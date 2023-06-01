IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2023: Check Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern

Get to know the IBPS RRB Exam pattern 2023 for the Prelims, Mains, and Interview phase. Know subject-wise IBPS RRB exam marking schemes and no. of questions along with the final selection process.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) every year conducts online examinations for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, II, and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Any eligible candidates who aspire to join RRBs for Officer Scales must register for the common recruitment process conducted by IBPS.

The IBPS Exam Pattern for Officer Scale (POs) positions consists of three stages: prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are invited to take the main examination. Candidates will be contacted for an interview after passing the main examination; however, the main examination results will not be shared with the candidates prior to their interview. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in mains and interview.

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2023

The IBPS Exam Pattern for Office Assistants (Clerks) consists of two stages: prelims and mains. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are invited to take the main examination.The IBPS RRB final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by candidate in mains examination.

IBPS announces the examination pattern and phases of examination along with the announcement. The IBPS RRB exam is also held in regional languages; candidates can pick whether they want to take the exam in English, Hindi, or another language. The subjects covered in IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scales posts are different however the duration and pattern of examination at prelims and mains level is same for both the examinations. Here, we have tabulated the exam of pattern of both the exams.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern

Check here IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains Examination 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims as released by IBPS.

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

40

Composite Time of 45 Minutes

2

Numerical Ability

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

40
 

Total

  

80

80

  

 

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains as released by IBPS.

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

50

Composite Time of 2 hours

2

Computer Knowledge

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

20

3

General Awareness

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

40

4

English Language/Hindi Language

English/Hindi

40

40

5

Numerical Ability

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

50
 

Total

  

200

200

  

 

IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern

Check here IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale I) Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains Examination 

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Pattern

Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB PO Prelims as released by IBPS.

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

40

Composite Time of 45 Minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

40
 

Total

  

80

80

  

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern

Here we have tabulated the exam pattern for IBPS RRB PO Mains as released by IBPS.

 

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

50

Composite Time of 2 hours

2

Computer Knowledge

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

20

3

General Awareness

  

40

40

4

English Language/Hindi Language

English/Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude

English, Hindi, Regional Language

40

50
 

Total

  

200

200

  

 

IBPS RRB Exam Languages

The regional languages on which students can choose their papers is tabulated below:

Sr. No.

Name of State

Medium of Examination

1

Andhra Pradesh

English, Hindi, Telugu

2

Arunachal Pradesh

English, Hindi

3

Assam

English, Hindi, Assamese

4

Bihar

English, Hindi

5

Chhattisgarh

English, Hindi

6

Gujarat

English, Hindi, Gujarati

7

Haryana

English, Hindi

8

Himachal Pradesh

English, Hindi

9

Jammu & Kashmir

English, Hindi, Urdu

10

Jharkhand

English, Hindi

11

Karnataka

English, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani

12

Kerala

English, Hindi, Malayalam

13

Madhya Pradesh

English, Hindi

14

Maharashtra

English, Hindi, Marathi, Konkani

15

Manipur

English, Hindi, Manipuri

16

Meghalaya

English, Hindi

17

Mizoram

English, Hindi

18

Nagaland

English, Hindi

19

Odisha

English, Hindi, Odia

20

Puducherry

English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

21

Punjab

English, Hindi, Punjabi

22

Rajasthan

English, Hindi

23

Tamil Nadu

English, Hindi, Tamil

24

Telangana

English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu

25

Tripura

English, Hindi, Bengali

26

Uttar Pradesh

English, Hindi, Urdu

27

Uttarakhand

English, Hindi

28

West Bengal

English, Hindi, Bengali

 

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I IBPS also conducts papers for following posts that can be attempted in only English or Hindi. All these are single level examinations and exam pattern is tabulated below 

  1. Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
  2. Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)
  3. Officer Scale-III

Please check the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 (General Banking Officer)

 

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

English, Hindi

40

50

Composite Time of 2 hours

2

Computer Knowledge

English, Hindi

40

20

3

Financial Awareness

English, Hindi

40

40

4

English Language/Hindi Language

English/Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation

English, Hindi

40

50
 

Total

  

200

200

  

 

Please chek the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 (Specialist Cadre)

 

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Professional Knowledge

English, Hindi

40

40

Composite Time of 2 hours and 30 Minutes

2

Reasoning

English, Hindi

40

40

3

Financial Awareness

English, Hindi

40

40

4

English Language/Hindi Language

English/Hindi

40

20

5

Computer Knowledge

English, Hindi

40

20

6

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation

English, Hindi

40

40
 

Total

  

240

200

  

 

Please check the exam pattern for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3

 

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

English, Hindi

40

50

Composite Time of 2 hours

2

Computer Knowledge

English, Hindi

40

20

3

Financial Awareness

English, Hindi

40

40

4

English Language/Hindi Language

English/Hindi

40

40

5

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation

English, Hindi

40

50
 

Total

  

200

200

  

FAQ

Is there any negative marking in IBPS RRB?

Yes, there is a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked.

In how many stage IBPS RRB examinations conducted?

IBPS RRB has different examination stages and syllabus for different to read in about exam pattern and stages please go through the article provided.

What is marking scheme in the IBPS RRB Exam?

The marking scheme in IBPS RRB Exam varies from subject to subject for different posts. However, there is a negative marks of ¼ (0.25) for every wrong answer marked.

What is IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern?

The IBPS RRB PO is conducted in three stages i.e. prelims, mains, and interview. However, only mains exams and interview marks are considered for the preparation of the final list

What is IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern?

The IBPS RRB Clerk is conducted in two stages i.e. prelims and mains. However, only mains exams marks are considered for the preparation of the final list.

