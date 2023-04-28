Highest Powerplay Score in IPL
The Indian Premier League is the world’s foremost professional cricket tournament. The IPL has been held every year since 2008 and follows a T20 playing style, involving just 20 overs for each side. The short format of IPL results in short but electrifying games that deliver a heavy dose of entertainment.
Much of the excitement of cricket comes from the batsmen, especially when they send the ball flying into the stands for a six. However, the opening few overs of a cricket match are the most challenging part for the batting side. The opposition’s bowlers are fresh and focused. The batters need some time to judge the pitch and settle down. However, in the IPL, time is of the essence. Players don’t have the luxury of a feeling-out process. They have to begin scoring runs immediately or depart while trying. There is no in-between.
As such, the opening overs of the IPL have a fielding restriction rule called the powerplay. It helps the batsmen score early and increase the win probability of their teams. So now that you know how critical the opening overs are in the IPL, check out the teams with the highest powerplay scores in IPL history. But first, check what technicality behind powerplay in IPL.
What is Powerplay in IPL?
- The first six overs in an innings are the powerplay overs.
- Powerplay is simply a set of fielding restrictions imposed on the bowling team.
- During the powerplay overs, only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.
The powerplay entices the batsman to take risks and go for the big hits, without worrying about getting out. The bowlers can also benefit from the powerplay when the batters get too reckless. The majority of the teams that register high run-totals in the powerplay overs end up winning the match.
Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History?
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Opposition
|
Powerplay Score
|
Year
|
1
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Royal Challenger Bangalore
|
105/0
|
2017
|
2
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Punjab Kings
|
100/2
|
2014
|
3
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Mumbai Indians
|
90/0
|
2015
|
4
|
Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
87/2
|
2011
|
5
|
Punjab Kings
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
86/1
|
2014
|
6
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
85/1
|
2023
|
7
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Delhi Capitals
|
84/0
|
2018
|
8
|
Deccan Chargers
|
Delhi Capitals
|
84/1
|
2009
|
9
|
Punjab Kings
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
83/1
|
2022
|
10
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Mumbai Indians
|
83/1
|
2021
|
11
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Punjab Kings
|
82/1
|
2017
|
12
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Punjab Kings
|
81/0
|
2022
|
13
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
81/1
|
2021
|
14
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
80/1
|
2023
|
15
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
79/0
|
2017
