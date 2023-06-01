IBPS RRB 2023 PO Cut Off: Expected, State Wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks 2022/2021/2020/2019/2018

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) every year conducts online examinations for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for Group“A”-Officers(Scale-I, II, and III) and Group “B”-Officer Scale (Multipurpose).
Any eligible candidates who aspire to join RRBs for Officer Scales must register for the common recruitment process conducted by IBPS.
For the Officer Scale (POs) posts, the examination is conducted in three stages i.e. Prelims, Mains, and Interviews. The candidates who qualify for the prelims test are called for the main examination. After clearing the main examination, candidates will be called for an interview, however, the main examination marks will not be shared with the candidates before the interview.
In this article, we have done an analysis of the state-wise cutoff marks released by the IBPS for RRB POs year on year
IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2023
It is very difficult to predict the cutoff too early. In this, article we have tabulated the previous year's state-wise and category-wise cut-offs as released by IBPS so that candidates can start their preparation and target their marks according to the cutoff released by IBPS.
Candidates can check here the overview of the IBPS PO tabulated below
|
IBPS PO Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
IBPS
|
Exam Name
|
IBPS RRB
|
Post
|
Officer Scale
|
Category
|
PO
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims and Mains
Factors Affecting IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2023
There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:
- Number of vacancies available
- The difficulty of the exam
- Number of Applicants
IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2022
Candidates can check the IBPS cutoff marks for each state tabulated below.
IBPS Prelims cutoff 2022
|
IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2022
|
States Name
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
53.5
|
53.5
|
53.5
|
-
|
-
|
Assam
|
49.5
|
45.25
|
46.75
|
Bihar
|
56.75
|
-
|
56.75
|
-
|
-
|
Chhattisgarh
|
-
|
-
|
54
|
-
|
-
|
Gujarat
|
55.75
|
-
|
55.75
|
54
|
-
|
Haryana
|
61.75
|
-
|
59.75
|
55.75
|
41.25
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
59.75
|
-
|
56
|
-
|
-
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
51.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Jharkhand
|
59.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Karnataka
|
36
|
-
|
36
|
-
|
-
|
Kerala
|
58.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Manipur
|
-
|
-
|
30.5
|
-
|
-
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
55.25
|
55.25
|
55.25
|
50
|
-
|
Maharashtra
|
51.75
|
-
|
51.75
|
-
|
-
|
Meghalaya
|
48.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Punjab
|
60.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Odisha
|
60.25
|
60.25
|
-
|
-
|
Rajasthan
|
60.25
|
60.25
|
60.25
|
-
|
-
|
Tripura
|
51
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Telangana
|
-
|
-
|
46.75
|
-
|
-
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
62.75
|
62.75
|
61
|
-
|
47.75
|
Uttarakhand
|
62.5
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
West Bengal
|
58.25
|
55
|
53.75
|
54.25
|
-
IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off Marks
Here we have tabulated the previous year state-wise and category-wise cut-offs as released by IBPS.
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2021
The PO cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2021 is tabulated below
|
State Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
52.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Assam
|
45.75
|
45.75
|
-
|
-
|
Bihar
|
56.25
|
56.25
|
56.25
|
-
|
Chhattisgarh
|
48.5
|
48
|
-
|
-
|
Gujarat
|
57.25
|
57.25
|
-
|
-
|
Haryana
|
59.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
57.5
|
48.75
|
56.25
|
-
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
47
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Jharkhand
|
55
|
55
|
-
|
-
|
Karnataka
|
44.75
|
44.75
|
-
|
-
|
Kerala
|
57.75
|
-
|
47
|
-
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
54.25
|
54.25
|
-
|
41.5
|
Maharashtra
|
53.75
|
53.75
|
-
|
49.25
|
Mizoram
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
Punjab
|
60.25
|
54
|
-
|
-
|
Odisha
|
58.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Rajasthan
|
60.75
|
-
|
60.75
|
53.5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
50.5
|
50.5
|
-
|
-
|
Tripura
|
48
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Telangana
|
51
|
51
|
-
|
-
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
54.5
|
54.5
|
54.5
|
45.75
|
Uttarakhand
|
60.75
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
West Bengal
|
56.5
|
51
|
53. 25
|
-
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2020
The cutoff marks as released by IBPS for the year 2020 is tabulated below
|
State Name
|
Cut-off
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
UP
|
47
|
46.75
|
J& K
|
52
|
—
|
Rajasthan
|
66
|
66
|
Gujarat
|
59.75
|
59.77
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
52.75
|
—
|
Odisha
|
62.75
|
—
|
Jharkhand
|
—
|
54 .25
|
Haryana
|
60.5
|
—
|
Bihar
|
48
|
—
|
Maharashtra
|
—
|
47.25
|
Tamilnadu
|
—
|
54
|
Chhattisgarh
|
43.25
|
—
|
West Bengal
|
52
|
—
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2019
The cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2019 is tabulated below
|
State Name
|
State-wise Cut-Off (UR)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
58.5
|
Assam
|
41.5
|
Bihar
|
58
|
Chhattisgarh
|
55.5
|
Gujarat
|
43.5
|
Haryana
|
64.5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
59.75
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
55.25
|
Jharkhand
|
59.5
|
Karnataka
|
46.25
|
Kerala
|
61
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
54.7
|
Maharashtra
|
56
|
Punjab
|
63.5
|
Odisha
|
55.75
|
Rajasthan
|
58.5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
55.25
|
Telangana
|
54
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
58.75
|
Uttarakhand
|
65
|
West Bengal
|
55.25
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2018
The cut off marks as released by IBPS for the year 2018 is tabulated below
|
State
|
Cut-off
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
50
|
Haryana
|
57
|
Maharashtra
|
47.5
|
Karnataka
|
44.25
|
Gujarat
|
48.25
|
Telangana
|
45.25
|
Bihar
|
45
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
52.5
|
Uttarakhand
|
54
|
Odisha
|
50.5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
59.75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
43.25
|
Rajasthan
|
50.5
|
West Bengal
|
48.5
|
Punjab
|
54.75
|
Chhattisgarh
|
53.5
|
Tripura
|
29.25
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
47.25
Next steps after IBPS RRB PO Prelims
Candidates who prelim examinations with the minimum cut-off marks as decided by IBPS for the position of Officer Scale will be called for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022. Depending on the requirements, a suitable number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination. Shortlisted candidates will be notified about the Online Main Examination, in which they are going to be evaluated on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Computer knowledge.
Only marks achieved in the main examination and interview will be considered for the final merit listing for the position of Officer Scale.