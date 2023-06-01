IBPS RRB 2023 PO Cut Off: Expected, State Wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks 2022/2021/2020/2019/2018

IBPS RRB PO Cutoff: Get insights of prelims cutoff, category-wise cutoff, cutoff marks, UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST cutoff marks, and Trends of previous years

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) every year conducts online examinations for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, II, and III) and Group “B”-Officer Scale (Multipurpose).

Any eligible candidates who aspire to join RRBs for Officer Scales must register for the common recruitment process conducted by IBPS.

For the Officer Scale (POs) posts, the examination is conducted in three stages i.e. Prelims, Mains, and Interviews. The candidates who qualify for the prelims test are called for the main examination. After clearing the main examination, candidates will be called for an interview, however, the main examination marks will not be shared with the candidates before the interview.

In this article, we have done an analysis of the state-wise cutoff marks released by the IBPS for RRB POs year on year 

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2023

It is very difficult to predict the cutoff too early. In this, article we have tabulated the previous year's state-wise and category-wise cut-offs as released by IBPS so that candidates can start their preparation and target their marks according to the cutoff released by IBPS.   

Candidates can check here the overview of the IBPS PO tabulated below

IBPS PO Overview

Conducting Body

IBPS

Exam Name

IBPS RRB

Post

Officer Scale

Category

PO

Selection Process

Prelims and Mains

Factors Affecting IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

  • Number of vacancies available
  • The difficulty of the exam
  • Number of Applicants

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2022

Candidates can check the IBPS cutoff marks for each state tabulated below.

IBPS Prelims cutoff 2022

 

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2022

States Name

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Andhra Pradesh

53.5

53.5

53.5

-

-

Assam

49.5

    

45.25

46.75

Bihar

56.75

-

56.75

-

-

Chhattisgarh

-

-

54

-

-

Gujarat

55.75

-

55.75

54

-

Haryana

61.75

-

59.75

55.75

41.25

Himachal Pradesh

59.75

-

56

-

-

Jammu & Kashmir

51.25

-

  

-

-

Jharkhand

59.25

-

  

-

-

Karnataka

36

-

36

-

-

Kerala

58.25

-

  

-

-

Manipur

-

-

30.5

-

-

Madhya Pradesh

55.25

55.25

55.25

50

-

Maharashtra

51.75

-

51.75

-

-

Meghalaya

48.25

-

  

-

-

Punjab

60.5

-

  

-

-

Odisha

60.25

60.25

  

-

-

Rajasthan

60.25

60.25

60.25

-

-

Tripura

51

-

  

-

-

Telangana

-

-

46.75

-

-

Uttar Pradesh

62.75

62.75

61

-

47.75

Uttarakhand

62.5

60

  

-

-

West Bengal

58.25

55

53.75

54.25

-

 

IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Here we have tabulated the previous year state-wise and category-wise cut-offs as released by IBPS. 

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2021

The PO cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2021 is tabulated below

State Name

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

Andhra Pradesh

52.5

-

-

-

Arunachal Pradesh

  

-

-

-

Assam

45.75

45.75

-

-

Bihar

56.25

56.25

56.25

-

Chhattisgarh

48.5

48

-

-

Gujarat

57.25

57.25

-

-

Haryana

59.5

-

-

-

Himachal Pradesh

57.5

48.75

56.25

-

Jammu & Kashmir

47

-

-

-

Jharkhand

55

55

-

-

Karnataka

44.75

44.75

-

-

Kerala

57.75

-

47

-

Madhya Pradesh

54.25

54.25

-

41.5

Maharashtra

53.75

53.75

-

49.25

Mizoram

  

-

-

30

Punjab

60.25

54

-

-

Odisha

58.5

-

-

-

Rajasthan

60.75

-

60.75

53.5

Tamil Nadu

50.5

50.5

-

-

Tripura

48

-

-

-

Telangana

51

51

-

-

Uttar Pradesh

54.5

54.5

54.5

45.75

Uttarakhand

60.75

-

-

-

West Bengal

56.5

51

53. 25

-

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2020

The cutoff marks as released by IBPS  for the year 2020 is tabulated below

 

State Name

Cut-off

Gen

OBC

UP

47

46.75

J& K

52

Rajasthan

66

66

Gujarat

59.75

59.77

Andhra Pradesh

52.75

Odisha

62.75

Jharkhand

54 .25

Haryana

60.5

Bihar

48

Maharashtra

47.25

Tamilnadu

54

Chhattisgarh

43.25

West Bengal

52

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2019

The cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2019 is tabulated below

State Name

State-wise Cut-Off (UR)

Andhra Pradesh

58.5

Assam

41.5

Bihar

58

Chhattisgarh

55.5

Gujarat

43.5

Haryana

64.5

Himachal Pradesh

59.75

Jammu & Kashmir

55.25

Jharkhand

59.5

Karnataka

46.25

Kerala

61

Madhya Pradesh

54.7

Maharashtra

56

Punjab

63.5

Odisha

55.75

Rajasthan

58.5

Tamil Nadu

55.25

Telangana

54

Uttar Pradesh

58.75

Uttarakhand

65

West Bengal

55.25

 

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2018

The cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2018 is tabulated below

 

State

Cut-off

Uttar Pradesh

50

Haryana

57

Maharashtra

47.5

Karnataka

44.25

Gujarat

48.25

Telangana

45.25

Bihar

45

Andhra Pradesh

52.5

Uttarakhand

54

Odisha

50.5

Himachal Pradesh

59.75

Tamil Nadu

43.25

Rajasthan

50.5

West Bengal

48.5

Punjab

54.75

Chhattisgarh

53.5

Tripura

29.25

Jammu & Kashmir

47.25

Next steps after IBPS RRB PO Prelims

Candidates who prelim examinations with the minimum cut-off marks as decided by IBPS for the position of Officer Scale will be called for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022. Depending on the requirements, a suitable number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination. Shortlisted candidates will be notified about the Online Main Examination, in which they are going to be evaluated on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Computer knowledge.

Only marks achieved in the main examination and interview will be considered for the final merit listing for the position of Officer Scale.

FAQ

What is IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut Off?

It is too early to depict the cutoff marks for 2023. However, based on the previous year's cutoff released by IBPS candidates can trend of the cutoff depending on their category and state.

If I qualify with the minimum marks needed, will I be called for the main examination?

Yes, candidates who qualify with the minimum cut-off marks for the post of Officer Scale will be called for the IBPS RRB PO Mains.

Is there any sectional cut-off in the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam?

Yes, candidates need to qualify for the sectional cutoff as well as the overall cutoff as released by IBPS.

Where can I get thorough IBPS RRB PO Cut Off and Previous Years' Cut Off details?

Please read our article. IBPS RRB PO Cut Off. Check Jagran Josh for Expected and Previous Years' Cut Off Marks

What is IBPS RRB PO Cut Off marks?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases the cutoff marks for the IBPS RRB PO (Officers ) based on a variety of parameters such as the total number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and candidate performance. The cutoff marks may vary from year to year and also depend on the candidate's category (general, OBC, SC/ST, etc.) and the state candidate is appearing.

