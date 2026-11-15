President Droupadi Murmu Presents National Sports Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Check Complete Winners List

President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Sports Awards 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13, 2026. A total of 17 sportspersons received the Arjuna Award for their achievements in different sporting disciplines. The awardees included decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, chess players Divya Deshmukh and Vidit Gujrathi, and badminton players Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. The ceremony also recognised the contributions of coaches through the Dronacharya Awards. Former footballer I. Arumainayagam received the Arjuna Award for Lifetime Achievement. One of the major highlights of this year's ceremony was the absence of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. No athlete was selected for the country's highest sporting honour, making it the first such occasion since 2014. राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित समारोह में खेल एवं साहस पुरस्कार 2025 प्रदान किए। https://t.co/mm9sZXo9kT — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026

National Sports Awards 2025: Key Highlights The National Sports Awards recognise the achievements of athletes, coaches and other contributors who have helped promote sports in India. Here are some important highlights from the November 13 ceremony: Award presenter: President Droupadi Murmu.

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

Arjuna Award recipients: 17 sportspersons.

Arjuna Award (Lifetime Achievement): I. Arumainayagam.

Dronacharya Award recipients: Parveer Singh, Chhote Lal Yadav and Neha Chavan.

Dronacharya Award (Lifetime): Dharmendra Yadav and Virender Kumar.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna: No recipient selected. Complete List of National Sports Awards 2025 Winners The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the awardees after a re-evaluation of the recommendations made by a selection committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Kumar Mishra.

The final list includes athletes from athletics, badminton, boxing, chess, hockey, kabaddi, shooting and rowing. राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु ने श्री तेजस्विन शंकर को एथलेटिक्स के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट उपलब्धियों के लिए अर्जुन पुरस्कार, 2025 प्रदान किया। श्री तेजस्विन शंकर ने बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों, हांगझोऊ एशियाई खेलों, बैंकॉक और गुमी में आयोजित एशियाई एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में पदक जीते हैं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026 1. Arjuna Award 2025 Winners List The Arjuna Award is given to sportspersons for their outstanding achievements in national and international sports competitions. राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु ने सुश्री प्रियंका गोस्वामी को एथलेटिक्स के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट उपलब्धियों के लिए अर्जुन पुरस्कार, 2025 प्रदान किया। सुश्री प्रियंका गोस्वामी ने बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों और बैंकॉक एशियाई एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में पदक जीते हैं। https://t.co/hLFvAPN9zE — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026

This year, 17 athletes were selected for the award. Here is the complete list: S. No. Sportsperson Sports Discipline 1 Tejaswin Shankar Athletics 2 Priyanka Goswami Athletics 3 Narender Boxing 4 Vidit Gujrathi Chess 5 Divya Deshmukh Chess 6 Dhanush Srikanth Deaf Shooting 7 Rajkumar Pal Hockey 8 Surjeet Kabaddi 9 Rudransh Khandelwal Para-Shooting 10 Ekta Bhyan Para-Athletics 11 Arvind Singh Rowing 12 Akhil Sheoran Shooting 13 Treesa Jolly Badminton 14 Gayatri Gopichand Badminton 15 Lalremsiami Hockey 16 Muhammed Ajmal Athletics 17 Pooja Kabaddi 2. Arjuna Award for Lifetime Achievement 2025 President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award (Lifetime), 2025 on Shri Isaiah Arumainayagam in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Football. Shri Isaiah Arumainayagam was part of the Indian football team that secured medals at major international tournaments, including the Asian Games and AFC Asia Cup. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026

The Arjuna Award for Lifetime Achievement recognises the contribution of sportspersons who have made a lasting impact on Indian sports. This year, I. Arumainayagam was selected for the honour. S. No. Awardee Sports Discipline 1 I. Arumainayagam Football I. Arumainayagam was a member of India's gold medal-winning football team at the 1962 Asian Games. 3. Dronacharya Award 2025 Winners President Droupadi Murmu confers Dronacharya Award, 2025 on Shri Parveer Singh in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Athletics. Shri Parveer Singh has trained many accomplished athletes, including Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Annu Rani. https://t.co/aGH0eFyD9N — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026 The Dronacharya Award recognises coaches who have played an important role in helping athletes achieve success in sports.

Three coaches were selected for the regular category this year. S. No. Coach Award Category 1 Parveer Singh Regular 2 Chhote Lal Yadav Regular 3 Neha Chavan Regular Chhote Lal Yadav was among the prominent names in this year's list. He has been associated with the women's national boxing camp and was also part of the support staff of legendary Indian boxer M. C. Mary Kom. 4. Dronacharya Award for Lifetime Achievement 2025 Two coaches received the Dronacharya Award in the Lifetime Achievement category for their long-standing contribution to Indian sports. A lifetime spent shaping champions! 🏅🇮🇳 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐚 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 (𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲) 🏆📙 Shri Dharmendra Singh Yadav (Boxing) Shri Virender Kumar (Wrestling) #DronacharyaAward #NationalSportsAwards https://t.co/mAVhBFELta — Dept of Sports, Govt of India (@IndiaSports) November 13, 2026

S. No. Coach Sports Discipline 1 Dharmendra Yadav Boxing 2 Virender Kumar Wrestling Why Was No Khel Ratna Award Given in 2025? One of the most notable aspects of the National Sports Awards 2025 was that no athlete received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The Khel Ratna is India's highest sporting honour. It recognises outstanding performances by sportspersons at the international level. According to the reported award list, no name was selected for this category this year. The last time India did not have a Khel Ratna awardee was in 2014. In 2024, four sportspersons received the prestigious award: D. Gukesh – Chess Harmanpreet Singh – Hockey Praveen Kumar – Para-Athletics Manu Bhaker – Shooting Why Were the National Sports Awards Announced Late? The announcement of the National Sports Awards 2025 was delayed because the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports initiated a re-evaluation of the recommendations made by the selection committee.

The committee was headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Kumar Mishra. The re-evaluation was carried out to ensure that only deserving sportspersons and coaches received the awards and to maintain the credibility of the selection process. The delay also attracted criticism from some athletes, including Tejaswin Shankar, who expressed disappointment over the prolonged wait for the awards. Traditionally, the National Sports Awards are presented on August 29, which is celebrated as National Sports Day in India. The day also marks the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. However, the ceremony has not followed a fixed date since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. What Are the National Sports Awards? The National Sports Awards are presented by the Government of India through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. They recognise the achievements of athletes, coaches and organisations that contribute to the development of sports in the country.

Some of the major National Sports Awards are: Award Purpose Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna India's highest sporting honour for outstanding sporting performance Arjuna Award Recognises outstanding achievements by sportspersons Dronacharya Award Honours coaches for their contribution to sports and athletes Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Recognises organisations and institutions promoting sports How Much Cash Prize Does an Arjuna Award Winner Receive? The Arjuna Award is not just a recognition of sporting achievements; it also comes with a cash reward. As reported for this year's awards, an Arjuna Award recipient receives a cash prize of ₹15 lakh. The award is an important recognition for athletes who bring honour to the country through their performances at national and international sporting events.