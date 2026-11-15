New Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Turns Hazardous at 384, PM2.5 Reaches 262 µg/m³

New Delhi AQI Today: New Delhi is witnessing a hazardous level of air pollution on November 15, 2026. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital has reached 384 (US AQI), placing it in the hazardous category. The high concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is a major concern, with its level recorded at 262 µg/m³.

According to the latest available air quality data, the PM10 concentration has also reached 325 µg/m³. These high pollution levels can affect people's health, particularly children, older adults and those with respiratory problems.

The weather in New Delhi is currently cloudy, with a temperature of 24°C. Despite the cloudy conditions, the air quality remains a serious concern for residents.

Source: AQI

New Delhi AQI Today: Latest Air Quality Report

Here are the latest air pollution readings for New Delhi, recorded at 9:51 AM on November 15, 2026.