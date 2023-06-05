IBPS RRB Handwritten Declaration 2023: Dimensions, Format, Thumb Impression Guidelines

IBPS RRB Handwritten Declaration 2023: Get here insights for handwritten declaration and thumb impression rules for IBPS RRB officer assistant IBPS RRB officer recruitment 2023

IBPS RRB Hand Written Declaration 2023: The IBPS RRB 2023 notification has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel. Candidates who desire need to fill out the IBPS RRB application form between June 1, 2023, and June 21, 2023. While filling out the application form, the candidates need to be very careful. IBPS RRB also asks for the handwritten declaration from the candidates which must be completed very carefully and accurately by the candidates.

In this article, we have discussed in detail about handwritten declaration.

IBPS RRB Handwritten Declaration 2023

The IBPS RRB handwritten declaration should be written by the candidates and in English only. If the IBPS RRB Handwritten declaration is written by any other person or written in any other language will be considered invalid.

IBPS RRB Handwritten Declaration 2023: Guidelines

We have compiled a list of the most important guidelines as issued for the IBPS RRB Handwritten declaration

A handwritten declaration should be in the candidate’s handwriting

A declaration should be in English only

In case the candidates who are not able to write can have the declaration text typed and put their left-hand thumb impression.

The text for the handwritten declaration is as follows –

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted

by me in the application form is correct, true, and valid. I will present the supporting

documents as and when required.”

The IBPS RRB declaration should not be in CAPITAL LETTERS.

The handwritten declaration should be between 50 and 100 KB and should be 800 × 400 pixels in size.

If after the appointment or during the recruitment process it is found that the handwriting of the candidate does not match the handwriting of the IBPS RRB handwritten declaration then IBPS may cancel their appointment or candidature.

IBPS RRB Left Hand Thumb Impression: Important Guidelines

IBPS RRB Left hand Thumb Impression 2023: Here we have compiled the important points that students should keep in mind while uploading the Left Hand Thumb Impression for IBPS RRB 2023

The candidate should put his left-hand thumb impression on white paper with blue or black ink only.

If the left thumb is not available then the candidate is allowed to use left hand thumb impression

If the candidate does not have any thumb then the impression of one of the fingers starting from the forefinger should be taken.

In case there is no finger in the left hand then the candidate can use the finger of the right hand starting from the forefinger.

If the candidate does not have any finger in the hand then the impression of the left toe can be taken.

In all the cases where left hand thumb impression is not used the candidate should specify that which of the fingers or toes they have used.

The file size of the left hand thumb impression should be between 20 Kb and 50 Kb.

The dimension should be between 240⨯240 pixels

