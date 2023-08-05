IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2023: PO, Clerk Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

IBPS RRB Exam Review 2023: IBPS is conducting the RRB exam on August 5, 2023, read here the difficulty level topics and sub-topics asked and detailed exam review for upcoming shifts.

IBPS rRB Exam Analysis
IBPS rRB Exam Analysis

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis: IBPS RRB is a highly competitive examination conducted every year in two or three phases (Clerk and PO) and many students appear in this exam. This IBPS successfully conducted IBPS RRB prelims exam on August 5, 2023, and here we have come up with a detailed analysis of the exam. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination, expected cut off and other details here.

The IBPS RRB exam analysis 2023 will help students to understand the exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well in upcoming exams. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the IBPS RRB prelims exam is easy to moderate.

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2023

We have tabulated below the exam pattern IBPS RRB which is being followed by the conducting body.

Sections

No of Questions

Total Marks

Time Duration

Reasoning

40

40

Composite time of 45 minutes

Numerical Ability

40

40

Total

80

80

 

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from Reasoning and Numerical Aptitude were subjects were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate

Sections

Difficulty Level

Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

Numerical Ability

Easy to Moderate

Overall Difficulty Level

Easy to Moderate

 

IBPS RRB Analysis: Good Attempts

Below, according to the experts we have tabulated the shift wise Good Attempts

 

Subject Name

August 5, 2023 Shift 1

Reasoning

33-36

Numerical Ability

24-27

Overall Good Attempts

61-66

IBPS RRB Expected Cut Off

The IBPS RRB cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for IBPS RRB 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 80)

General

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

 

Read Here more about IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off

                                                   IBPS RRB PO Cut Off

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2023: Section-wise Analysis

The candidates must read the section-by-section IBPS RRB Exam Analysis in order to get familiar with the latest 2023 IBPS RRB Exam Analysis. We have section wise IBPS RRB Exam Review, along with a number of questions and topics asked with their difficulty level, in the section below.

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2022- Reasoning Ability

The IBPS RRB exam's reasoning was on Easy to Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was lengthy and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the IBPS RRB reasoning ability section is provided below:

Topic

Number of Questions

Inequality

4

Box Based Puzzle

5

Syllogism

3

Coding-Decoding

5

Direction & Distance

2

Odd One Out

1

Circular Seating Arrangement

5

Misc

1

Floor Based Puzzle

5

Year Based Puzzle

5

Number Based

1

Uncertain number of persons (Linear Seating Arrangement)

3

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2022- Numerical Aptitude

The IBPS RRB exam's numerical aptitude paper was on a Easy to Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was tricky and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the IBPS RRB numerical ability section is provided below:

Name Of The Topic

No. Of Questions

Data Sufficiency

3

Arithmetic

12

Bar DI

5

Approximation

5

Wrong Number Series

5

Quadratic Equation

5

Table DI

5

Total

40

What is the Syllabus of IBPS RRB?

Candidates should always refer to the official IBPS RRB syllabus to get an understanding of the subject, topic-wise weightage, etc. for all the phases. Check the IBPS RRB syllabus for all the subjects

What is the Salary of IBPS RRB?

IBPS RRB candidates get very lucrative compensation. As per the IBPS Clerk notification 2023, the selected candidates will get remuneration the pay scale Rs.19900-1000/1 - 20900 - 1230/3 - 24590 - 1490/4 - 30550 - 1730/7 - 42600 - 3270/1 - 45930 - 1990/1 - 47920. According to which the in hand salary of an IBPS Clerk will approximately ranges between Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000 per month. Read here for more about IBPS RRB Salary

IBPS RRB Preparation Strategy

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous year's papers, and knowledge of current affairs and banking awareness as it plays a vital role while preparing for the exam, Read here more about IBPS RRB preparation strategy.

FAQ

What are the chances for final selection in the IBPS RRB exam if my score just crosses the cut off marks?

The prelims is qualifying in nature. The final IBPS RRB exam scorecard is computed without taking the candidates’ performance in Manins and Interviews (wherever applicable)

What is the importance of IBPS RRB Exam Analysis?

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis is an experience shared by students of the exam like the number of questions asked in the exam, difficulty level of topics etc. It is very helpful for those who are going to appear in the upcoming phase of the examination.

