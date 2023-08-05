IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2023: PO, Clerk Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

IBPS RRB Exam Review 2023: IBPS is conducting the RRB exam on August 5, 2023, read here the difficulty level topics and sub-topics asked and detailed exam review for upcoming shifts.

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis: IBPS RRB is a highly competitive examination conducted every year in two or three phases (Clerk and PO) and many students appear in this exam. This IBPS successfully conducted IBPS RRB prelims exam on August 5, 2023, and here we have come up with a detailed analysis of the exam. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination, expected cut off and other details here.

The IBPS RRB exam analysis 2023 will help students to understand the exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well in upcoming exams. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the IBPS RRB prelims exam is easy to moderate.

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2023

We have tabulated below the exam pattern IBPS RRB which is being followed by the conducting body.

Sections No of Questions Total Marks Time Duration Reasoning 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 Total 80 80

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from Reasoning and Numerical Aptitude were subjects were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate

Sections Difficulty Level Reasoning Easy to Moderate Numerical Ability Easy to Moderate Overall Difficulty Level Easy to Moderate

IBPS RRB Analysis: Good Attempts

Below, according to the experts we have tabulated the shift wise Good Attempts

Subject Name August 5, 2023 Shift 1 Reasoning 33-36 Numerical Ability 24-27 Overall Good Attempts 61-66

IBPS RRB Expected Cut Off

The IBPS RRB cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for IBPS RRB 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 80) General To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

Read Here more about IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2023: Section-wise Analysis

The candidates must read the section-by-section IBPS RRB Exam Analysis in order to get familiar with the latest 2023 IBPS RRB Exam Analysis. We have section wise IBPS RRB Exam Review, along with a number of questions and topics asked with their difficulty level, in the section below.

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2022- Reasoning Ability

The IBPS RRB exam's reasoning was on Easy to Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was lengthy and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the IBPS RRB reasoning ability section is provided below:

Topic Number of Questions Inequality 4 Box Based Puzzle 5 Syllogism 3 Coding-Decoding 5 Direction & Distance 2 Odd One Out 1 Circular Seating Arrangement 5 Misc 1 Floor Based Puzzle 5 Year Based Puzzle 5 Number Based 1 Uncertain number of persons (Linear Seating Arrangement) 3

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2022- Numerical Aptitude

The IBPS RRB exam's numerical aptitude paper was on a Easy to Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was tricky and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the IBPS RRB numerical ability section is provided below:

Name Of The Topic No. Of Questions Data Sufficiency 3 Arithmetic 12 Bar DI 5 Approximation 5 Wrong Number Series 5 Quadratic Equation 5 Table DI 5 Total 40

What is the Syllabus of IBPS RRB?

Candidates should always refer to the official IBPS RRB syllabus to get an understanding of the subject, topic-wise weightage, etc. for all the phases. Check the IBPS RRB syllabus for all the subjects

What is the Salary of IBPS RRB?

IBPS RRB candidates get very lucrative compensation. As per the IBPS Clerk notification 2023, the selected candidates will get remuneration the pay scale Rs.19900-1000/1 - 20900 - 1230/3 - 24590 - 1490/4 - 30550 - 1730/7 - 42600 - 3270/1 - 45930 - 1990/1 - 47920. According to which the in hand salary of an IBPS Clerk will approximately ranges between Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000 per month. Read here for more about IBPS RRB Salary

IBPS RRB Preparation Strategy

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous year's papers, and knowledge of current affairs and banking awareness as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam, Read here more about IBPS RRB preparation strategy.