SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Out, Download Call Letter Link Active for 2964 CBO

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 has been released at the official website sbi.co.in on 10th July 2025. Candidates can download the call letter online by logging in with their credentials. SBI CBO Online Exam is scheduled to be conducted on a single day on 20th July 2025 (Sunday).Through this exam, a total of 2964 Circle Based Officer shall be filled up. Gain more insights with the direct link for SBI CBO admit card and further details on this page.
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025
The State Bank of India has released the much-awaited SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 on its website on 10th July 2025. The exam is going to be conducted on 20th July 2025 in online mode in various exam centres across the country.
The State Bank of India will recruit Circle Based Officer Candidates through written examination, descriptive test and interview. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the call letter by clicking on the link that is shared below here.
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Download Link (Active)
SBI Circle Based Officer Admit Card/Call Letter is now available online on sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment a total of 2964 Circle Based Officer posts shall be filled up. Candidates whose application forms have been accepted by the State Bank of India are issued with SBI CBO 2025 Admit Card. A direct link to download the call letter has been shared below here.
Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Link
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The SBI CBO admit card 2025 has been released on 10th July 2025. The candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam on 20th July must download the call letter to appear for ht exam. The exam will be held in online mode only. The following table has the important dates associated with the exam.
|
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025- Overview
|
Organisation
|
State Bank of India
|
Post
|
Circle Based Officers (CBO)
|
Vacancies
|
2964
|
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025
|
10th July 2025
|
SBI CBO Exam Date 2025
|
20th July 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test-Interview
|
Official website
|
https://sbi.co.in/
How to Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: Check Steps
Candidates can access their SBI Circle Based Officer Admit Card 2025 by entering their Registration Number/Username and Password or Date of Birth. Follow the instructions below to download your hall ticket:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the State Bank of India by visiting sbi.co.in or use the direct admit card link (if provided).
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “Careers” section located at the bottom left of the homepage.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage with the URL – https://sbi.co.in/web/careers.
Step 4: On the top menu, click on “JOIN SBI”, then select the “Current Openings” tab.
Step 5: Look for the link titled “Recruitment of Circle Based Officers (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2025-26/03)” and click on it.
Step 6: Click on the “Call Letter for Online Exam” option.
Step 7: Choose your preferred language for the admit card and enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
Step 8: Your SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy for future use.
What is the SBI CBO Exam Pattern?
The SBI CBO exam consists of an online test and a descriptive test. The online test consists of four sections with a sectional timing. The total duration of the exam is 2 Hours. The following table illustrates the exam pattern for online test and descriptive test.
|
SBI CBO CBT Exam Pattern 2025
|
Sections
|
No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
SBI CBO Descriptive Test 2025
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Letter Writing
|
01
|
25
|
30 minutes
|
Essay-250 words on banking related
|
01
|
25
|
Total
|
02
|
50
|
30 minutes
