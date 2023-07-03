IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Check here IBPS Clerk Grade Pay, In Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion and Career Growth

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Get insight about IBPS Clerk Grade Pay after 5 years, Salary Structure, In Hand Salary, Grade pay, Salary after 7th pay Commission, Perks and Allowances and Job Profile.

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of clerks in 11 participating banks. The registration process has already started on July 1, 2023, and it will end on July 21, 2023. Any candidate who aspires to join the banks as a clerk is required to fill up the application form for the common recruitment process of CLERKS-XIII.

The examination process will consist of two phases i.e. prelims and mains. The candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the mains examination. A merit list of the candidates who clears the mains examination will be declared

IBPS Clerk Notification

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Overview

IBPS is an autonomous body which conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across the country.

IBPS RRB Calendar

Below we have tabulated the exam calendar of IBPS Clerk 2023 as released by the recruitment body IBPS

IBPS Clerk 2023 Calendar IBPS Clerk 2023 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates July 1st 2023 to July 21st 2023 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training* August 2023 Pre-Exam Training* August 2023 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2023 Online Prelims Exam August/September 2023 Prelims Exam Result September/October 2023 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/October 2023 Online Mains Exam October 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2024

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk 2023: Participating Banks

Below we have list the banks in which the candidates will be paced after selection

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Pay Scale

As per the IBPS Clerk notification 2023, the selected candidates will get remuneration

the pay scale Rs.19900-1000/1 - 20900 - 1230/3 - 24590 - 1490/4 - 30550 - 1730/7 - 42600 - 3270/1 - 45930 - 1990/1 - 47920. According to which the in hand salary of an IBPS Clerk will approximately ranges between Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000 per month.

Minimum Basic Pay – Rs 19,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1000

Basic Pay after 3 years – Rs 20,900 with a yearly increment of Rs 1230 for the next three years.

Basic Pay after the next 3 years – Rs 24,590 with a yearly increment of Rs 1490 for the next four years.

Basic Pay after the next 4 years – Rs 30,550 with a yearly increment of Rs 1730 for the next 7 years.

Basic Pay after next 7 years – Rs 42,600 with a yearly increment of Rs 3270 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next 1 year – Rs 45,930 with a yearly increment of Rs 1990 for the next one year.

Basic Pay after next year – Rs 47,920 (Maximum Basic Pay).

Below we breakdown the tabulated form of allowances on basic pay

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023 Basic Pay Rs.19,900/- Dearness Allowance Rs.5209.82/- Special Allowance Rs. 4118/- Transport Allowance Rs. 757.08/- CCA Rs. 0/- House Rent Allowance(HRA) Rs. 2039.75/- Gross Pay Rs.32,024.65/- Deduction (NPS Fund, Union Fee) Rs.2570.98/- Net Pay Rs.29453.67/-

IBPS Clerk Salary 2023: Perk and Allowances

Below we have tabulated the perk and allowances that are given to the candidates

Allowance Details Special Allowance Rs 4118/- Dearness Allowance (DA) DA is 4% of the IBPS Clerk Basic Pay. DA depends on the CPI and is revised every quarter House Rent Allowance (HRA) The HRA depends on the location of the posting. The HRA remains between 6.5% to 8.5% depending upon the location of the posting. Travel Allowance (TA) Expenses on official tours and travels will be reimbursed by the bank. Medical Allowance (MA) This is paid once a year. For IBPS Clerks, it is the fixed amount given to the candidates

IBPS Clerk Salary: Job Promotion and Career Growth

IBPS Clerk selected need to completed minimum of 2 years in the service to get the promotion. The promotion process of IBPS Clerk is done in two ways one is Normal/Seniority-based Process and other is Merit/Fast-track-based Process.

Normal/Seniority-based Process: In this process candidates needs to internally qualify the exams to get considered for the seniority and experience.

Merit/Fast-track-based Process: To get promotion from this process candidates needs to have JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma form IIBF.

The hierarchy of the selected candidates is listed below

Clerk

Officer/Assistant Manager

Manager

Senior Manager

Chief Manager

Assistant General Manager

Deputy General Manager

General Manager

IBPS Clerk Probation Period

The selected candidates for the IBPS Clerk will have to undergo in the probationary period of 6 months where their performance will be assessed and after satisfactory work performance they will the confirmation letter.