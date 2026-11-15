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UPSSSC Lower PCS Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 10:46 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has officially declared the Lower PCS Mains Exam Revised Answer Key on the official website. Candidates can download the PDF from upsssc.gov.in and check the revised answers. Check all details here.

UPSSSC Lower PCS Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Link Here
UPSSSC Lower PCS Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Link Here

Key Points

  • UPSSSC officially issued the Lower PCS Revised Answer Key 2026 on upsssc.gov.in.
  • The Mains exam was conducted on August 22, 2026, for 2587 vacancies.
  • The revised key follows the provisional one, which was released on August 23, 2026.

UPSSSC Lower PCS Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially issued the UP Lower PCS Revised Answer Key 2026 on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have taken part in the Mains exam that was conducted on August 23, 2026 can now download the response sheet. The revised answer key has been prepared after taking into account the objections received against the provisional answer key. Under this recruitment drive a total of a total of 2587 vacancies would be filled across various posts.

UPSSSC Lower PCS Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The UPSSSC has officially activated the revised answer key on its official website. Candidates can check and download the master set PDF and match the correct answers along with their recorded responses. Applicants can check the direct link to download UPSSSC Lower PCS Revised Answer Key 2026 in the table below

UPSSSC Lower PCS Revised Answer Key 2026 Link

   Click Here

UPSSSC Lower PCS Revised Answer Key 2026: Highlights

The UPSSSC Lower PCS Exam was conducted on August 23, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The recruitment is being conducted under the Advt No 7 Exam /2026.The provisional answer key was released on August 24, 2026 following the written examination conducted on August 22, 2026. Check the details below.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Authority

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Exam Name

UPSSSC Lower PCS Main Examination 2026

Advertisement Number

07-Exam/2026

Post Name

Lower PCS

Total Vacancies

2587

Exam Date

August 22, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Date

August 23, 2026

Answer Key Status

Released

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

Steps to Download UP Lower PCS Answer Key 2026 

Candidates must follow the simple steps listed below to download the revised answer key-

  • Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

  • The homepage will appear where candidates have to visit the Notice Board section.

  • Now click on the text titled Lower PCS Main Examination 2026 Revised Answer Key.

  • Click on the link to open the answer key PDF.

  • Check the answers given in the master question paper set.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains Answer Key 2026: What’s Next?

As the revised answer key has now been released the UPSSSC is expected to release the Lower PCS Result 2026. The commission will prepare the result based on the revised answer key. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will appear for the next stages as given in the recruitment section.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 10:46 IST
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