IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus 2023: Office Assitant Prelims, Mains Syllabus, Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus 2023: The IBPS RRB 2023 notification has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel. Candidates who desire to attempt the IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) examination must be well acquainted with the syllabus and the pattern of examination. In the RRB Clerk Prelims exam, there are two sections that must be completed in 45 minutes which consist of Reasoning and Numerical Ability. In this article, we have discussed in detail about ibps rrb clerk syllabus.

IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus 2023

The IBPS RRB clerk is going to be conducted in August 2023. The examination will be conducted in 2 phases prelims and mains. The marks scored in the mains will be considered for preparing the merit list while prelims is conducted for screening purpose.

The ibps rrb clerk pre and main both will be held in MCQ pattern.

The IBPS RRB clerk prelims consist of two subjects i.e. Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability

The IBPS RRB clerk mains consist of 5 subjects i.e. Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, English or Hindi, General Awareness, and Computer Awareness.

Candidates are requested to go through the article to know about the detailed topics that will be covered in each subject.

IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus: Prelims and Mains

Interested candidates can check here the detailed IBPS RRB clerk syllabus prelims and mains. The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus comprises all the important topics that can be asked in the examination. Check here for subject-wise detailed IBPS Clerk syllabus 2023

IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus: Reasoning

The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear the reasoning section candidates should be well-equipped with thinking ability and time management skills. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:

Series (Alphabet, Symbol, and Number)

Seating Arrangement

Puzzles (Floor based, Floor Flat Based Puzzles)

Distance and Direction

Inequalities

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Order and Ranking

Coding and Decoding

Statement and Conclusion

Statement and Assumption

Clock and Calendar

Data Sufficiency

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Syllabus: Numerical Ability

The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear the Numerical Ability section candidates should be well-equipped with time management skills and short tricks. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:

Simplification and Approximation

Missing Number and Wrong Number Series

Quadratic Equation

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

HCF and LCM

Average

Problem on Ages

Partnership

Mixture and Alligation

Interest

Time and Work

Profit & Loss and Discount

Speed Time Distance

Data Interpretation

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Syllabus for General Awareness

The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear the General Awareness section candidates should be well-equipped with current events happening around them. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:

Current Affairs (Previous 6 Months At least)

RBI

Inflation

Banking Basics

NBFC

Sports Abbreviations

Books and Author

Awards and Honours

Government Policies

Currencies and Capitals

Digital Banking

Fiscal Policies

Taxations

SEBI

IBPS RRB Clerk Syllabus for English or Hindi

The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear this section candidates should be well-equipped with the language of the subject they are choosing either English or Hindi. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:

Grammar/Vyakaran(Noun, Pronoun, Article, Verbs, Tenses, Adverbs, etc.)

Reading Comprehensions

Spotting Errors

Fill in the Blanks

Antonyms and Synonyms

Jumbled Words

Rearrangement of Sentence

Idioms and Phrases

Cloze Tests

One-word Substitution

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Syllabus for Computer Awareness

The IBPS RRB Clerk syllabus contains a variety of important topics. To clear this section candidates should be well-equipped with the basics of computer. The topics from which questions will be asked in IBPS RRB Clerk are listed below:

Basics of Computer

Software and Hardware

Memory

Device

Operating System

MS Office

Networking

Computer Virus

Cache Memory

Internet & Technology

Internet Protocols

