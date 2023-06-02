IBPS RRB 2023 Exam Date 2023: Check PO, Clerk, Dates for Prelims, Mains, Time

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2023: Get here all the details related to exam dates of prelims, mains exams of clerk and PO, schedules, and duration of IBPS RRB 2023.

The IBPS RRB examination is a highly competitive examination that recruits an enormous number of people who want to work in banking, particularly in the rural banking sector. The IBPS RRB examination consists of two phases: the preliminary exam and the main exam. The preliminary exam serves as a screening test, while the main exam decides candidate selection. However, for officer-scale positions, an interview is also conducted.

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2023

The IBPS released an in-depth notification on May 31, 2023, that consisted of the IBPS RRB Exam Date and other important information. The IBPS RRB exam stretches out over several days. Candidates must note and down keep track of the IBPS RRB exam's important events so as to effectively schedule their preparation.

IBPS RRB notification consists of IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) and IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale 1, 2, and 3).

The IBPS RRB clerk consists of two phases of examination i.e. prelims and mains, In the IBPS RRB clerk the prelims exam is conducted for screening purposes whereas marks scored in the mains exam are considered for preparing the final list.

The IBPS PO (Officer Scale I) consists of three phases of examination i.e. prelims mains and interview. In the IBPS RRB PO, the prelims exam is conducted for screening purposes whereas marks scored in the mains exam and interview are considered for preparing the final list, whereas Officer Scale II and Scale III consist of a single online examination and interview.

IBPS RRB Exam Date: As per the notification released by IBPS, the preliminary examination of IBPS RRB 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in August 2023 for IBPS RRB Clerks and PO posts. This is the initial examination which is conducted for the screening purpose of candidates' marks scored in IBPS RRB prelims will not be included in the preparation of the final list.

The result of the IBPS RRB prelims will be declared in the month of September 2023. Along with the sectional cutoff marks.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination will be able to download their admit card in September 2023 for IBPS RRB mains 2023. The candidates who apply for IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III will also be able to down their admit card for a single-phase online examination.

The online examination for IBPS RRB Clerk and PO mains will be conducted in the month of September 2023 only. However, the result of all the online examinations conducted for IBPS RRB 2023 in September will be declared in the month of October 2023.

The Interview of IBPS RRB PO will be conducted in the month of October/November 2023 and provisional allotment of selected candidates in IBPS RRB 2023 will be done in the month of January 2024.

Here, we have also tabulated all the IBPS RRB 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 01.06.2023 to 21.06.2023 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 01.06.2023 to 21.06.2023 Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training 10.07.2023 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training 17.07.2023 to 22.07.2023 Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary July/August 2023 Online Examination – Preliminary August 2023 Result of Online exam – Preliminary September 2023 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single September 2023 Online Examination – Main / Single September 2023 Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II, and III) October 2023 Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II, and III) October/November 2023 Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II, and III) October/November 2023 Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II, III & Office Assistant) January 2024







IBPS RRB Exam Duration

IBPS RRB has also specified the duration of all the papers that are going to be conducted under IBPS RRB 2023 i.e. IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant), IBPS PO (Officers).

According to the official notification of IBPS RRB 2023 the IBPS RRB prelims exams will allow the candidates to complete their paper in a total duration of 45 minutes for both exams i.e. IBPS RRB Clerk and IBPS RRB PO.

The duration allowed to attempt IBPS RRB mains is of 2 hours for all the examinations except for the candidates who are attempting the paper of IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (special cadre) will be allowed 30 minutes extra to complete the paper.

Here, we tabulated the duration allowed to candidates for each stage of examination in IBPS RRB

Exam Name Stage Duration IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Prelims 45 Minutes IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale-I) Prelims 45 Minutes IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Mains 2 Hours IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale-II) Mains Mains 2 Hours IBPS RRB Scale II (General Banking Officer) Single Phase 2 Hours IBPS RRB Scale II (Special Cadre) Single Phase 2 Hours 30 Minutes IBPS RRB Scale III Single Phase 2 Hours

