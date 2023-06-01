IBPS RRB 2023 Clerk Cut Off: Expected, State Wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks 2022/2021/2020/2019

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) every year conducts online examinations for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, I I and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurclerkse).
Any eligible candidates who aspire to join RRBs and Office Assistants must register for the common recruitment process conducted by IBPS.
For the clerks of Office Assistants (Clerks), the examination is conducted in two stages i.e. Prelims and Mains. The candidates who qualify the prelims test are called for the main examination. After clearing the main examination, candidates are appointed to the participating RRBs based on the marks obtained in the main examination.
In this article, we have done an analysis of the state-wise cutoff marks released by the IBPS for RRB clerks year on year
IBPS RRB Clerk Cut off 2023: Overview
Candidates can check here the overview of the IBPS Clerk tabulated below:
|
IBPS Clerk Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
IBPS
|
Exam Name
|
IBPS RRB
|
Post Name
|
Office Assistant
|
Category
|
Clerk
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims and Mains
Factors Affecting the IBPS RRB Clerk Cutoff Marks
There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:
- Number of vacancies available
- The difficulty of the exam
- Number of Applicants
IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Cut Off Marks
Candidates can check the IBPS cutoff marks for each state tabulated below.
IBPS Prelims cutoff 2022
The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2022 is tabulated below
|
State/UT
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
71
|
-
|
-
|
67.75
|
-
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Assam
|
64.25
|
61.75
|
61.25
|
61.75
|
-
|
Bihar
|
70
|
70
|
63
|
-
|
70
|
Chhattisgarh
|
-
|
67.25
|
-
|
56
|
-
|
Gujarat
|
72.75
|
-
|
71.50
|
68
|
72.75
|
Haryana
|
75.50
|
-
|
70.50
|
-
|
75.5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
72.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
64.50
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Jharkhand
|
72.25
|
72.25
|
-
|
66.75
|
-
|
Karnataka
|
67.25
|
67.25
|
-
|
65
|
-
|
Kerala
|
76
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
70.25
|
70.25
|
-
|
64.25
|
70.25
|
Maharashtra
|
68.25
|
68.25
|
68.25
|
-
|
-
|
Manipur
|
62.75
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Odisha
|
77
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
77
|
Punjab
|
75.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Rajasthan
|
75
|
75
|
71.50
|
66.75
|
75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
61.25
|
68
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Telangana
|
61.5
|
61.25
|
-
|
61.50
|
61.50
|
Tripura
|
67
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
-
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
76.50
|
76
|
-
|
-
|
76.50
|
Uttarakhand
|
75.50
|
70.75
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
West Bengal
|
74.75
|
71.25
|
-
|
-
|
72.25
IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Years Cut Off Marks (Prelims 2021, 2020, 2019)
Here we have tabulated the previous year state-wise and category-wise cut-offs as released by IBPS.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021
The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2021 is tabulated below
|
State/UT
|
General
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
69.25
|
69.25
|
69.25
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Assam
|
71
|
-
|
-
|
Bihar
|
73
|
73
|
Chhattisgarh
|
71
|
-
|
-
|
Gujarat
|
76.75
|
76.75
|
-
|
Haryana
|
75.75
|
-
|
-
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
74.25
|
-
|
-
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
72
|
-
|
-
|
Jharkhand
|
76.25
|
76.25
|
-
|
Karnataka
|
70.75
|
70.75
|
-
|
Kerala
|
77
|
-
|
-
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
73.75
|
73.75
|
-
|
Maharashtra
|
72.75
|
72.75
|
-
|
Odisha
|
78.5
|
-
|
-
|
Puducherry
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Punjab
|
76.5
|
-
|
-
|
Rajasthan
|
76.75
|
76.75
|
-
|
Tamil Nadu
|
70.5
|
70.5
|
-
|
Telangana
|
69
|
69
|
69
|
Tripura
|
-
|
-
|
61.5
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
76.5
|
76.5
|
76.5
|
Uttarakhand
|
77.5
|
-
|
-
|
West Bengal
|
75.75
|
-
|
-
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020
The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2020 is tabulated below
|
State
|
Cut Off (General)
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
73
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
66.75
|
Gujarat
|
78.25
|
Telangana
|
71.25
|
Bihar
|
75.5
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
76.25
|
Odisha
|
79.75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
71.25
|
Rajasthan
|
78.75
|
West Bengal
|
77.75
|
Chhattisgarh
|
70.5
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
73.5
|
Maharashtra
|
67
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019
The Office Assistant cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2019 is tabulated below
|
State
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2019
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
71.5
|
Assam
|
64.75
|
Bihar
|
74.25
|
Chhattisgarh
|
75.5
|
Gujarat
|
63.25
|
Haryana
|
76
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
71
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
—
|
Jharkhand
|
8.5
|
Karnataka
|
65.25
|
Kerala
|
75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
68.25
|
Maharashtra
|
69.25
|
Punjab
|
77.5
|
Odisha
|
73.25
|
Rajasthan
|
75.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
68
|
Telangana
|
68.5
|
Tripura
|
71.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
74
|
Uttarakhand
|
76.75
|
West Bengal
|
74.75
Next steps after IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims
Candidates who prelim examinations with the minimum cut-off marks as decided by IBPS for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be called for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022. Depending on the requirements, a suitable number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination. Shortlisted candidates will be notified about the Online Main Examination, in which they are going to be evaluated on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability.
Only marks achieved in the main examination will be considered for the final merit listing for the merit list of office assistant (multipurpose).