IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2023: Check Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) every year conducts online examinations for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, II, and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistants (Multipurpose).
Any eligible candidates who aspire to join RRBs for Officer Scales must register for the common recruitment process conducted by IBPS.
The IBPS Exam Pattern for Officer Scale (POs) positions consists of three stages: prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are invited to take the main examination. Candidates will be contacted for an interview after passing the main examination; however, the main examination results will not be shared with the candidates prior to their interview. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in mains and interview.
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2023
The IBPS Exam Pattern for Office Assistants (Clerks) consists of two stages: prelims and mains. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are invited to take the main examination.The IBPS RRB final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by candidate in mains examination.
IBPS announces the examination pattern and phases of examination along with the announcement. The IBPS RRB exam is also held in regional languages; candidates can pick whether they want to take the exam in English, Hindi, or another language. The subjects covered in IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scales posts are different however the duration and pattern of examination at prelims and mains level is same for both the examinations. Here, we have tabulated the exam of pattern of both the exams.
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern
Check here IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains Examination
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern
Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims as released by IBPS.
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
40
|
Composite Time of 45 Minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
80
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Pattern
Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains as released by IBPS.
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
50
|
Composite Time of 2 hours
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
40
|
4
|
English Language/Hindi Language
|
English/Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Numerical Ability
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern
Check here IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale I) Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains Examination
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Pattern
Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB PO Prelims as released by IBPS.
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
40
|
Composite Time of 45 Minutes
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
80
IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern
Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB PO Mains as released by IBPS.
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
50
|
Composite Time of 2 hours
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
4
|
English Language/Hindi Language
|
English/Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
English, Hindi, Regional Language
|
40
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
IBPS RRB Exam Languages
The regional languages on which students can choose their papers is tabulated below:
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of State
|
Medium of Examination
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
English, Hindi, Telugu
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English, Hindi
|
3
|
Assam
|
English, Hindi, Assamese
|
4
|
Bihar
|
English, Hindi
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
English, Hindi
|
6
|
Gujarat
|
English, Hindi, Gujarati
|
7
|
Haryana
|
English, Hindi
|
8
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
English, Hindi
|
9
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
English, Hindi, Urdu
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
English, Hindi
|
11
|
Karnataka
|
English, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani
|
12
|
Kerala
|
English, Hindi, Malayalam
|
13
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
English, Hindi
|
14
|
Maharashtra
|
English, Hindi, Marathi, Konkani
|
15
|
Manipur
|
English, Hindi, Manipuri
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
English, Hindi
|
17
|
Mizoram
|
English, Hindi
|
18
|
Nagaland
|
English, Hindi
|
19
|
Odisha
|
English, Hindi, Odia
|
20
|
Puducherry
|
English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam
|
21
|
Punjab
|
English, Hindi, Punjabi
|
22
|
Rajasthan
|
English, Hindi
|
23
|
Tamil Nadu
|
English, Hindi, Tamil
|
24
|
Telangana
|
English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu
|
25
|
Tripura
|
English, Hindi, Bengali
|
26
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
English, Hindi, Urdu
|
27
|
Uttarakhand
|
English, Hindi
|
28
|
West Bengal
|
English, Hindi, Bengali
Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I IBPS also conducts papers for following posts that can be attempted in only English or Hindi. All these are single level examinations and exam pattern is tabulated below
- Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
- Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)
- Officer Scale-III
Please check the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 (General Banking Officer)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
50
|
Composite Time of 2 hours
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
Financial Awareness
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
4
|
English Language/Hindi Language
|
English/Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
Please chek the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 (Specialist Cadre)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Professional Knowledge
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
Composite Time of 2 hours and 30 Minutes
|
2
|
Reasoning
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
3
|
Financial Awareness
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
4
|
English Language/Hindi Language
|
English/Hindi
|
40
|
20
|
5
|
Computer Knowledge
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
20
|
6
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
240
|
200
Please check the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
50
|
Composite Time of 2 hours
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
Financial Awareness
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
4
|
English Language/Hindi Language
|
English/Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|
English, Hindi
|
40
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200