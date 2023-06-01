IBPS RRB 2023 Clerk Cut Off: Expected, State Wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks 2022/2021/2020/2019

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2023: Get insights of prelims cutoff, category-wise cutoff, cutoff marks, UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST cutoff marks, Trends of previous years

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) every year conducts online examinations for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, I I and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurclerkse).

Any eligible candidates who aspire to join RRBs and Office Assistants must register for the common recruitment process conducted by IBPS.

For the clerks of Office Assistants (Clerks), the examination is conducted in two stages i.e. Prelims and Mains. The candidates who qualify the prelims test are called for the main examination. After clearing the main examination, candidates are appointed to the participating RRBs based on the marks obtained in the main examination.

In this article, we have done an analysis of the state-wise cutoff marks released by the IBPS for RRB clerks year on year

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut off 2023: Overview

Candidates can check here the overview of the IBPS Clerk tabulated below:

IBPS Clerk Overview Conducting Body IBPS Exam Name IBPS RRB Post Name Office Assistant Category Clerk Selection Process Prelims and Mains

Factors Affecting the IBPS RRB Clerk Cutoff Marks

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Cut Off Marks

Candidates can check the IBPS cutoff marks for each state tabulated below.

IBPS Prelims cutoff 2022

The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2022 is tabulated below

State/UT General OBC SC ST EWS Andhra Pradesh 71 - - 67.75 - Arunachal Pradesh - - - - - Assam 64.25 61.75 61.25 61.75 - Bihar 70 70 63 - 70 Chhattisgarh - 67.25 - 56 - Gujarat 72.75 - 71.50 68 72.75 Haryana 75.50 - 70.50 - 75.5 Himachal Pradesh 72.25 - - - - Jammu & Kashmir 64.50 - - - - Jharkhand 72.25 72.25 - 66.75 - Karnataka 67.25 67.25 - 65 - Kerala 76 - - - - Madhya Pradesh 70.25 70.25 - 64.25 70.25 Maharashtra 68.25 68.25 68.25 - - Manipur 62.75 - - - - Odisha 77 - - - 77 Punjab 75.25 - - - - Rajasthan 75 75 71.50 66.75 75 Tamil Nadu 61.25 68 - - - Telangana 61.5 61.25 - 61.50 61.50 Tripura 67 - - 55 - Uttar Pradesh 76.50 76 - - 76.50 Uttarakhand 75.50 70.75 - - - West Bengal 74.75 71.25 - - 72.25







IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Years Cut Off Marks (Prelims 2021, 2020, 2019)

Here we have tabulated the previous year state-wise and category-wise cut-offs as released by IBPS.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021

The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2021 is tabulated below

State/UT General OBC EWS Andhra Pradesh 69.25 69.25 69.25 Arunachal Pradesh - - - Assam 71 - - Bihar 73 73 Chhattisgarh 71 - - Gujarat 76.75 76.75 - Haryana 75.75 - - Himachal Pradesh 74.25 - - Jammu & Kashmir 72 - - Jharkhand 76.25 76.25 - Karnataka 70.75 70.75 - Kerala 77 - - Madhya Pradesh 73.75 73.75 - Maharashtra 72.75 72.75 - Odisha 78.5 - - Puducherry - - - Punjab 76.5 - - Rajasthan 76.75 76.75 - Tamil Nadu 70.5 70.5 - Telangana 69 69 69 Tripura - - 61.5 Uttar Pradesh 76.5 76.5 76.5 Uttarakhand 77.5 - - West Bengal 75.75 - -

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020

The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2020 is tabulated below

State Cut Off (General) Uttar Pradesh 73 Madhya Pradesh 66.75 Gujarat 78.25 Telangana 71.25 Bihar 75.5 Andhra Pradesh 76.25 Odisha 79.75 Himachal Pradesh 71.25 Rajasthan 78.75 West Bengal 77.75 Chhattisgarh 70.5 Jammu & Kashmir 73.5 Maharashtra 67

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019

The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2019 is tabulated below

State IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2019 Andhra Pradesh 71.5 Assam 64.75 Bihar 74.25 Chhattisgarh 75.5 Gujarat 63.25 Haryana 76 Himachal Pradesh 71 Jammu & Kashmir — Jharkhand 8.5 Karnataka 65.25 Kerala 75 Madhya Pradesh 68.25 Maharashtra 69.25 Punjab 77.5 Odisha 73.25 Rajasthan 75.25 Tamil Nadu 68 Telangana 68.5 Tripura 71.25 Uttar Pradesh 74 Uttarakhand 76.75 West Bengal 74.75

Next steps after IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims

Candidates who prelim examinations with the minimum cut-off marks as decided by IBPS for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be called for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022. Depending on the requirements, a suitable number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination. Shortlisted candidates will be notified about the Online Main Examination, in which they are going to be evaluated on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability.

Only marks achieved in the main examination will be considered for the final merit listing for the merit list of office assistant (multipurpose).