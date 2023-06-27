IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification: Check Exam Dates, Application Process, Eligibility Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel will activate the online application link for Clerk Posts at ibps.in on July 1, 2023. Check Online Application Link, Notification, Vacancy Details, How to Apply and Other Details.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is going to release the notification and online registration process for the recruitment of Clerk Cadre Posts, against the CRP Clerk XIII for vacancies of 2024. According to reports, the application is expected to start on July 1 2023. Interested graduates can apply on or before July 21, 2023 at ibps.in. However, there is no confirmation on the official website yet.

IBPS will conduct the prelims exam, for all the applicants who will submit their applications, on August 26 and 27 and September 09, 2023. Those who clear the prelims exam will be called to appear for IBPS Clerk Mains Exam which is scheduled to be held on 07 October 2023.

In 2022, IBPS have 6000 vacancies in the various government banks of India i.e. Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, and other banks. This year we can also expect 6000 to 8000 vacancies.

IBPS Clerk Notification is expected on June 30 or July 01, 2023. The candidates are advised to wait for the notification. We will provide the IBPS Clerk 2023 Notification along with the application link in this article.

IBPS Clerk 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

He/She must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

One should know how to operate and work on computer systems i.e. one should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

IBPS Clerk 2023 Age Limit:

20 to 28 years

IBPS Clerk 2023 Selection Process

Applicants will be called for 2 rounds:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2023

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2023

IBPS Clerk 2023 Exam Pattern

Total Number of Questions - 100

Total Marks - 100

Subjects:

English Language - 30 questions of 30 Marks

Numerical Ability - 30 questions of 30 Marks

Reasoning Ability - 35 questions of 30 Marks

Negative Marking - 0.25 Marks

Time - 20 minutes for each subject.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023

The bank will release the admit card of the online exam for both prelims and mains exam on ibps.in. Candidates will be required to use their Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023

The result will also be announced on the official website only within a month after the conduct of Prelims and Mains Exam.

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 ?

a.Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in