IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2023: Check Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern

Get to know the IBPS RRB Exam pattern 2023 for the Prelims, Mains, and Interview phase. Know subject-wise IBPS RRB exam marking schemes and no. of questions along with the final selection process.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) every year conducts online examinations for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, II, and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Any eligible candidates who aspire to join RRBs for Officer Scales must register for the common recruitment process conducted by IBPS.

The IBPS Exam Pattern for Officer Scale (POs) positions consists of three stages: prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are invited to take the main examination. Candidates will be contacted for an interview after passing the main examination; however, the main examination results will not be shared with the candidates prior to their interview. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in mains and interview.

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2023

The IBPS Exam Pattern for Office Assistants (Clerks) consists of two stages: prelims and mains. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are invited to take the main examination.The IBPS RRB final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by candidate in mains examination.

IBPS announces the examination pattern and phases of examination along with the announcement. The IBPS RRB exam is also held in regional languages; candidates can pick whether they want to take the exam in English, Hindi, or another language. The subjects covered in IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scales posts are different however the duration and pattern of examination at prelims and mains level is same for both the examinations. Here, we have tabulated the exam of pattern of both the exams.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern

Check here IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains Examination

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims as released by IBPS.

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 40 Composite Time of 45 Minutes 2 Numerical Ability English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 40 Total 80 80

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains as released by IBPS.

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 50 Composite Time of 2 hours 2 Computer Knowledge English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 20 3 General Awareness English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 40 4 English Language/Hindi Language English/Hindi 40 40 5 Numerical Ability English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 50 Total 200 200

IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern

Check here IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale I) Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains Examination

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Pattern

Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB PO Prelims as released by IBPS.

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 40 Composite Time of 45 Minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 40 Total 80 80

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern

Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB PO Mains as released by IBPS.

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 50 Composite Time of 2 hours 2 Computer Knowledge English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 20 3 General Awareness 40 40 4 English Language/Hindi Language English/Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude English, Hindi, Regional Language 40 50 Total 200 200

IBPS RRB Exam Languages

The regional languages on which students can choose their papers is tabulated below:

Sr. No. Name of State Medium of Examination 1 Andhra Pradesh English, Hindi, Telugu 2 Arunachal Pradesh English, Hindi 3 Assam English, Hindi, Assamese 4 Bihar English, Hindi 5 Chhattisgarh English, Hindi 6 Gujarat English, Hindi, Gujarati 7 Haryana English, Hindi 8 Himachal Pradesh English, Hindi 9 Jammu & Kashmir English, Hindi, Urdu 10 Jharkhand English, Hindi 11 Karnataka English, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani 12 Kerala English, Hindi, Malayalam 13 Madhya Pradesh English, Hindi 14 Maharashtra English, Hindi, Marathi, Konkani 15 Manipur English, Hindi, Manipuri 16 Meghalaya English, Hindi 17 Mizoram English, Hindi 18 Nagaland English, Hindi 19 Odisha English, Hindi, Odia 20 Puducherry English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam 21 Punjab English, Hindi, Punjabi 22 Rajasthan English, Hindi 23 Tamil Nadu English, Hindi, Tamil 24 Telangana English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu 25 Tripura English, Hindi, Bengali 26 Uttar Pradesh English, Hindi, Urdu 27 Uttarakhand English, Hindi 28 West Bengal English, Hindi, Bengali

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I IBPS also conducts papers for following posts that can be attempted in only English or Hindi. All these are single level examinations and exam pattern is tabulated below

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre) Officer Scale-III

Please check the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning English, Hindi 40 50 Composite Time of 2 hours 2 Computer Knowledge English, Hindi 40 20 3 Financial Awareness English, Hindi 40 40 4 English Language/Hindi Language English/Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation English, Hindi 40 50 Total 200 200

Please chek the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration 1 Professional Knowledge English, Hindi 40 40 Composite Time of 2 hours and 30 Minutes 2 Reasoning English, Hindi 40 40 3 Financial Awareness English, Hindi 40 40 4 English Language/Hindi Language English/Hindi 40 20 5 Computer Knowledge English, Hindi 40 20 6 Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation English, Hindi 40 40 Total 240 200

Please check the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3