IBPS RRB 2023 PO Cut Off: Expected, State Wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks 2022/2021/2020/2019/2018

IBPS RRB PO Cutoff: Get insights of prelims cutoff, category-wise cutoff, cutoff marks, UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST cutoff marks, and Trends of previous years

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) every year conducts online examinations for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, II, and III) and Group “B”-Officer Scale (Multipurpose).

Any eligible candidates who aspire to join RRBs for Officer Scales must register for the common recruitment process conducted by IBPS.

For the Officer Scale (POs) posts, the examination is conducted in three stages i.e. Prelims, Mains, and Interviews. The candidates who qualify for the prelims test are called for the main examination. After clearing the main examination, candidates will be called for an interview, however, the main examination marks will not be shared with the candidates before the interview.

In this article, we have done an analysis of the state-wise cutoff marks released by the IBPS for RRB POs year on year

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2023

It is very difficult to predict the cutoff too early. In this, article we have tabulated the previous year's state-wise and category-wise cut-offs as released by IBPS so that candidates can start their preparation and target their marks according to the cutoff released by IBPS.

Candidates can check here the overview of the IBPS PO tabulated below

IBPS PO Overview Conducting Body IBPS Exam Name IBPS RRB Post Officer Scale Category PO Selection Process Prelims and Mains

Factors Affecting IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2022

Candidates can check the IBPS cutoff marks for each state tabulated below.

IBPS Prelims cutoff 2022

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2022 States Name General EWS OBC SC ST Andhra Pradesh 53.5 53.5 53.5 - - Assam 49.5 45.25 46.75 Bihar 56.75 - 56.75 - - Chhattisgarh - - 54 - - Gujarat 55.75 - 55.75 54 - Haryana 61.75 - 59.75 55.75 41.25 Himachal Pradesh 59.75 - 56 - - Jammu & Kashmir 51.25 - - - Jharkhand 59.25 - - - Karnataka 36 - 36 - - Kerala 58.25 - - - Manipur - - 30.5 - - Madhya Pradesh 55.25 55.25 55.25 50 - Maharashtra 51.75 - 51.75 - - Meghalaya 48.25 - - - Punjab 60.5 - - - Odisha 60.25 60.25 - - Rajasthan 60.25 60.25 60.25 - - Tripura 51 - - - Telangana - - 46.75 - - Uttar Pradesh 62.75 62.75 61 - 47.75 Uttarakhand 62.5 60 - - West Bengal 58.25 55 53.75 54.25 -

IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Here we have tabulated the previous year state-wise and category-wise cut-offs as released by IBPS.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2021

The PO cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2021 is tabulated below

State Name UR OBC EWS ST Andhra Pradesh 52.5 - - - Arunachal Pradesh - - - Assam 45.75 45.75 - - Bihar 56.25 56.25 56.25 - Chhattisgarh 48.5 48 - - Gujarat 57.25 57.25 - - Haryana 59.5 - - - Himachal Pradesh 57.5 48.75 56.25 - Jammu & Kashmir 47 - - - Jharkhand 55 55 - - Karnataka 44.75 44.75 - - Kerala 57.75 - 47 - Madhya Pradesh 54.25 54.25 - 41.5 Maharashtra 53.75 53.75 - 49.25 Mizoram - - 30 Punjab 60.25 54 - - Odisha 58.5 - - - Rajasthan 60.75 - 60.75 53.5 Tamil Nadu 50.5 50.5 - - Tripura 48 - - - Telangana 51 51 - - Uttar Pradesh 54.5 54.5 54.5 45.75 Uttarakhand 60.75 - - - West Bengal 56.5 51 53. 25 -

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2020

The cutoff marks as released by IBPS for the year 2020 is tabulated below

State Name Cut-off Gen OBC UP 47 46.75 J& K 52 — Rajasthan 66 66 Gujarat 59.75 59.77 Andhra Pradesh 52.75 — Odisha 62.75 — Jharkhand — 54 .25 Haryana 60.5 — Bihar 48 — Maharashtra — 47.25 Tamilnadu — 54 Chhattisgarh 43.25 — West Bengal 52 —

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2019

The cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2019 is tabulated below

State Name State-wise Cut-Off (UR) Andhra Pradesh 58.5 Assam 41.5 Bihar 58 Chhattisgarh 55.5 Gujarat 43.5 Haryana 64.5 Himachal Pradesh 59.75 Jammu & Kashmir 55.25 Jharkhand 59.5 Karnataka 46.25 Kerala 61 Madhya Pradesh 54.7 Maharashtra 56 Punjab 63.5 Odisha 55.75 Rajasthan 58.5 Tamil Nadu 55.25 Telangana 54 Uttar Pradesh 58.75 Uttarakhand 65 West Bengal 55.25

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2018

The cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2018 is tabulated below

State Cut-off Uttar Pradesh 50 Haryana 57 Maharashtra 47.5 Karnataka 44.25 Gujarat 48.25 Telangana 45.25 Bihar 45 Andhra Pradesh 52.5 Uttarakhand 54 Odisha 50.5 Himachal Pradesh 59.75 Tamil Nadu 43.25 Rajasthan 50.5 West Bengal 48.5 Punjab 54.75 Chhattisgarh 53.5 Tripura 29.25 Jammu & Kashmir 47.25

Next steps after IBPS RRB PO Prelims

Candidates who prelim examinations with the minimum cut-off marks as decided by IBPS for the position of Officer Scale will be called for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022. Depending on the requirements, a suitable number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination. Shortlisted candidates will be notified about the Online Main Examination, in which they are going to be evaluated on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Computer knowledge.

Only marks achieved in the main examination and interview will be considered for the final merit listing for the position of Officer Scale.