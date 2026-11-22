Five-Dimensional Black Saturn Spacetime: A new mathematical study by theoretical physicist Jay Armas has introduced a six-parameter family of solutions to Einstein's equations, describing a strange structure called a five-dimensional Black Saturn. It consists of a spherical black hole surrounded by a ring-shaped black hole. The research also shows how both black holes can rotate in two independent directions and reach an extreme state at the same time. Scientists have made an interesting development in the study of black holes and Einstein's theory of general relativity. A new research paper has presented a mathematical solution that explains how two different types of black holes can exist together in five-dimensional spacetime. The structure is called Black Saturn because it looks similar to the planet Saturn and its surrounding rings. However, unlike the real planet, this theoretical structure contains two black holes: one spherical black hole at the centre and another ring-shaped black hole around it.

The research was conducted by theoretical physicist Jay Armas. His paper, titled Doubly-spinning Black Saturns, was submitted to the arXiv research platform on November 16, 2026. The study expands the earlier Black Saturn model by allowing both black holes to rotate in two independent planes. It also explains how both black holes can reach an extreme state while keeping their separate event horizons. In five-dimensional spacetime, Einstein's equations allow a bizarre pairing of black holes that isn't possible in four dimensions. Learn more: https://t.co/VVO2Ka4QQJ https://t.co/BdInlL92Wo — ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) November 21, 2026 What Is Five-Dimensional Black Saturn Spacetime? Scientist Finds New Solution to Einstein's Equations Black Saturn is a theoretical arrangement in which a spherical black hole is surrounded by a much larger ring-shaped black hole.

The name comes from its similarity to Saturn, which has a large system of rings around it. In this theoretical structure, however, the ring is not made of ice or rock. It is another black hole. Both black holes have their own event horizons. An event horizon is the boundary around a black hole beyond which nothing, not even light, can escape. This arrangement is possible in the mathematical study of five-dimensional spacetime. In our everyday understanding, the universe has three dimensions of space and one dimension of time. Together, they form four-dimensional spacetime. Five-dimensional spacetime adds one more spatial dimension to this picture. This extra dimension allows scientists to study unusual black hole shapes and arrangements that are not possible in the same way in ordinary four-dimensional spacetime.

Who Discovered the New Black Saturn Solution? The new mathematical solution was developed by theoretical physicist Jay Armas. His research paper, Doubly-spinning Black Saturns, was submitted to arXiv on November 16, 2026. The study introduces a six-parameter family of mathematical solutions in five-dimensional vacuum Einstein gravity. The main development is that both the central spherical black hole and the surrounding black ring can rotate in two independent planes. This is an important improvement over the original Black Saturn model, which was developed in 2007 by physicists Henriette Elvang and Pau Figueras. Their earlier work described a spherical black hole surrounded by a rotating black ring. However, the original model had a limitation because it considered rotation in only one plane. Jay Armas's new research extends this mathematical model and allows both black holes to have more complex rotational movements.

How Does a Black Saturn Work? A Black Saturn has two separate black holes that exist within the same spacetime. Its main parts are: 1. Central Spherical Black Hole The first part is a spherical black hole located at the centre of the structure. It is similar in shape to the black holes commonly discussed in astronomy. 2. Surrounding Black Ring The second part is a ring-shaped black hole that surrounds the central spherical black hole. Its shape is similar to a giant doughnut. The ring's rotation helps balance its gravitational pull. Without enough rotation, gravity would cause the ring to collapse. 3. Separate Event Horizons Both black holes have their own event horizons. This means the central black hole and the surrounding black ring remain two separate black hole objects. 4. Two Independent Rotations

The new mathematical model allows both black holes to rotate in two independent planes. This gives scientists more ways to study their movement and gravitational effects. What Is New in the Latest Black Saturn Research? The latest study presents several important findings: Key Finding Explanation Six-parameter solution The research develops a mathematical family of solutions described by six parameters. Two independent rotations Both black holes can rotate in two separate planes. Two separate event horizons The spherical black hole and the black ring retain their own event horizons. Extreme conditions Both black holes can reach an extreme state at the same time. New gravity model The research provides more ways to study gravity in five-dimensional spacetime.

One of the most important findings is that both black holes can reach a condition called extremality while maintaining separate event horizons. The study also finds that a Black Saturn with both black holes in this extreme state cannot reach complete thermodynamic equilibrium. What Is an Extremal Black Hole? An extremal black hole is a theoretical black hole that has reached the maximum possible rotation or charge allowed for its mass and other physical properties. In simple words, it is a black hole at an extreme physical limit. In the new Black Saturn model, scientists found that both the central black hole and the surrounding black ring can reach this condition simultaneously. In this state, their Hawking temperature becomes zero in the classical theoretical description. Hawking temperature is the temperature associated with a black hole due to a process known as Hawking radiation. This radiation is linked to quantum effects near the event horizon.

The new research is important because it provides a mathematical example of two separate extreme black hole horizons existing together in an otherwise empty five-dimensional universe. What Is the Difference Between Four-Dimensional and Five-Dimensional Spacetime? The main difference is the number of dimensions used to describe space and time. Feature Four-Dimensional Spacetime Five-Dimensional Spacetime Spatial dimensions 3 4 Time dimensions 1 1 Total dimensions 4 5 Black hole shapes Commonly studied spherical shapes Can include unusual ring-shaped horizons Rotation More limited rotational possibilities Rotation in two independent planes is possible Black Saturn Not possible in the same form Possible as a mathematical solution The extra spatial dimension makes it possible for scientists to explore different black hole shapes and gravitational arrangements.

However, scientists have not yet confirmed that an additional spatial dimension exists in our universe. Why Is the New Black Saturn Research Important? The research is important because it expands our understanding of Einstein's general theory of relativity. Einstein's theory explains how gravity works and how massive objects affect the space and time around them. Most familiar studies of black holes focus on four-dimensional spacetime. However, mathematical studies of higher dimensions allow scientists to explore other possibilities. The new Black Saturn model can help researchers understand: How two black holes interact with each other.

How black holes rotate in different directions.

How gravity affects the space around rotating black holes.

How two separate black holes can reach extreme conditions.

How Einstein's equations behave in higher-dimensional spacetime.

It may also provide a starting point for future studies of light, matter and gravitational effects around these unusual structures. Has a Black Saturn Been Discovered in Space? No. Scientists have not discovered or observed a Black Saturn in the universe. The latest study is a mathematical development, not the discovery of an actual black hole system. It shows that Einstein's equations allow such a structure under the conditions of five-dimensional spacetime. However, there is currently no confirmed evidence that our universe has the additional spatial dimension required for this model. Scientists use such mathematical solutions to understand the possible behaviour of gravity and black holes under different conditions. Conclusion The new five-dimensional Black Saturn model is an important development in theoretical physics. Jay Armas's research expands the earlier Black Saturn solution by allowing a central spherical black hole and a surrounding black ring to rotate in two independent planes.