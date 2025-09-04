Gujarat School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

In Gujarat, the month of September is an exciting period marked by a transition from the monsoon season to the beginning of the festive calendar. For students and teachers, it brings a much-needed break from the academic routine, providing a perfect opportunity to participate in cultural celebrations that are deeply ingrained in the state's vibrant heritage. The school holiday schedule is thoughtfully planned to coincide with these important events, allowing everyone to immerse themselves in the festivities. From a national holiday like Id-e-Milad to the state's most anticipated festival, Navratri, September offers a unique blend of religious and cultural observances. While a tentative list can be a great tool for planning, parents and schools must always refer to the official calendar released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) for final, confirmed dates.
Gujarat School Holidays in September 2025
Please note that this list is speculative and subject to change based on official announcements from the Gujarat education department.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
September 5, 2025
|
Friday
|
Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)
|
September 21, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Samvatsari (Jain Festival)
|
September 22, 2025 – September 30, 2025
|
Monday–Tuesday
|
Navratri Festival Period
|
September 29, 2025
|
Monday
|
Navratri begins (Ghatsthapana)
Key Holiday Details
-
Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi): This is a national holiday commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is widely observed across Gujarat, leading to a school closure.
-
Samvatsari: As the most important festival in Jainism, it is a significant holiday, particularly in a state with a large Jain population like Gujarat. Many schools may close to allow students and teachers to observe this day of forgiveness.
-
Navratri: This is the most anticipated and celebrated festival in Gujarat. While the entire nine-day period from September 22 to 30 is a festive period, specific school holidays are typically declared to allow for the evening Garba and Dandiya events. The official holiday period will be announced by the state education board.
Please be aware that this is a tentative list. The final decision on school closures for these festivals rests with the Gujarat Education Department and individual school administrations. It is always recommended to check with official school notices for the most accurate information.
