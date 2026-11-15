UPSSSC Lower PCS Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Link Here

UPSSSC Lower PCS Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially issued the UP Lower PCS Revised Answer Key 2026 on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have taken part in the Mains exam that was conducted on August 23, 2026 can now download the response sheet. The revised answer key has been prepared after taking into account the objections received against the provisional answer key. Under this recruitment drive a total of a total of 2587 vacancies would be filled across various posts.

UPSSSC Lower PCS Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The UPSSSC has officially activated the revised answer key on its official website. Candidates can check and download the master set PDF and match the correct answers along with their recorded responses. Applicants can check the direct link to download UPSSSC Lower PCS Revised Answer Key 2026 in the table below