RRC NWR Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Western Railway (NWR) is all set to close the online application process of Apprentice Recruitment today November 22, 2026. The online registration has already commenced from October 22, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 2008 apprentice training vacancies would be filled in various divisions and units. Interested candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can visit the official website at rrcjaipur.in to see if they meet the educational and age criteria.

Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fees and other key details.

RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Overview

The RRB has released the notification issued under Advt No 04/2026 (NWR/AA), providing important details about no of vacancies, eligibility, selection process and application fees. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.