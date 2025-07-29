What is the Old Name of Hyderabad?

Old Name of Hyderabad: The old name of Hyderabad was Bhagyanagar. This name is believed to be linked to Bhagmati, a woman whom Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth ruler of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, fell in love with. According to popular belief, the city was named Bhagyanagar in her honour before being renamed.
Why the Name Changed to Hyderabad?
After Bhagmati was believed to have married the king and converted to Islam, she was given the title Hyder Mahal. In her honour, the city’s name was changed from Bhagyanagar to Hyderabad, meaning “City of Hyder”. Some historical accounts also suggest that “Hyderabad” was chosen for its Islamic significance.
A City of Rich History and Culture
Hyderabad was founded in 1591 and became a centre of culture, art, and architecture under the Qutb Shahi dynasty. The city later became the capital of the Hyderabad State under the Nizams and played a major role in Deccan politics and trade.
Interesting facts about Hyderabad
1. Founded for Relief from Water Shortage
Hyderabad was founded in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah because the earlier capital, Golconda, was facing severe water shortages. The new city was planned around the Musi River to solve this problem.
2. Charminar Was Built to Celebrate the End of a Plague
The iconic Charminar, now a symbol of Hyderabad, was built to mark the end of a deadly plague that had struck the city. It stands at the very spot where the city was originally planned.
3. Home to the World’s Largest Film Studio
Hyderabad houses Ramoji Film City, the largest film studio complex in the world. It is a major attraction and a production hub for Telugu, Hindi, and other Indian language films.
4. Hyderabadi Biryani Has Royal Origins
Hyderabadi Biryani, famous across the globe, was developed in the royal kitchens of the Nizams of Hyderabad. It blends Mughal and South Indian flavours in a unique style.
5. It Was a Princely State Larger Than France
Before joining India in 1948, Hyderabad State under the Nizam was one of the richest and largest princely states in India, larger in area than many European countries like France.
