APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026 Released: Check Revised Exam Dates

APSSB NMTE Exam Schedule 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), Itanagar, has released the revised exam schedule for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) on its official website. As per the short notice released, the Board has decided to conduct the single-day examination scheduled earlier on November 29, which will now be held on two days i.e., November 29 and November 30, 2026.

All candidates who are part of the selection process for the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, 2026 (NMTE) can download the detailed notification PDF from the official website of APSSB: https://apssb.nic.in.

Through the recruitment drive, the authority is set to fill various Non-Ministerial Technical posts, including Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Laboratory Technicians, Pharmacists (Allopathy), Drivers, Constable MT Drivers, and others.