Check Revised Exam Dates

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 00:02 IST

APSSB has revised the NMTE Exam Schedule 2026. The examination will now be held on November 29 and 30. Check the post-wise exam dates and timings.

APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026 Released: Check Revised Exam Dates
APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026 Released: Check Revised Exam Dates

APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), Itanagar, has released the revised exam schedule for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) on its official website. As per the short notice released, the Board has decided to conduct the single-day examination scheduled earlier on November 29, which will now be held on two days i.e., November 29 and November 30, 2026.

All candidates who are part of the selection process for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) can download the detailed notification PDF from the official website of APSSB: https://apssb.nic.in.

Through the recruitment drive, the authority is set to fill various Non-Ministerial Technical posts, including Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Laboratory Technicians, Pharmacists (Allopathy), Drivers, Constable MT Drivers, and others.

APSSB NMTE Exam Date 2026:PDF Download Link

 The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has uploaded the detailed PDF notice and revised exam schedule for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) on its official website-https://apssb.nic.in/.You can download the detailed schedule pdf notice directly through the link given below- 

APSSB NMTE Exam Date 2026 Click Here

APSSB NMTE Exam Date 2026 Key Highlights

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), Itanagar, has uploaded the detailed revised exam schedule for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination (NMTE), 2026. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

ParticularsDetails
Organization Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), Itanagar
Exam Name Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE)
Notification Date 09/10/2026
Schedule Notice No. APSSB-13/9/2026/1500
Earlier Exam Date November 29 , 026
Revised Exam Dates November 29 and November 30, 2026.
Papers Common Paper (100 marks) and Technical Papers concerned (100 marks)
Official Website apssb.nic.in


How to Download APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026 PDF?

Candidates who applied successfully for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) can download the detailed exam schedule through the official website. Alternatively, the pdf can also be downloaded after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official APSSB website at apssb.nic.in.

  • Open the Notice section on the home page of the official website. 

  • Click on the notice displayed as "NMTE 2026 Schedule of Examination".

  • Open the PDF and check the date, time, and paper for your post.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 00:02 IST
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