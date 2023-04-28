Highest Powerplay Score in IPL

The powerplay is a set of fielding restriction rules that give an edge to the batsmen in cricket. Powerplay is an important tool in the Indian Premier League as well and helps the batting side get a big start. Check here the top 10 highest scores ever made in the IPL powerplay.
The Indian Premier League is the world’s foremost professional cricket tournament. The IPL has been held every year since 2008 and follows a T20 playing style, involving just 20 overs for each side. The short format of IPL results in short but electrifying games that deliver a heavy dose of entertainment.

Much of the excitement of cricket comes from the batsmen, especially when they send the ball flying into the stands for a six. However, the opening few overs of a cricket match are the most challenging part for the batting side. The opposition’s bowlers are fresh and focused. The batters need some time to judge the pitch and settle down. However, in the IPL, time is of the essence. Players don’t have the luxury of a feeling-out process. They have to begin scoring runs immediately or depart while trying. There is no in-between.

As such, the opening overs of the IPL have a fielding restriction rule called the powerplay. It helps the batsmen score early and increase the win probability of their teams. So now that you know how critical the opening overs are in the IPL, check out the teams with the highest powerplay scores in IPL history. But first, check what technicality behind powerplay in IPL.

What is Powerplay in IPL?

  • The first six overs in an innings are the powerplay overs.
  • Powerplay is simply a set of fielding restrictions imposed on the bowling team.
  • During the powerplay overs, only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

The powerplay entices the batsman to take risks and go for the big hits, without worrying about getting out. The bowlers can also benefit from the powerplay when the batters get too reckless. The majority of the teams that register high run-totals in the powerplay overs end up winning the match.

Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History?

Rank

Team

Opposition

Powerplay Score

Year

1

Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challenger Bangalore

105/0

2017

2

Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings

100/2

2014

3

Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians

90/0

2015

4

Kochi Tuskers Kerala

Rajasthan Royals

87/2

2011

5

Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

86/1

2014

6

Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad

85/1

2023

7

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

84/0

2018

8

Deccan Chargers

Delhi Capitals

84/1

2009

9

Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

83/1

2022

10

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians

83/1

2021

11

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

82/1

2017

12

Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings

81/0

2022

13

Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings

81/1

2021

14

Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings

80/1

2023

15

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders

79/0

2017

