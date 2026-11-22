India and Canada are stepping up efforts to deepen economic ties, with the sixth round of negotiations for a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) concluding in New Delhi on November 20, 2026. The negotiations signal a renewed push to expand bilateral trade, attract investments and create fresh opportunities for Indian businesses, industries and skilled professionals.

The proposed agreement aims to take bilateral trade to US$50 billion by 2030, while improving access to each other's markets. Both countries are seeking an ambitious and balanced deal that delivers tangible benefits to farmers, industries, businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

India and Canada Trade Deal Key Potential Impacts

For India, one of the biggest potential gains lies in expanding exports to the Canadian market. Reduced trade barriers and improved market access could benefit Indian pharmaceutical companies, electronics manufacturers, gems and jewellery exporters, seafood businesses, engineering firms and auto-parts manufacturers. Smaller exporters and MSMEs could also gain access to a larger overseas customer base, potentially supporting production, employment and foreign exchange earnings.