West Bengal School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

In West Bengal, September offers teachers and children a much-needed respite and the expected festive season as the school year goes on. This is a list of possible September 2025 school vacations in West Bengal that is based on regional and national holiday patterns. Whenever possible, parents and schools should confirm these details with official announcements from the local school administration or the West Bengal education department. West Bengal School Holidays in September 2025 Date Day Holiday / Occasion September 5, 2025 Friday Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi) September 17, 2025 Wednesday Vishwakarma Puja September 21, 2025 Sunday Mahalaya Amavasya September 29, 2025 Monday Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) September 30, 2025 Tuesday Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

Important Note for Parents and Schools Id-e-Milad: This holiday, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, is a gazetted holiday in India and is widely observed in West Bengal, which often leads to school closures.

Vishwakarma Puja: Celebrated in Eastern India, including West Bengal, to honor the divine architect, Lord Vishwakarma. This is a significant regional festival and is a common school holiday.

Durga Puja: This is the most significant festival in West Bengal, and the main celebrations span several days. While a full school holiday schedule for the festival typically extends into October, September marks the start of the main festivities. Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami are key days of the Puja and are almost certainly declared as school holidays in the state.

Mahalaya Amavasya: This day marks the beginning of the Durga Puja celebrations and the end of Pitru Paksha. It is a highly significant day in the Bengali calendar and is often observed as a holiday.