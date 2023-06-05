IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus 2023: Office Assitant Prelims, Mains Syllabus, Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus 2023: The IBPS RRB 2023 notification has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel. Candidates who desire to attempt the IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) examination must be well acquainted with the syllabus and the pattern of examination. In the RRB Clerk Prelims exam, there are two sections that must be completed in 45 minutes which consist of Reasoning and Numerical Ability. In this article, we have discussed in detail about ibps rrb clerk syllabus.
IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus 2023
The IBPS RRB clerk is going to be conducted in August 2023. The examination will be conducted in 2 phases prelims and mains. The marks scored in the mains will be considered for preparing the merit list while prelims is conducted for screening purpose.
The ibps rrb clerk pre and main both will be held in MCQ pattern.
The IBPS RRB clerk prelims consist of two subjects i.e. Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability
The IBPS RRB clerk mains consist of 5 subjects i.e. Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, English or Hindi, General Awareness, and Computer Awareness.
Candidates are requested to go through the article to know about the detailed topics that will be covered in each subject.
IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus: Prelims and Mains
Interested candidates can check here the detailed IBPS RRB clerk syllabus prelims and mains. The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus comprises all the important topics that can be asked in the examination. Check here for subject-wise detailed IBPS Clerk syllabus 2023
IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus: Reasoning
The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear the reasoning section candidates should be well-equipped with thinking ability and time management skills. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:
- Series (Alphabet, Symbol, and Number)
- Seating Arrangement
- Puzzles (Floor based, Floor Flat Based Puzzles)
- Distance and Direction
- Inequalities
- Blood Relation
- Syllogism
- Order and Ranking
- Coding and Decoding
- Statement and Conclusion
- Statement and Assumption
- Clock and Calendar
- Data Sufficiency
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Syllabus: Numerical Ability
The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear the Numerical Ability section candidates should be well-equipped with time management skills and short tricks. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:
- Simplification and Approximation
- Missing Number and Wrong Number Series
- Quadratic Equation
- Percentage
- Ratio and Proportion
- HCF and LCM
- Average
- Problem on Ages
- Partnership
- Mixture and Alligation
- Interest
- Time and Work
- Profit & Loss and Discount
- Speed Time Distance
- Data Interpretation
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Syllabus for General Awareness
The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear the General Awareness section candidates should be well-equipped with current events happening around them. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:
- Current Affairs (Previous 6 Months At least)
- RBI
- Inflation
- Banking Basics
- NBFC
- Sports Abbreviations
- Books and Author
- Awards and Honours
- Government Policies
- Currencies and Capitals
- Digital Banking
- Fiscal Policies
- Taxations
- SEBI
IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus for English or Hindi
The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear this section candidates should be well-equipped with the language of the subject they are choosing either English or Hindi. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:
- Grammar/Vyakaran(Noun, Pronoun, Article, Verbs, Tenses, Adverbs, etc.)
- Reading Comprehensions
- Spotting Errors
- Fill in the Blanks
- Antonyms and Synonyms
- Jumbled Words
- Rearrangement of Sentence
- Idioms and Phrases
- Cloze Tests
- One-word Substitution
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Syllabus for Computer Awareness
The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear this section candidates should be well-equipped with the basics of computer. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:
- Basics of Computer
- Software and Hardware
- Memory
- Device
- Operating System
- MS Office
- Networking
- Computer Virus
- Cache Memory
- Internet & Technology
- Internet Protocols