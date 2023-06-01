IBPS RRB 2023 Clerk Cut Off: Expected, State Wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks 2022/2021/2020/2019

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2023: Get insights of prelims cutoff, category-wise cutoff, cutoff marks, UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST cutoff marks, Trends of previous years

IBPS RRB Office Assistant
IBPS RRB Office Assistant

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) every year conducts online examinations for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, I I and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurclerkse).

Any eligible candidates who aspire to join RRBs and Office Assistants must register for the common recruitment process conducted by IBPS.

For the clerks of Office Assistants (Clerks), the examination is conducted in two stages i.e. Prelims and Mains. The candidates who qualify the prelims test are called for the main examination. After clearing the main examination, candidates are appointed to the participating RRBs based on the marks obtained in the main examination.

 

In this article, we have done an analysis of the state-wise cutoff marks released by the IBPS for RRB clerks year on year 

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut off 2023: Overview

Candidates can check here the overview of the IBPS Clerk tabulated below:

IBPS Clerk Overview

Conducting Body

IBPS

Exam Name

IBPS RRB

Post Name

Office Assistant

Category

Clerk

Selection Process

Prelims and Mains

Factors Affecting the IBPS RRB Clerk Cutoff Marks

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below: 

  • Number of vacancies available
  • The difficulty of the exam
  • Number of Applicants

IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Cut Off Marks

Candidates can check the IBPS cutoff marks for each state tabulated below.

IBPS Prelims cutoff 2022

The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2022 is tabulated below

State/UT

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

71

-

-

67.75

Arunachal Pradesh

-

-

-

-

-

Assam

64.25

61.75

61.25

61.75

-

Bihar

70

70

63

-

70

Chhattisgarh

-

67.25

-

56

-

Gujarat

72.75 

-

71.50 

68

72.75

Haryana

75.50

-

70.50

-

75.5

Himachal Pradesh

72.25

-

-

-

-

Jammu & Kashmir

64.50

-

-

-

-

Jharkhand

72.25

72.25

-

66.75

-

Karnataka

67.25

67.25

-

65

-

Kerala

76 

-

-

-

-

Madhya Pradesh

70.25

70.25

-

64.25

70.25

Maharashtra

68.25

68.25

68.25

-

-

Manipur

62.75

-

-

-

-

Odisha

77

-

-

-

77

Punjab

75.25

-

-

-

-

Rajasthan

75

75

71.50

66.75

75

Tamil Nadu

61.25

68

-

-

-

Telangana

61.5 

61.25

-

61.50

61.50

Tripura

67

-

-

55

-

Uttar Pradesh

76.50 

76

-

-

76.50

Uttarakhand

75.50

70.75

-

-

-

West Bengal

74.75 

71.25

-

-

72.25



IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Years Cut Off Marks (Prelims 2021, 2020, 2019)

Here we have tabulated the previous year state-wise and category-wise cut-offs as released by IBPS. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021

The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2021 is tabulated below

State/UT

General

OBC

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

69.25

69.25

69.25

Arunachal Pradesh

-

-

-

Assam

71

-

-

Bihar

73

73

  

Chhattisgarh

71

-

-

Gujarat

76.75

76.75

-

Haryana

75.75

-

-

Himachal Pradesh

74.25

-

-

Jammu & Kashmir

72

-

-

Jharkhand

76.25

76.25

-

Karnataka

70.75

70.75

-

Kerala

77

-

-

Madhya Pradesh

73.75

73.75

-

Maharashtra

72.75

72.75

-

Odisha

78.5

-

-

Puducherry

-

-

-

Punjab

76.5

-

-

Rajasthan

76.75

76.75

-

Tamil Nadu

70.5

70.5

-

Telangana

69

69

69

Tripura

-

-

61.5

Uttar Pradesh

76.5

76.5

76.5

Uttarakhand

77.5

-

-

West Bengal

75.75

-

-

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020

The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2020 is tabulated below

State

Cut Off (General)

Uttar Pradesh

73

Madhya Pradesh

66.75

Gujarat

78.25

Telangana

71.25

Bihar

75.5

Andhra Pradesh

76.25

Odisha

79.75

Himachal Pradesh

71.25

Rajasthan

78.75

West Bengal

77.75

Chhattisgarh

70.5

Jammu & Kashmir

73.5

Maharashtra

67

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019

The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2019 is tabulated below

State

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2019

Andhra Pradesh

71.5

Assam

64.75

Bihar

74.25

Chhattisgarh

75.5

Gujarat

63.25

Haryana

76

Himachal Pradesh

71

Jammu & Kashmir

Jharkhand

8.5

Karnataka

65.25

Kerala

75

Madhya Pradesh

68.25

Maharashtra

69.25

Punjab

77.5

Odisha

73.25

Rajasthan

75.25

Tamil Nadu

68

Telangana

68.5

Tripura

71.25

Uttar Pradesh

74

Uttarakhand

76.75

West Bengal

74.75

 

Next steps after IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims

 

Candidates who prelim examinations with the minimum cut-off marks as decided by IBPS for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be called for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022. Depending on the requirements, a suitable number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination. Shortlisted candidates will be notified about the Online Main Examination, in which they are going to be evaluated on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability.

Only marks achieved in the main examination will be considered for the final merit listing for the merit list of office assistant (multipurpose).

FAQ

What is IBPS RRB Clerk Expected Cut Off?

It is too early to depict the cutoff marks for 2023. However, based on the previous year's cutoff released by IBPS candidates can trend of the cutoff depending on their category and state.

If I qualify with the minimum marks needed, will I be called for the main examination?

Yes, candidates who qualify with the minimum cut off marks for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose Clerk) will be called for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains.

Is there any sectional cut off in the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam?

Yes, candidates need to qualify for the sectional cut off as well as the overall cut off as released by IBPS.

Where can I get thorough IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off and Previous Years Cut Off details?

Please read our article. IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off. Check Jagran Josh for Expected and Previous Years' Cut Off Marks

What is IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off marks?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases the cutoff marks for the IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) based on a variety of parameters such as the total number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and candidate performance. The cutoff marks may vary from year to year and also depend on the candidate's category (general, OBC, SC/ST, etc.) and the state candidate is appearing.

