The Indian Premier League is the world’s foremost professional cricket tournament. The IPL has been held every year since 2008 and follows a T20 playing style, involving just 20 overs for each side. The short format of IPL results in short but electrifying games that deliver a heavy dose of entertainment.

Much of the excitement of cricket comes from the batsmen, especially when they send the ball flying into the stands for a six. However, the opening few overs of a cricket match are the most challenging part for the batting side. The opposition’s bowlers are fresh and focused. The batters need some time to judge the pitch and settle down. However, in the IPL, time is of the essence. Players don’t have the luxury of a feeling-out process. They have to begin scoring runs immediately or depart while trying. There is no in-between.

As such, the opening overs of the IPL have a fielding restriction rule called the powerplay. It helps the batsmen score early and increase the win probability of their teams. So now that you know how critical the opening overs are in the IPL, check out the teams with the highest powerplay scores in IPL history. But first, check what technicality behind powerplay in IPL.

What is Powerplay in IPL?

The first six overs in an innings are the powerplay overs.

Powerplay is simply a set of fielding restrictions imposed on the bowling team.

During the powerplay overs, only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

The powerplay entices the batsman to take risks and go for the big hits, without worrying about getting out. The bowlers can also benefit from the powerplay when the batters get too reckless. The majority of the teams that register high run-totals in the powerplay overs end up winning the match.

Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History?

Rank Team Opposition Powerplay Score Year 1 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challenger Bangalore 105/0 2017 2 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings 100/2 2014 3 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 90/0 2015 4 Kochi Tuskers Kerala Rajasthan Royals 87/2 2011 5 Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 86/1 2014 6 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/1 2023 7 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 84/0 2018 8 Deccan Chargers Delhi Capitals 84/1 2009 9 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 83/1 2022 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians 83/1 2021 11 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings 82/1 2017 12 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings 81/0 2022 13 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 81/1 2021 14 Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings 80/1 2023 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders 79/0 2017

