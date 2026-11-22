RRC NWR Recruitment 2026: Last Date Today to Apply for 2008 Apprentice Vacancies, Check Eligibility
The Railway Recruitment Cell, North Western Railway will close the online application process for 2008 Apprentice vacancies onNovember 22, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at rrcjaipur.in. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Online applications for RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment close today, November 22, 2026.
- A total of 2,008 apprentice training vacancies are available through this drive.
- Online registration for the recruitment commenced on October 23, 2026.
RRC NWR Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Western Railway (NWR) is all set to close the online application process of Apprentice Recruitment today November 22, 2026. The online registration has already commenced from October 22, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 2008 apprentice training vacancies would be filled in various divisions and units. Interested candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can visit the official website at rrcjaipur.in to see if they meet the educational and age criteria.
Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fees and other key details.
RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Overview
The RRB has released the notification issued under Advt No 04/2026 (NWR/AA), providing important details about no of vacancies, eligibility, selection process and application fees. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Western Railway
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Recruitment Name
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RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Notice Number
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04/2026 (NWR/AA)
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Total Vacancies
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2,008
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 23, 2026
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Last Date of Online Submission of Application Forms
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November 22, 2026
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Selection Process
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Merit List, Document Verification and Medical Examination
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Official Website
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rrcjaipur.in
RRC NWR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application link for RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates should complete their applications on the official RRC Jaipur website. Applicants are advised to go through the trade wise vacancies and select a suitable division or unit before submitting the form .Check the direct link to apply for RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 and official notice pdf in the table below.
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RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
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RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF
RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates must ensure that they meet all the prescribed eligibility conditions as mentioned in the official notification. Check details below.
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Eligibility Criteria
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Details & Requirements
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Educational Qualification
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• Passed Class 10 (or equivalent) with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board.
• Valid National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the relevant trade issued by NCVT or SCVT.
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Minimum Age Limit (As of November 22, 2026)
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15 Years
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Maximum Age Limit (As of November 22, 2026)
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24 Years
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Age Relaxation (SC / ST)
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5 Years
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Age Relaxation (OBC)
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3 Years
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Age Relaxation (PwBD)
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10 Years
Steps to Apply for RRC NWR Apprentice Vacancy 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official website at rrcjaipur.in
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On the homepage under the Latest News & Events section click on the link titled ‘ Regarding the submission of online application form for Engagement of Apprentices against notification no. 04/2026 (NWR/AA) under Act Apprentices Act 196
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Now you have to give personal and educational details.
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Select the appropriate division or unit after checking the available trade wise slots.
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Upload the photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fees online as per the category.
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Check all the details once before the final submission.
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Download and save the form for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.