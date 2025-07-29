What is the Old Name of Hyderabad?

Old Name of Hyderabad: The old name of Hyderabad was Bhagyanagar. This name is believed to be linked to Bhagmati, a woman whom Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth ruler of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, fell in love with. According to popular belief, the city was named Bhagyanagar in her honour before being renamed.

Why the Name Changed to Hyderabad?

After Bhagmati was believed to have married the king and converted to Islam, she was given the title Hyder Mahal. In her honour, the city’s name was changed from Bhagyanagar to Hyderabad, meaning “City of Hyder”. Some historical accounts also suggest that “Hyderabad” was chosen for its Islamic significance.

A City of Rich History and Culture

Hyderabad was founded in 1591 and became a centre of culture, art, and architecture under the Qutb Shahi dynasty. The city later became the capital of the Hyderabad State under the Nizams and played a major role in Deccan politics and trade.