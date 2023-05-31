IBPS RRB Notification 2023: Online Registration for PO Clerk Posts to Start Tomorrow at ibps.in, Check Exam Date Here

IBPS RRB Notification 2023: (IBPS) Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the notification for the IBPS Clerk PO Exam for the year 2023 on the official website of the bank (ibps.in). Online registration will also start on June 1 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the website of the bank on or before June 21 2023.

The bank will recruit eligible persons for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I/PO (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) for Regional Rural Banks situated across the country. The exam will be conducted through Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XII).

The exam will be held in two phases for Office Assistant (Clerk) Posts and for Officer Scale 1 (PO) posts. However, there will be a single exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3. The bank has scheduled IBPS RRB Clerk Exam and IBPS RRB PO Exam on 05, 06, 12, 13 and 19 August 2023. IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam will be conducted on September 10, 2023.

The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authorities tentatively in the month of November 2023.

Last year, IBPS invited applications for the recruitment of more than 8000 personnel in the banks. This year around the same number of vacancies are expected.

IBPS RRB Notification 2023 Overview

Name of the Bank IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) Exam Name IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 IBPS PO Exam 2023 IBPS Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam 2023 Name of the Post Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Number of Vacancies to be announced IBPS RRB 2023 Registration Dates 01 to 21 June 2023 Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Official Website www.ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2023 Notification and Online Application Link

The notification is released on the website of the bank. Once the detailed notification is released, aspirants will be able to check the state-wise vacancies, qualifications, selection process and other details. Also, the online application link will be provided here.

IBPS RRB 2023 Short Notice Click Here IBPS RRB Notification Download Here (Tomorrow) IBPS RRB Online Application Link Apply Here (Tomorrow)

IBPS RRB 2023 Important Dates



IBPS RRB 2023 Notification Date May 31, 2023 IBPS RRB 2023 Online Application Starting Date June 01, 2023 IBPS RRB 2023 Online Application Last Date June 21, 2023 IBPS RRB PET Date July 17 to 22, 2023 IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Date 05.08.2023, 06.08.2023, 12.08.2023, 13.08.2023 and

19.08.2023.

How to Apply for IBPS RRB 2023 ?



Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online from 01 June to 21 June 2023 at ibps.in via Common Recruitment Process. The detailed steps are provided below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank - www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click oB “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBsOFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Step 3: Now, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” by entering their basic information in the online application form.

Step 4: After registration, upload a Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the ONLINE mode only

IBPS RRB 2023 Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Name of the Post Qualification Experience IBPS RRB Clerk Qualification Graduation No Experience IBPS RRB PO Qualification(Assistant Manager) Graduation No Experience Officer Scale 2 General Banking Officer (Manager) Graduation with 50% marks

in aggregate. 2 years experience as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution. Officer Scale 2 SO (Manager) ITO - Graduation in

Electronics / Communication / Computer Science /

Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum

of 50% marks in aggregate.

1-year experience CA 1-year experience Law Officer - Degree in Law with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.



Two years as an advocate or

should have worked

as Law Officer in Banks or

Financial Institutions for a

period of not less than two

years Treasury Manager - CA or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution 1-year experience Marketing Officer MBA in Marketing from a recognized university

1-year experience Agricultural Officer - Graduation in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/Animal Husbandry/Forestry/ Veterinary Science/Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture with 50% marks in aggregate Two Years Experience Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager) Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks

Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institution

Age Limit

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 18 to 28 years

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - 18 to 30 years

Officer Scale-II (Manager) - 21 to 32 years

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - 21 to 40 years

IBPS RRB 2023 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview

Clerk Prelims, Mains PO Prelims, Mains and Interview

Officer Scale 2 &3 Single-Level Exam and Interview



IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2023

IBPS RRB 2023 Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern and IBPS RRB 2023 PO Prelims Exam Pattern

Questions: There will be 40 questions on Reasoning and 40 questions on Numerical Ability

Marks: Each question will be of 1 mark

Time - 45 minutes

IBPS RRB 2023 Clerk Mains Exam Pattern and IBPS RRB 2023 PO Mains Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time Reasoning 40 MCQs for 50 Marks 2 hours Computer Knowledge 40 MCQs for 20 Marks General Awareness 40 MCQs for 40 Marks English 40 MCQs for 40 Marks Hindi 40 MCQs for 40 Marks Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude 40 MCQs for 50 Marks Total 200 MCQs for 200 Marks



IBPS RRB 2023 Officer Scale 2 Exam Pattern



Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time Reasoning 40 MCQs for 50 Marks 2 hours Computer Knowledge 40 MCQs for 20 Marks Financial Awareness 40 MCQs for 40 Marks English 40 MCQs for 40 Marks Hindi 40 MCQs for 40 Marks Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 MCQs for 50 Marks Total 200 MCQs for 200 Marks



IBPS RRB 2023 Officer Scale 2 SO Exam Pattern



Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time Professional Knowledge 40 MCQs for 40 Marks 2 hours and 30 minutes Reasoning 40 MCQs for 40 Marks Financial Awareness 40 MCQs for 40 Marks English 40 MCQs for 20 Marks Hindi 40 MCQs for 20 Marks Computer Knowledge 40 MCQs for 20 Marks Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 MCQs for 40 Marks Total 200 MCQs for 200 Marks

IBPS RRB 2023 Officer Scale 3 Exam Pattern



Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time Reasoning 40 MCQs for 50 Marks 2 hours and 30 minutes Computer Knowledge 40 MCQs for 20 Marks Financial Awareness 40 MCQs for 40 Marks English Language 40 MCQs for 40 Marks Hindi Language 40 MCQs for 40 Marks Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 MCQs for 40 Marks Total 200 MCQs for 200 Marks

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023

The admit card for Clerk and PO Posts will be released at ibps.in the month of July 2023. The candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and password.

IBPS RRB Result 2023

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 and IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of IBPS. Aspirants will be required to log in to the official website.