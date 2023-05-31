IBPS RRB Notification 2023: Online Registration for PO Clerk Posts to Start Tomorrow at ibps.in, Check Exam Date Here

IBPS RRB Notification 2023: Check Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details

IBPS RRB Notification 2023
IBPS RRB Notification 2023

IBPS RRB Notification 2023: (IBPS) Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the  notification for the IBPS Clerk PO Exam for the year 2023 on the official website of the bank (ibps.in). Online registration will also start on June 1 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the website of the bank on or before June 21 2023.

The bank will recruit eligible persons for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I/PO (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) for Regional Rural Banks situated across the country. The exam will be conducted through Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XII).

The exam will be held in two phases for Office Assistant (Clerk) Posts and for Officer Scale 1 (PO) posts. However, there will be a single exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3. The bank has scheduled IBPS RRB Clerk Exam and IBPS RRB PO Exam on 05, 06, 12, 13 and 19 August 2023. IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam will be conducted on September 10, 2023.

Career Counseling

The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authorities tentatively in the month of November 2023.

Last year, IBPS invited applications for the recruitment of more than 8000 personnel in the banks. This year around the same number of vacancies are expected.

IBPS RRB Notification 2023 Overview

Name of the Bank IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection)
Exam Name

IBPS Clerk Exam 2023

IBPS PO Exam 2023

IBPS Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam 2023
Name of the Post Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Number of Vacancies to be announced
IBPS RRB 2023 Registration Dates 01 to 21 June 2023
Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Interview
Official Website

www.ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2023 Notification and Online Application Link

 The notification is released on the website of the bank. Once the detailed notification is released, aspirants will be able to check the state-wise vacancies, qualifications, selection process and other details. Also, the online application link will be provided here.

IBPS RRB 2023 Short Notice Click Here
IBPS RRB Notification Download Here (Tomorrow)
IBPS RRB Online Application Link Apply Here (Tomorrow)

IBPS RRB 2023 Important Dates

IBPS RRB 2023 Notification Date May 31, 2023
IBPS RRB 2023 Online Application Starting Date June 01, 2023
IBPS RRB 2023 Online Application Last Date June 21, 2023
IBPS RRB PET Date July 17 to 22, 2023
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Date 05.08.2023, 06.08.2023, 12.08.2023, 13.08.2023 and
19.08.2023.

How to Apply for IBPS RRB 2023 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online from 01 June to 21 June 2023 at ibps.in via Common Recruitment Process. The detailed steps are provided below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank - www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click oB “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBsOFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Step 3: Now, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” by entering their basic information in the online application form.

Step 4: After registration, upload a Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the ONLINE mode only

IBPS RRB 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Name of the Post Qualification Experience
IBPS RRB Clerk Qualification Graduation No Experience
IBPS RRB PO Qualification(Assistant Manager) Graduation No Experience
Officer Scale 2 General Banking Officer (Manager) Graduation with 50% marks
in aggregate. 		2 years experience as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.
Officer Scale 2 SO (Manager) ITO - Graduation in
Electronics / Communication / Computer Science /
Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum
of 50% marks in aggregate.
 1-year experience 
CA 1-year experience 
Law Officer - Degree in Law with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

 Two years as an advocate or
should have worked
as Law Officer in Banks or
Financial Institutions for a
period of not less than two
years
Treasury Manager - CA or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution 1-year experience 
Marketing Officer MBA in Marketing from a recognized university
 1-year experience 
Agricultural Officer - Graduation in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/Animal Husbandry/Forestry/ Veterinary Science/Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture with 50% marks in aggregate Two Years Experience
Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager) Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks
 Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institution

Age Limit

  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 18 to 28 years
  • Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - 18 to 30 years
  • Officer Scale-II (Manager) - 21 to 32 years
  • Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - 21 to 40 years

IBPS RRB 2023 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview

Clerk Prelims, Mains
PO Prelims, Mains and Interview
Officer Scale 2 &3 Single-Level Exam and Interview

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2023

IBPS RRB 2023 Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern and IBPS RRB 2023 PO Prelims Exam Pattern

  • Questions: There will be 40 questions on Reasoning and 40 questions on Numerical Ability
  • Marks: Each question will be of 1 mark
  • Time - 45 minutes

IBPS RRB 2023 Clerk Mains Exam Pattern and IBPS RRB 2023 PO  Mains Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time
Reasoning 40 MCQs for 50 Marks 2 hours
Computer Knowledge 40 MCQs for 20 Marks
General Awareness 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
English 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
Hindi 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude 40 MCQs for 50 Marks
Total 200 MCQs for 200 Marks
  

IBPS RRB 2023 Officer Scale 2 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time
Reasoning 40 MCQs for 50 Marks 2 hours
Computer Knowledge 40 MCQs for 20 Marks
Financial Awareness 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
English 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
Hindi 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 MCQs for 50 Marks
Total 200 MCQs for 200 Marks
  

IBPS RRB 2023 Officer Scale 2 SO Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time
Professional Knowledge 40 MCQs for 40 Marks 2 hours and 30 minutes
Reasoning 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
Financial Awareness 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
English 40 MCQs for 20 Marks
Hindi 40 MCQs for 20 Marks
Computer Knowledge 40 MCQs for 20 Marks
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
Total 200 MCQs for 200 Marks  

IBPS RRB 2023 Officer Scale 3 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time
Reasoning 40 MCQs for 50 Marks 2 hours and 30 minutes
Computer Knowledge 40 MCQs for 20 Marks
Financial Awareness 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
English Language 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
Hindi Language 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 MCQs for 40 Marks
Total 200 MCQs for 200 Marks  

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023

The admit card for Clerk and PO Posts will be released at ibps.in the month of July 2023. The candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and password.

IBPS RRB Result 2023

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 and IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of IBPS. Aspirants will be required to log in to the official website.

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next