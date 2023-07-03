IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Check here IBPS Clerk Grade Pay, In Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion and Career Growth

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of clerks in 11 participating banks. The registration process has already started on July 1, 2023, and it will end on July 21, 2023. Any candidate who aspires to join the banks as a clerk is required to fill up the application form for the common recruitment process of CLERKS-XIII.

The examination process will consist of two phases i.e. prelims and mains. The candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the mains examination. A merit list of the candidates who clears the mains examination will be declared

IBPS Clerk Notification

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Overview

IBPS is an autonomous body which conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across the country.

Below we have tabulated the exam calendar of IBPS Clerk 2023 as released by the recruitment body IBPS

IBPS Clerk 2023 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2023 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

July 1st  2023 to July 21st 2023

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training*

August 2023

Pre-Exam Training*

August 2023

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

August 2023

Online Prelims Exam

August/September 2023

Prelims Exam Result

September/October 2023

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

September/October 2023

Online Mains Exam

October 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2024

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

 

IBPS Clerk 2023: Participating Banks

Below we have list the banks in which the candidates will be paced after selection 

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Canara Bank
  • Central Bank of India
  • Indian Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • Union Bank of India

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Pay Scale

As per the IBPS Clerk notification 2023, the selected candidates will get remuneration

the pay scale Rs.19900-1000/1 - 20900 - 1230/3 - 24590 - 1490/4 - 30550 - 1730/7 - 42600 - 3270/1 - 45930 - 1990/1 - 47920. According to which the in hand salary of an IBPS Clerk will approximately ranges between Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000 per month. 

Minimum Basic Pay – Rs 19,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1000

Basic Pay after 3 years – Rs 20,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1230 for the next three years.

Basic Pay after the next 3 years – Rs 24,590 with a yearly increment of Rs 1490 for the next four years.

Basic Pay after the next 4 years – Rs 30,550 with a yearly increment of Rs 1730 for the next 7 years.

Basic Pay after next 7 years – Rs 42,600 with a yearly increment of Rs 3270 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next 1 year – Rs 45,930 with a yearly increment of Rs 1990 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next year – Rs 47,920 (Maximum Basic Pay).

Below we breakdown the tabulated form of allowances on basic pay

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023

Basic Pay

Rs.19,900/-

Dearness Allowance

Rs.5209.82/-

Special Allowance

Rs. 4118/-

Transport Allowance

Rs. 757.08/-

CCA

Rs. 0/-

House Rent Allowance(HRA)

Rs. 2039.75/-

Gross Pay

Rs.32,024.65/-

Deduction (NPS Fund, Union Fee)

Rs.2570.98/-

Net Pay

Rs.29453.67/-

 

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Perk and Allowances 

Below we have tabulated the perk and allowances that are given to the candidates

Allowance Details

Special Allowance

Rs 4118/-

Dearness Allowance (DA)

DA is 4% of the IBPS Clerk Basic Pay.

DA depends on the CPI and is revised every quarter

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

The HRA depends on the location of the posting.

The HRA remains between 6.5% to 8.5% depending upon the location of the posting.

Travel Allowance (TA)

Expenses on official tours and travels will be reimbursed by the bank.

Medical Allowance (MA)

This is paid once a year. For IBPS Clerks, it is the fixed amount given to the candidates

 

IBPS Clerk Salary: Job Promotion and Career Growth

IBPS Clerk selected need to completed minimum of 2 years in the service to get the promotion. The promotion process of IBPS Clerk is done in two ways one is Normal/Seniority-based Process and other is Merit/Fast-track-based Process.

 

Normal/Seniority-based Process: In this process candidates needs to internally qualify the exams to get considered for the seniority and experience.

 

Merit/Fast-track-based Process: To get promotion from this process candidates needs to have JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma form IIBF.

 

The hierarchy of the selected candidates is listed below

  • Clerk
  • Officer/Assistant Manager
  • Manager
  • Senior Manager
  • Chief Manager
  • Assistant General Manager
  • Deputy General Manager
  • General Manager

IBPS Clerk Probation Period

The selected candidates for the IBPS Clerk will have to undergo in the probationary period of 6 months where their performance will be assessed and after satisfactory work performance they will the confirmation letter.

FAQ

How many banks participate in IBPS Clerk 2023?

As per the notification released, 11 banks are participating in IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023.

What is Job Profile of IBPS Clerk?

We have covered in detail about the IBPS Clerk Job Profile, Promotion and Career Growth in the above article.

What is IBPS Clerk Salary?

The initial salary of IBPS Clerk will range from Rs. 28000 to Rs. 30000. The basic salary of IBPS Clerk is 19900.

